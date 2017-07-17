Spider-Man becomes 2017’s top foreign film

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” became this year’s most viewed foreign film in Korea just 10 days after its opening, its local distributor said Sunday.The latest movie in the Marvel superhero franchise has been seen by more than 5.37 million moviegoers as of Saturday, according to the film’s distributor Sony Pictures. This surpassed American film “Beauty and the Beast” which drew some 5.31 million viewers in the first half of 2017.The movie, starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton, also become the most successful “Spider-Man” film in Korea. Previously, “Spider-Man 3” attracted 4.93 million viewers in 2007.The latest reboot of the “Spider-Man” franchise is about young Spider-Man, played by Holland, growing up as a superhero and taking on the Vulture, a villain played by Keaton.Yonhap