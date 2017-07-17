[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Lost in translation? Ask a machine (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

On the left, Flitto’s algorithm produces an automatic translation. If users are not satisfied with the result, they can request a human editor to improve the translation, as shown on right. [FLITTO]

There’s an amusing scene from “Lost in Translation” where Bill Murray’s character, an aging actor named Bob Harris, meets his Japanese commercial director and begins an exchange mediated by a translator.2003년 개봉한 영화 ‘사랑도 통역이 되나요’의 한 장면. 중년에 접어드는 영화배우 밥 해리스 역을 맡은 빌 머레이가 일본인 광고 촬영 감독과 통역사를 통해 의사소통을 한다.“The translation is important,” the director emphasizes to the translator whilst giving him a lengthy set of directives to convey to Harris, but it’s not long before the Japanese interlocutor bungles the job.“He wants you to turn, look in camera. OK?” the translator tells Harris. “Is that all he said?” Harris responds incredulously.감독은 통역사에게 “통역이 매우 중요하다”며 연기자에게 다양한 지시를 내린다. 통역사는 감독의 말이 끝난 뒤 해리스에게 “돌아서서 카메라를 쳐다봐 알았지?”라고 말한다. 해리스는 의심스러운 듯 “그게 감독이 말한 것 전부가 맞느냐”고 물어본다.It’s been about 14 years since the film was released, and while one might imagine an interaction like the conversation between Harris and his Japanese colleagues happening today, the contemporary globetrotter has the added aid of translation apps that can clear up any misunderstandings.이 영화가 개봉된 지 약 14년이 지났다. 해리스와 그의 일본인 동료가 대화를 나누던 상황과 현재의 상황 사이에는 많은 차이가 있다. 현재 세계를 여행하는 사람들은 각종 번역 앱을 통해 이러한 오해를 피할 수 있게 됐다.Online translators, once thought to never be able to replace their human counterparts, are getting smarter by the day, and the business models are becoming more innovative, too.인간을 평생 대체할 수 없을 것으로 보였던 기계번역은 점점 진화하고 있으며 이와 관련된 사업 모델도 더욱 다양해지고 있다.One example is Flitto, a Korean translation app that supplements the work of its algorithm with tweaks from human editors. It offers automatic translation in 18 languages including Chinese, English and Korean, but if users are unsatisfied with the computer-generated translation, they can pay to get a revision from one of a million language experts that Flitto has approved to edit translations.국내에서 개발된 앱 ‘플리토’는 기계번역에 추가로 인간 번역가의 도움을 받는다. 플리토는 한국어, 중국어, 영어 등 총 18가지의 언어로 번역 서비스를 제공하고 있다. 앱에 설치된 자동번역기능으로 1차 번역 결과를 제공한 뒤 만약 번역 요청자가 만족하지 않을 경우 이를 100만 명에 달하는 전문 번역가에게 실시간으로 전달한다. 플리토는 자체적으로 일정 실력 이상의 일반인에게 ‘전문 변역가’ 자격을 부여한다.“Imagine you’re translating a sentence to a language you don’t have much knowledge of,” said Simon Lee, the chief executive officer of Flitto. “You have no options if you are not satisfied with the translated version when you use popular machine translation platforms. This is why we have decided to get help from actual human translators and experts to give satisfying results to our users.”플리토의 이정수 대표는 “잘 모르는 언어로 번역할 경우엔 번역 결과가 맘에 들지 않는다고 해도 달리 어떻게 할 방법이 없다”며 “그래서 우리는 인간 번역가의 도움을 통해 만족스러운 결과가 나올 수 있도록 했다”고 설명했다.The response from a human translator, which Flitto requires to either have a translation license or pass one of its tests, can come in just minutes. Whenever a user requests a better translation, the app sends a message to all translators who are versed in the language.플리토는 자체적으로 이뤄진 일종의 테스트를 통과했거나 번역 자격증이 있는 사람에게 전문가 자격을 주고, 사용자가 기계번역보다 더 나은 번역을 원할 땐 이를 해당 언어 전문가에게 실시간으로 전달한다.The translators submit their revisions, the user selects the best one and the translator who wins gets paid for the work with in-app points that can be converted to money. This crowdsourcing of translations benefits the individual user, but it also makes the algorithm smarter because it improves by analyzing a large pool of translations.전문가들은 사용자의 요청에 따라 자신의 번역을 제공하며 요청한 사람은 이 중 가장 만족스러운 결과를 제공한 사람에게 포인트를 제공한다. 이 포인트는 나중에 현금으로 돌려받을 수 있다. 플리토 앱은 더욱 완벽한 번역 결과를 원하는 사용자의 욕구를 채워줄 뿐 아니라 데이터를 계속 수집해 기계번역 기술을 향상시키고 있다.“AI works like a human brain — an algorithm needs to study to become smarter,” Lee said. “That is why I have decided to focus on both machine and human translations. We continue to update human translation results on the system so that the AI can study them and avoid making the same mistakes.”이 대표는 “인공지능은 인간의 뇌와 같다”며 “지속적인 학습을 통해 똑똑해진다”고 말했다. 그는 “기계번역과 인간번역 모두 중요하다”며 “우리는 인간번역을 통해 수집한 번역 데이터를 자체 인공지능 시스템에 지속적으로 적용시켜 같은 실수를 하지 않도록 학습시킨다”고 덧붙였다.This process wherein humans amend machine-generated translations is called post-editing. Lee founded Flitto in 2012 on the concept of crowdsourcing post-edits, and it has so far attracted 13.3 billion won in investment. The app has about 7.5 million users from 170 countries, and its data on Korean only accounts for about 10 percent of the total.플리토의 기술처럼 인간이 기계번역을 수정하는 것을 ‘포스트 에디팅’이라고 한다. 2012년 설립된 플리토는 현재까지 약 133억원의 투자를 유치했다. 플리토의 사용자 수는 현재 170여개국 750만 명에 달한다. 이중 한국어 사용자는 10%에 불과하다.“We have many users from China and Indonesia,” Lee said. “Demand from Arabic countries is also rising fast since it is necessarily treated as a difficult language for machines to translate.”이 대표는 “중국이나 인도네시아에서 플리토 앱 사용자가 많다”며 “상대적으로 기계번역이 어려운 것으로 알려진 아랍어 사용 국가에서도 꾸준히 사용자가 늘고 있다”고 설명했다.Flitto’s annual sales have reached around 10 billion won, but a majority of profit has come from selling its data to other machine translation service providers, not from users buying in-app points.플리토의 연 매출은 100억원에 육박하며 대부분의 수익은 다른 기계번역 업체에 데이터를 판매하는 것으로부터 나온다. 사용자가 앱을 통해 구입한 포인트는 모두 번역가에게 전달되기 때문에 플리토의 수입은 아니다.Many translation apps like Flitto use a technology called neural machine translation that corroborates millions of translations to produce results that sound more natural to the human ear. The technology has come a long way from earlier translation tools that depended heavily on human-programmed rules.플리토와 같은 번역 앱들은 인공신경망 번역(NMT) 기술을 사용한다. 이는 수만건의 번역을 종합해서 가장 자연스럽게 들리는 번역을 도출하는 기술이다. 이는 과거 인간이 중심이었던 번역에서 크게 발전된 것이다.Kim Young-gil, a senior researcher at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, a government-funded think tank, envisions a future where translation technology will be so advanced that it can offer near instantaneous interpretation and remove any barriers to communication between people.“I believe wearables like earpiece…s that offer translation services will become popularized in 10 years,” he said. “Many of the inconveniences that people face when using current machine translation platforms will disappear.”김영길 한국전자통신연구원(ETRI) 실장은 번역 기술 발달로 인해 언어의 장벽이 사라지고 사람들이 다른 언어로 실시간 소통할 수 있는 시대가 올 것으로 전망했다. 그는 “10년 후에는 이어폰 같은 웨어러블 기기를 이용한 번역기가 대중화될 것”이라며 “기계번역을 이용할 때 생기는 불편함이 상당 부분 해결될 것”이라고 말했다.The history of machine translation goes back to 1950s, when the United States in the midst of the Cold War was trying to translate Russian documents into English. Computers back then were a lot slower, and machine translation didn’t draw as much public attention because it took more time and money compared to human translators.기계번역의 역사는 냉전이 한창이던 1950년대로 거슬러 올라간다. 미국은 당시 기계를 이용해 러시아 문서를 영어로 번역하려고 했다. 하지만 당시 컴퓨터는 사람이 번역하는 것보다 시간이 오래 걸리고, 비용도 많이 들었기 때문에 대중의 관심을 받지 못했다.The technology developed significantly after IBM introduced statistical machine translation technology (SMT) in 1988. Before SMT, the dominant technology was based on following grammatical rules, and the machines required human linguists to help with each translation. SMT was the first stab at using big data to help with translation, by collecting previous translations and offering results based on statistical frequency.기계번역 기술이 급격히 발전한 건 1988년 IBM이 통계방식(SMT)이라는 기술을 소개하면서 부터였다. 통계방식이 사용되기 전엔 문법 규칙에 기반, 언어학자의 도움을 받아 번역하는 방식을 사용했다. 통계방식은 과거 번역자료 및 통계를 기반으로 한 빅데이터를 통해 번역하는 방식이다.Google used the technology in its first translation service in 2006 for four languages: English, French, German and Spanish. Now, Google’s tool can translate nearly 100 languages and is used by more than 500 million people a month, according to a company spokesperson. It also employs a more advanced technology, the successor to statistical machine translation known as neural machine translation (NMT), that can offer more accurate translations.구글은 이러한 기술을 바탕으로 한 기계번역 서비스를 2006년 시작했다. 당시에는 영어·프랑스어·독일어·스페인어 등 네 개 언어만 번역이 가능했지만 현재는 번역 가능한 언어가 100여 개에 달한다. 구글코리아 관계자에 따르면 월 5억 명 이상이 구글 번역을 이용하고 있으며 , 초당 100만 개의 단어를 처리한다. 구글 역시 인공신경망번역 기술을 통해 더욱 정확한 번역 결과를 제공하고 있다.The advent of NMT has spurred other tech giants like Microsoft and Naver to jump into the translation business. There’s great potential to reap. The market size for automated translation, which was $2.5 billion last year, is expected to grow 30 percent annually to $7 billion by 2019, according to the Translation Automation User Society, a Netherlands-based research center.인공신경망번역 기술의 발전과 함께 마이크로소프트나 네이버 같은 대형 IT 기업들이 번역 사업에 진출하기 시작했다. 이들이 번역 사업에 진출한 가장 큰 이유 중 하나는 성장 잠재력이다. 번역자동화사용자협회(TAUS)에 따르면 2016년 25억 달러에 불과했던 세계 자동 통·번역 시장 규모는 연평균 30%대씩 성장해 2019년엔 70억 달러 규모로 성장할 전망이다.Naver, operator of Korea’s most popular search engine, released a translation app called Papago last year and is signing partnerships with Hyundai Department Store and GS Retail to install the translation service on their shopping sites. In March, Microsoft added Korean to its NMT-based translation platform. It was the 11th language to be included.네이버는 지난해 ‘파파고’라는 번역앱을 출시했으며, 현대백화점과 GS리테일 등과 제휴해 쇼핑객들을 돕고 있다. 마이크로소프트는 지난 3월 한국어를 자체 인공신경망번역 시스템에 추가했다고 밝혔다. 현재 마이크로소프트는 11개의 언어로 서비스를 제공하고 있다.The next logical step for the industry is wearable technology like earpieces. Hancom, a Korean office software developer, unveiled an earpiece earlier this year that lets speakers of different languages talk to each other based on the company’s translation software Genie Talk. The device has been designated as the official translator for next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. “The software will be developed more from now on, and it will even understand dialects within three years,” said Shin So-woo, president of Hancom Interfree.번역 산업은 이어폰과 같은 웨어러블 기술에 초점이 맞춰질 가능성이 크다. 한컴은 지난해 ‘지니톡’이란 번역 앱을 출시, 다른 언어를 사용하는 사람이 이어폰을 통해 소통할 수 있는 기술을 소개했다. 지니톡은 2018년 평창 겨울올림픽 자동 통·번역 공식 소프트웨어로 선정됐다. 신소우 한컴인터프리 대표는 “인공지능이 접목되면 3년 내 사투리도 이해할 수 있을 것”이라고 설명했다.Hancom’s certainly not the first company to develop an earpiece for instantaneous machine translation. In fact, there have been many such devices released on the market, but many users have found them unreliable. The most recent start-up to attempt a translation earpiece is Australia’s Lingmo, which has started selling a device for $179.이어폰을 통해 실시간 번역 서비스를 제공한 것은 한컴이 처음이 아니다. 현재까지 여러 비슷한 상품이 출시됐지만 아직 고객이 완벽히 만족할 수준에 달하진 못했다. 가장 최근 발표된 것은 호주의 링모(Lingmo)가 개발하는 179달러 상당의 제품이다.The company says the device can translate sentences in less than five seconds using IBM’s AI system Watson. It aims to translate between Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian and Spanish, and it will be the first earpiece of its kind to do so without connection to a mobile phone or Wi-Fi network.IBM의 인공지능 기술 왓슨을 탑재한 링모의 이어폰은 단 5초 만에 문장을 다른 언어로 번역할 수 있다. 포르투갈어, 중국어, 영어, 프랑스어, 독일어, 이탈리아어, 스페인어로 서비스를 제공할 계획이라고 한다. 휴대전화나 무선네트워크(WiFi) 신호에 연결되지 않아도 작동하는 최초의 제품이라는 게 이 회사의 주장이다.The Korean government is also investing heavily in machine translation. The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning is spending 21.1 billion won this year to develop a system that can translate old historical records that were written in traditional Chinese into modern Korean.한국 정부 역시 기계번역에 많은 투자를 하고 있다. 미래창조과학부는 올해 211억원을 투자, 인공지능을 기반으로 한 시스템을 구축한 뒤 한국의 역사적 기록물인 ‘승정원일기’를 현대인이 이해할 수 있는 언어로 번역할 계획이라고 밝혔다.The largest undertaking involves translating the Seungjeongwon Ilgi, a series of court records written between 1623 and 1910 that documented the king’s every move. Translation of archive’s 3,243 books began in 1994 and was initially scheduled to end in 2062, but with the help of machine translation and human post-editors, the government expects the job to be done by 2035.승정원일기는 1623년부터 1910년 사이 작성된 것으로 조선왕조를 비롯한 각종 기록이 담겨있다. 3243권에 달하는 번역 작업은 1994년에 시작됐으며 2062년에 완료될 계획이었다. 미래부는 인공지능 기술과 인간 번역가의 도움을 통해 이 시간을 단축함으로써 2035년에 완료할 수 있을 것으로 전망했다.The ministry also pledged additional spending of 163 billion won this year to develop AI technologies in general. The figure represents a 47 percent increase from last year, and the research projects will focus on high-demand software like language and voice recognition.미래부는 올해 1630억원을 인공지능 관련 R&D 사업에 투자한다고 밝히기도 했다. 올해 예산은 전년 대비 47% 늘어난 것으로 수요가 높은 언어와 음성인식 등의 기술에 초점이 맞춰질 계획이다.Despite the proliferation of advanced translation software, experts don’t see machines completely replacing humans in the near future.번역 관련 각종 기술 발전에도 불구하고 전문가들은 기계가 단시간에 인간 번역가를 대체하기는 불가능할 것으로 보고 있다.“Translation requires decision making, choosing between a word-for-word translation and a liberal translation, and this requires human creativity,” said Seo Jeong-mok, a professor of translation studies at Daegu Catholic University. “This is why I believe translating perfectly with machine still has a long way to go.대구가톨릭대 서정목 번역학 교수는 “번역의 경우 직역과 의역의 범위에서 어떠한 선택을 해야 하는데 이는 인간의 창조적이고 독자적 활동이 관여하는 부분”이라며 “기계적 자동번역으로 완벽하게 처리하는 것은 아직 요원하다고 생각한다”고 말했다.“But the day will come when many technologies that humans have dreamt of in the past will come to fruition,” he said. “Language barriers will disappear in the future, but paradoxically, we will be living in a society where we miss humans.”하지만 그는 “언젠가는 완벽한 통역이 가능한 날이 올 것으로 본다”며 “지난 과학문명사를 보면 인간이 상상했던 기술 중 다수는 현실에서 구현돼왔다”고 설명했다. 또 “역설적으로 인간이 그리운 시대가 올 것”이라고 덧붙였다.Kim Jae-min, who runs a private academy that teaches English, said he doesn’t believe the technological developments will directly impact the education industry.영어학원을 운영하는 김재민 원장은 번역 기술 발전이 업계에 큰 타격을 미치진 않을 것으로 내다봤다.“We still learn math even though we have calculators,” he said. “I do agree that the technologies will allow us to use various languages more easily, but language itself is something that humans materialize. I don’t think machine will replace humans completely since language is not just a set of words but has various things like emotion, culture and ways of expression.”그는 “디지털 계산기가 있다고 해서 수학을 안 배우진 않지 않느냐”고 반문한 뒤 “물론 기술의 도움을 받아 더 편하게 이용할 수는 있지만 언어 자체는 궁극적으로 사람이 구현하는 것”이라고 했다. 김 원장은 “언어에는 단순히 말만 있는 게 아니라 감정 및 표현 방식, 문화 등이 포함돼 있다”고 말했다.Simon Lee of Flitto believes the world will continue to need human translators.플리토의 이정수 대표 역시 미래에도 인간 번역가는 꼭 필요할 것으로 전망했다.“New words are introduced, and some words disappear, so I don’t think translating perfectly with machines will be possible without human help,” he said. “Just like robots and computers at hospitals, there are concerns about them making mistakes, and translation is the same thing.”그는 “계속해서 새로운 단어가 생겨나고 사라지고 있으며 인간의 도움 없이 기계가 실질적으로 완벽해지기는 어렵다”며 “의료 분야와 마찬가지로 기계나 로봇이 오류가 있을 수 있다는 우려가 번역에도 똑같이 적용된다”고 설명했다.Lee is optimistic that translation technology will not threaten the jobs of human translators but help people expand their worldview.“In Korea, for example, not many people read articles or books published in rich countries like France due to language issues,” he said, “but the technologies will allow people to at least have a glimpse of what they do, and they will be able to enjoy more various cultures that they couldn’t in the past.”이 대표는 번역 기술이 인간 번역가의 일자리를 위협하지는 않을 것이며 오히려 인간이 더욱 큰 세상을 보는 데 도움을 줄 것이라고 했다. 그는 “한국의 경우를 예로 들자면 많은 사람이 프랑스 같은 풍요로운 국가에서 나온 신문이나 책을 언어적 불편함으로 인해 읽지 못하고 있다”며 “기술 발전으로 사람들은 다른 국가에서 일어나는 일에 대해 대충이라도 알 수 있게 되며 과거 즐기지 못한 다양한 문화를 경험할 수 있게 될 것”이라고 덧붙였다.The Economist has pointed out that while machine translation has long way to go, the current technology is still astonishingly useful.영국의 경제주간지 이코노미스트 역시 기계번역이 나아가야 할 길은 멀지만 현재의 기술 수준만으로도 충분히 도움이 되고 있다고 분석했다.“Neural-translation systems aren’t ready to replace humans any time soon,” the British magazine wrote in April. “Literature requires far too supple an understanding of the author’s intentions and culture for machines to do the job. And for critical work-technical, financial or legal, say- small mistakes are unacceptable.”이코노미스트는 최근 기사를 통해 “인공신경망번역 기술이 빠른 시일 안에 인간을 대체할 수준에 도달하지 못했다”고 보도했다. 이어 “저자의 의도와 문화가 담긴 문학을 기계가 번역하기에는 너무 많은 것이 필요하다”며 “금융이나 법률같이 전문적인 일과 관련된 경우 작은 실수 하나도 용납될 수 없다”고 설명했다.But the article said many are expecting the new era that machine translation will bring.하지만 이코노미스트는 많은 사람들이 기계번역이 가져올 미래에 대해 큰 기대를 갖고 있다고 전했다.“Many people long to see what other cultures are reading and talking about, but have no time to learn the languages,” it said. “Though still finding its feet, the new generation of translation software dangles the promise of being able to do just that.”“많은 사람이 다른 문화권 사람들은 무엇을 읽고 어떠한 대화를 하는지 알고 싶어하지만 다른 언어를 배울 시간이 없다. 하지만 발전하는 차세대 번역 기술이 이를 실현시킬지도 모른다.”김영남 기자 KIM YOUNG-NAM [kim.youngnam@joongang.co.kr]