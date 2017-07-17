[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Why apps struggle with Asian languages (국문)

Although machine translation has made significant progress in recent years, the quality of translation still varies depending on the language.기계번역 기술이 최근 들어 급격히 발달했지만 번역의 질은 언어의 종류에 따라 여전히 차이가 있다.Google’s translation service, the most widely used in the world, does pretty well with languages of similar structure like English, French, German and Spanish.But languages like Arabic, Chinese and Korean, with structures different from Western European languages, are considered more difficult to translate.전세계에서 가장 많은 사람이 사용하는 구글 번역기의 경우 어순과 문법 체계가 비슷한 언어, 즉 영어·프랑스어·독일어·스페인어 간의 번역은 상당히 우수하다. 하지만 한국어·중국어·아랍어 등 서양 언어와 체계가 많이 다른 경우는 번역이 잘 안 되는 상황이다.Korean in particular has various prefixes and suffixes that can significantly change the meaning of a word. One or two Korean characters can mean the difference between “I am going to school” and “I guess I have to go to school.”특히 한국어의 경우 접두어나 접미어에 따라 뜻이 크게 달라진다. 한두 글자로 인해 “나는 학교에 간다”가 “나는 학교에 가네요”라는 다른 의미의 말이 된다.“There are various sentence structures and sometimes predicate parts that are omitted in the Korean language,” said Kim Young-gil, a senior researcher at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, a government-funded think tank. “The Korean language is a harder language to translate than English.”한국전자통신연구원(ETRI) 김영길 실장은 “한국어의 경우 어순의 변화가 많고 서술어가 생략되기도 한다”며 “한국어는 영어보다 번역하기 어려운 언어”라고 말했다.Some users get around the machine’s limitations by first translating to an intermediary language. For example, some services provide better results when Korean is first translated to Japanese and then to English instead of directly. It works better vice versa as well.이 때문에 어떤 이들은 한 언어를 다른 ‘중간 언어’로 번역하는 과정을 거침으로써 기계번역의 한계를 극복하기도 한다. 예컨대 한국어를 영어로 번역할 때, 먼저 한국어를 일본어로 번역한 뒤 일본어로 번역된 것을 다시 영어로 번역하면 더 나은 번역이 가능하다는 것이다. 이는 그 반대도 마찬가지다.Simon Lee, founder of the Korean start-up behind Flitto, an app that crowdsources translations, said the hardest part for machines when translating languages is when people make errors like finishing a sentence without a period, making typos or forgetting spaces, especially crucial in Asian languages.번역 서비스를 제공하는 플리토의 이정수 대표에 따르면 기계번역이 어려움을 겪는 부분은 이용자가 문장의 끝에 마침표를 사용하지 않았거나, 오타, 띄어쓰기 오류 등이다. 그는 특히 아시아권 언어는 이러한 문제가 더욱 부각된다고 했다.When Lee launched his app, he promoted it by translating Korean celebrities’ social media posts, which are notorious for being terribly written.이 대표가 처음 번역 앱을 출시했던 당시 그는 한국 인기 연예인의 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)에 올라온 글을 번역하는 것으로 회사를 홍보했다. 그런데 이런 글들은 오타도 많고 문법적으로 틀린 부분이 많아 기계가 번역하는 데 어려움을 겪었다고 한다.Another obstacle for machines is context. In Chinese, two characters can be attached to each other to create one word, and machines have a hard time figuring out whether the characters are one word or two.또 하나의 문제점은 문맥에 있다. 예를 들어 중국어의 경우 두 개의 한자가 모여 하나의 한자가 되는 경우가 많다. 기계번역은 이 경우 하나의 한자로 번역할지 두 개로 번역할지 쉽게 결정하지 못한다는 게 전문가들의 설명이다.김영남 기자 KIM YOUNG-NAM [kim.youngnam@joongang.co.kr]