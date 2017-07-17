Singer finds his voice through art : Former Brown-Eyed Soul member Naul turns trash into treasure

Artist Yoo Na-ul, better known as singer Naul, poses atop his installation “Adam’s Image,” on display at his exhibition “For Thy Pleasure” at gallery Paradise ZIP. [PARADISE ZIP]

“Collagearl,” left, is a collection of objects displayed in a piece of antique furniture. “Collage for Motown,” right, is inspired by the artist’s love for R&B music. “For Thy Pleasure,” bottom, derives it’s name from the book of Revelations in the Bible. [PARADISE ZIP]

“From a young age I wanted to be an artist, and I was best at illustrating. After I started music, my life turned around. I am thankful, but at times I have a few regrets about not having focused on my art career when I should have.”These are words from singer-songwriter Naul, or artist Yoo Na-ul, who is currently holding an art exhibition at Paradise ZIP in Jung District, central Seoul. This is his 10th solo art exhibition, and it features 24 works of art, such as collages, silkscreens, installations and drawings.“The material that I use are objects that are thrown away or usually neglected. I sometimes just pick them up from the streets or from the trash can. When I [first] collected these and put together the scanned pieces, the reception was great.”“To create the exotic atmosphere of my works, I would go and dig through the trash cans at Costco, or ask friends who went on trips abroad to bring me some of their trash.”The artist’s large installations also utilize found objects. The installation titled “Collagearl” is a collection of small albums he bought in Itaewon, central Seoul years ago. “Music Box,” an installation that has been regularly featured at his exhibitions for ten years, is “something that I bought off a trash collector in Myeong-dong, central Seoul. I didn’t know at first, but it’s an instrument that metal craftsmen use. They would put their hand in the hole.” Yoo remodeled this instrument by adding a picture of a black man and making it so that music would come out of it.Yoo, although an accomplished singer, majored in art in his undergraduate and graduate days. He says that the reason he started making collages was because of “a neighborhood painter. He encouraged me to paint with unconstrained creativity. I liked images where text and pictures were placed together which naturally led me to start doing collages. I think my short-temperament and impulsive tendency goes well with collages,” said the artist.He owed the exotic atmosphere of his works to his childhood. “I used to live in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, when I was growing up and that’s when I started becoming interested in American and exotic aesthetics. It kind of felt like if there were English letters on a package of food, it tasted better. American soldiers stationed in Uijeongbu would throw us C-Ration when we waved our hands, and there would be so many fliers from the North that if we picked them up and handed it in to the police station, officers would give us free notebooks.”The artist also credited his pursuit of a more exotic aesthetic to music. “In my teens, I was so into American music. The ‘90s was when R&B, hip-hop and jazz were all at their prime. [R&B] singer Babyface was at the peak of his powers, which meant pop-oriented R&B was the thing at the time. What I really liked was the harmony, chords and the outstanding vocal skills of black singers.”Yoo also can’t leave out his faith. Although rarely expressed in his music, in his artwork he is unafraid to reflect his Christianity. He often adds phrases from the Bible to his works.“I believe art is where I can express myself without worrying what others think of me. What I need to do in my time on Earth is preach, and the Bible is full of that.”He is also drawing more nowadays. “For Thy Pleasure,” a 2017 piece, derives from the book of Revelations.“I suddenly wanted to draw again. As I start drawing, I realize what I’ve been missing - like finding something that you’ve lost some time ago. I now want to focus on drawing."After leaving R&B quartet Brown Eyed Soul, he debuted as a solo artist and released the hit song, “Memory of the Wind.” His new project is set to hit the record stands this fall. “I don’t like how I’m portrayed on TV. I wish my fans can see me as just a regular guy.”BY LEE HOO-NAM [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]“어려서부터 화가가 꿈이었고 잘하는 게 그림 그리는 것밖에 없었거든요. 음악을 하게 되는 바람에 인생이 바뀌게 됐죠. 감사하지만 돌아보면 아쉽기도 해요. 집중해야 될 나이에 미술에 좀 더 집중을 못한 게.”뛰어난 가창력의 싱어송라이터 나얼, 아니 서울 장충동 복합문화공간 파라다이스 ZIP에서 미술전을 여는 작가 유나얼(39)의 말이다. 벌써 10번째 개인전인 이번 전시에는 콜라주, 실크스크린, 드로잉, 설치 등 24점을 선보이는 중이다. 특히 ‘디지털 콜라주’, 즉 인물사진이나 그림·종이조각·깃털 등을 모아 만든 원본을 고해상도로 스캔해 확대, 마치 큼직한 사진처럼 보이는 작품이 여럿 눈에 띈다.“제가 사용하는 재료는 아무한테도 주목 받지 않는 이미지, 버려진 것, 길거리나 쓰레기통에서 줍기도 한 것인데 이걸 모아 확대하면 반응이 재미있어요. 멋있다고도 하고 좋다고도 하고.”그는 “이국적인 이미지를 원하다보니 예전에는 코스트코 같은 데서 쓰레기통을 뒤지기도 했다”며 “여행가는 친구들에게 ‘쓰레기’ 좀 가져다 달라고 하기도 한다”고 말했다. 입체 콜라주라고 할 큼직한 작품도 주 재료는 일종의 재활용품이다. 예컨대 ‘Collagearl’(콜라지얼, 콜라주+나얼)은 이태원에서 산 오래된 가구의 서랍마다 소형음반 등을 넣은 작품이다. 10여년 전부터 개인전마다 전시장에 두는 ‘뮤직박스’도 “명동에서 쓰레기 모으는 분이 가져가는 걸 달라고 해서 샀다”고 했다. “처음엔 몰랐는데 금속공예 작가들이 쓰는 기구에요. 구멍 안에 손넣고 작업하는 거죠.” 그 구멍 안에 흑인 인물사진 등을 넣고 음악이 흘러나오게 만들었다.대학과 대학원까지 줄곧 미술을 전공한 그는 콜라주 작업의 계기로 “고교시절 동네 화실 선생님”을 꼽았다. “깨어있는 분이었어요. 자유로운 작업을 격려하는 분이라 큰 영향을 받았죠. 제가 텍스트와 이미지가 함께 있는 이미지를 좋아하다보니 자연스레 콜라주를 하게 됐는데 돌아보면 결과물을 빨리 보고 싶어하는 급한 성격이나 충동적 기질과 다 맞아떨어진 것 같아요.”작품의 또다른 특징인 이국적 분위기는 더 어린 시절의 영향으로 설명했다. “어렸을 때부터 의정부에 살았는데 미국문화에 대한, 아니 이국적인 이미지를 좋아했어요. 과자 하나를 먹더라도 영어가 써있으면 더 맛있어 보이는 것 같은 마음이었죠.”그는 “미군들이 지나갈 때 손 흔들면 씨레이션을 던져주고 그랬다”며 “북한 삐라도 많아 경찰서에 주워가면 공책을 주곤 했다”고 성장기의 분위기를 돌이켰다.“사춘기 때 한창 미국음악에 빠졌던 것도 복합적으로 작용한 것 같아요. 마침 90년대가 흑인음악 제2 전성기였거든요. 베이비 페이스가 다 잡고 있던 시절이라 팝적인 흑인음악이 대세였는데 제가 빠져든 건 화성, 화음, 그리고 흑인들의 보컬 스킬 같은 거였어요.” 자라면서 ‘노래 잘한다’ 소리는 전혀 못들었다고 했다. ＂좋아하는 가수 노래를 노래방에서 자꾸 부르다보니 좀 늘었고, 제일 중요한 건 음반 콜렉션이죠. 워낙 음악듣는 걸 좋아했어요.”기독교 신앙도 빼놓을 수 없다. 음악에는 가끔 드러날 뿐이지만 미술작품은 훨씬 뚜렷하다. 영문 성경구절을 작품마다 주제처럼 적어넣는가 하면 이런 구절만을 조형요소로 활용하기도 한다.＂아무래도 미술은 제가 남의 눈치 안 보고 하고픈 거를 마음대로 표현할 수 있잖아요. 결국 제가 할 일은 복음을 전하는 것이고. 성경을 읽다보면 너무 재미있어요. 빼낼 수 있는 게 무궁무진하죠.”신앙이 한결 의미를 더한 시기를 묻자 가수 데뷔 이후인 ‘20대 중반쯤’이라고 했다. 소주 다섯 병까지 마시던 술 역시 그 무렵 아예 끊었단다. 혹 너무 일찍 성공을 맛본 게 싫었던 건 아닐까. ＂그런 건 전혀 아니에요. 저는 성공 전에 실패부터 했기 때문에.”가수로서 첫 그룹 ‘앤섬’이 크게 성공 못한 걸 가리키는 얘기만은 아니다. ＂이미 중학교 입시부터 실패했어요. 예원학교에 가려다가. 그래서 예고는 아예 안 갔죠. 대학도 다 떨어지다 붙은 거고. 저는 뭘 하면 항상 실패부터 해요. 너무 일찍 성공했다기보다 오히려 성공을 했음에도 불안했죠.”요즘 그는 그림을 다시 그린다. 요한계시록에서 제목을 따온 ‘For Thy Pleasure’(2017)는 ＂갑자기 그림이 그리고 싶어져”그렸다. ＂조금씩 다시 그림을 그려보니 굉장히 소중한 걸 잃어버렸다 찾은 느낌이 들어요. 그림에 좀 더 집중해보고 싶어요.”가수로서 그는 세련된 매너와 소울풀한 목소리, TV 활동 등을 멀리하는 신비로운 이미지로 탄탄한 팬덤을 구축한 ‘음원강자’로도 불린다. 가수 정엽 등과 함께 브라운 아이드 소울로 활동하며 2012년 솔로 데뷔 이후에는 ‘나얼표 가창력’의 진수로 꼽히는 ‘바람기억’ 등을 히트시켰다. 올 가을 새 솔로 앨범 발매 예정이다. ＂무대에서 대단한 사람인 것처럼 비춰지는 게 싫어요. 그런 사람이 아니라는 걸 저 자신이 너무 잘 아니까요. 팬들이 동네 형, 옆집 형처럼 봐줬으면 좋겠어요.” 전시는 9월 9일까지.이후남