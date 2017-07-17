NEW ARRIVALS

AUTHOR : Geoffrey G. Parker (Author), Marshall W. Van Alstyne (Author), Sangeet Paul Choudary (Author)PUBLISHER : W. W. Norton & CompanyPRICE($) : 27.95GENRE : Business & MoneyA practical guide to the new economy that is transforming the way we live, work, and play.Uber. Airbnb. Amazon. Apple. PayPal. All of these companies disrupted their markets when they launched.Today they are industry leaders. What’s the secret to their success?These cutting-edge businesses are built on platforms: two-sided markets that are revolutionizing the way we do business.Written by three of the most sought-after experts on platform businesses, “Platform Revolution” is the first authoritative, fact-based book on platform models. Whether platforms are connecting sellers and buyers, hosts and visitors, or drivers with people who need a ride, Geoffrey G. Parker, Marshall W. Van Alstyne and Sangeet Paul Choudary reveal the what, how and why of this revolution and provide the first “owner’s manual” for creating a successful platform business. An indispensable guide, “Platform Revolution” charts the brilliant future of platforms and reveals how they will irrevocably alter the lives of millions.AUTHOR : Young-ha Kim (Author), Krys Lee (Translator)PUBLISHER : Mariner BooksPRICE($) : 13.99GENRE : Literature & FictionFrom one of Korea’s literary stars, a novel about two orphans, Jae and Dongyu, from the streets of Seoul: one becomes the head of a powerful motorcycle gang and the other follows him at all costs.In South Korea, underground motorcycle gangs attract society’s castoffs. They form groups of hundreds and speed wildly through cities at night. For Jae and Dongyu, their motorcycles are a way of survival.Jae is born in a bathroom stall at the Seoul Express Bus Terminal. Dongyu is born mute, unable to communicate with anyone except Jae. Both boys grow up on the streets of Seoul among runaway teenagers, con men, prostitutes, religious fanatics and thieves.After years navigating the streets, Jae becomes an icon for uprooted teenagers, bringing an urgent message to them and making his way to the top of the gang. Under his leadership, the group grows more aggressive and violent - and soon becomes the police’s central target.A novel of friendship, worship, betrayal, love and loathing and a searing portrait of what it means to come of age with nothing to call your own, “I Hear Your Voice” resonates with mythic power.AUTHOR : Lindsey Tramuta (Author), Charissa Fay (Photographer)PUBLISHER : Harry N. AbramsPRICE($) : 29.95GENRE : TravelThe city long-adored for its medieval beauty, old-timey brasseries and corner cafes has even more to offer today. In the last few years, a flood of new ideas and creative locals has infused a once-static, traditional city with a new open-minded sensibility and energy. Journalist Lindsey Tramuta offers detailed insight into the rapidly evolving worlds of food, wine, pastry, coffee, beer, fashion and design in the delightful city of Paris. Tramuta puts the spotlight on the new trends and people that are making France’s capital a more whimsical, creative, vibrant and curious place to explore than its classical reputation might suggest.AUTHOR : Ian McEwanPUBLISHER : Jonathan CapePRICE(￡) : 8.99GENRE : FictionThe Sunday Times Number One Bestseller.Trudy has betrayed her husband, John. She’s still in the marital home - a dilapidated, priceless London townhouse - but not with John. Instead, she’s with his brother, the profoundly banal Claude, and the two of them have a plan. But there is a witness to their plot: the inquisitive, nine-month-old resident of Trudy’s womb.