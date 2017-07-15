Song’s challenges (국문)

Despite all the controversies at a hearing over hefty pay after his retirement, drunken driving and alleged involvement in military corruption, Song Young-moo, former navy chief of staff, took the office of the nation’s defense minister on Friday. Song has been accused of receiving a monthly salary of 30 million won ($26,432) from a law firm after retirement in return for offering advice on issues involving defense contracts. Later, he moved on to work for a local defense contractor.
Regardless of his disqualifications as head of the Ministry of National Defense, President Moon Jae-in stuck to his choice, saying there is no other candidates who can take the job. That means the new defense minister is indebted to the president from the start.
As Song takes the helm of our national defense, the Korean Peninsula is in a crisis. Across the 155 mile-long Demilitarized Zone, North Korea is capable of attacking South Korea after shrinking its nuclear weapons and by firing a plethora of advanced ballistic missiles whenever it is tempted. Recently, the North even flew a reconnaissance drone over a U.S. base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang, where the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system is deployed.
Our military was not able to detect this alarming infiltration by the drone, which fell on a mountain in Gangwon province on its way back home. Despite the serious missile threat from North Korea, our government put the brakes on the Thaad deployment citing the need for an environmental assessment in the name of “procedural justice.”
That’s not all. Even when the size of our troops will surely shrink due to the nation’s very low birthrate, a defense reform aimed at strengthening our military came to a halt. If left unattended, such a situation could easily cause a serious loophole in our defense capabilities and put the entire nation at risk.
And yet, the Ministry of National Defense does not present ways to secure a reasonable level of defense budget. We are also concerned about the new government prioritizing our forces’ sovereignty over the joint command with U.S. forces in the process of pushing forward defense reform.
We urge the new defense minster to transform our military into an invincible force our enemy is afraid of. He must help establish an efficient and competitive defense industry with no corruption. Above all, Song must do his best to ensure that ordinary citizens can live without fear of their security based on the decades-old Korea-U.S. alliance.
청문 과정에서 고액 연봉과 방산비리 의혹, 음주운전 논란을 일으켰던 송영무 전 해군참모총장이 어제 국방장관에 취임했다. 송 국방장관은 해군총장으로 전역한 뒤 법률회사에서 방산과 관련된 자문을 해주고 연봉 3000만원을 받았고 이후 국내 방산업체에서도 일해 방산비리 의혹까지 받았다. 이런 자격 시비에도 불구하고 문재인 대통령은 대타가 없다는 판단에 따라 조대엽 노동부 장관 후보자를 포기하고 송 장관을 택했다. 그런 만큼 송 장관은 취임부터 국민에게 빚을 진 셈이다.
송 장관이 첫 임무를 시작하는 현재 한반도는 엄중한 안보위기를 맞고 있다. 휴전선을 맞대고 있는 북한은 올해 안에 핵무장해 한반도를 위협할 추세이고 수시로 탄도미사일을 쏴대고 있다. 북한은 최근 사드(THAADㆍ고고도 미사일방어체계)가 배치된 경북 성주에 무인기를 내려보내 탐지도 했다. 하지만 이를 까맣게 몰랐던 게 우리 군의 실정이다. 북한 미사일 위협이 심각한데도 사드 배치는 규정에도 없는 환경영향평가를 내세워 늦어지고 있다. 그런가 하면 인구절벽으로 병력규모가 축소될 한국군을 정예강군으로 만들기 위한 국방개혁은 중단된 상태다. 한국군 1인당 비용이 한국전쟁 때 인해전술을 폈던 중국군보다 낮아 아차하면 허접한 군대로 전락할 위기다. 그런데도 국방부는 수긍할 만한 국방예산 확보방안을 내놓지 못하고 있다. 현 정부가 국방개혁 과정에서 자주론에 기울어 한·미 연합체제에 혼란이 올 가능성에 의심도 나온다.
송 장관에게 몇가지 주문을 하고자 한다. 우선 송 장관은 적이 두려워 하고 신뢰받는 군대를 기필코 만들기 바란다. 투명하고 효율적인 국방경영과 비리없고 경쟁력 있는 방위산업을 육성해야 할 것이다. 무엇보다도 한미동맹을 기반으로 당면한 북한의 위협에 강력하게 대처해 국민이 안심하고 생업에 종사할 수 있도록 분골쇄신하기 바란다.