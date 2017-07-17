Collision avoidance technology coming to Hyundai, Kia models

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors announced Sunday that they will adapt their Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) technologies to every passenger car and recreational vehicle they manufacture by the end of 2020.The FCA uses the car’s front-facing camera and radar to detect imminent collisions and helps drivers avoid impact or minimize damage by braking automatically.Every passenger model under the two automakers will be included in the new policy, even RVs and compact cars.“We will be able to attach FCAs to all vehicles by the end of 2020, considering the current plans to release new cars and obtaining parts for the sensors,” said a spokesman at the automakers.“It is a pioneering move to attach FCAs to all vehicles that we will release in the market [and comes] before any rules or regulations are being discussed in the country.”The automakers will offer the technology as an option for commercial vehicles and will discuss the option of making the function mandatory with small entrepreneurs and taxi drivers.The two automakers have been developing key technologies to improve driver safety. It has developed the Hill Start Assist Control System which brake autonomously when the car restarts after stopping on a steep road.The automakers said this is a safety feature necessary for beginner drivers who are not used to steep road driving. They also offer downhill cruise systems that brake when the car reaches a certain speed while driving downhill.A rising number of car accidents leading to deaths due to driving while drowsy and at high speeds have called attention to the issue. Both local and foreign companies are working on developing safety measures since demand is rising as well.By Kim Young-nam