Retailers pessimistic about business conditions in Q3

A majority of Korean retailers remain downbeat on their business conditions in the third quarter amid concerns over weak domestic demand and high household debt, a poll showed Sunday.The Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said its retail business survey index (RBSI) stood at 91 for the July-September period of the year, up from 90 three months earlier.The figure is based on a poll of some 1,000 retail businesses in Seoul and six other major cities nationwide. A reading below 100 means that pessimists outnumber optimists. YONHAP