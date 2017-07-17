Free of hatred (국문)

A documentary has started a quiet rebellion at China’s box office. “Paths of the Soul” is a movie about the 2,500-kilometer (1553 miles) pilgrimage of 11 villagers in East Tibet across the Tea Horse Road by Zhang Yang, one of China’s Sixth Generation directors. When it first opened in June 20, it was showing on only 0.9 percent of the screens — but thanks to positive reviews from viewers, it is now on 5.9 percent of the screens. The movie has made 92.14 million yuan ($13.58 million) at the box office and continues to be screened.
The film depicts the pilgrimage of the Tibetan Buddhists. They lay flat, face-down on the ground every three steps as they travel to Lhasa and Kang Rinpoche. They rely on yak leather aprons and wear wooden boards on their hands to help them make full bows. An expecting mother, a nine-year-old girl, an elderly man and a butcher set out on the journey together, each for their own reason. They experience snowstorms, cherry blossoms and falling rocks. A baby is born on the road, they share food with other pilgrims and make money by working at a construction site. The elderly man passes away in Kang Rinpoche.
In Tibet, keeping calm in the face of danger is a virtue. In the film, a Jeep crashes into a pilgrim’s cultivator, which was pulling their cart. The driver of the Jeep is transporting a patient suffering from altitude sickness to the emergency room. The pilgrims let them go without getting upset or demanding compensation. They abandon the cultivator, and the men push the cart while the women continue to take full bows. The men leave the cart, return and continue to bow every three steps. The pilgrimage becomes longer and more arduous, but they hold no grudge. The power of remaining calm means having no arrogance, joy or grief.
In March 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama declared the independence of Tibet and left Lhasa to seek asylum. That year, 12,000 Tibetan anti-Chinese protestors were suppressed by China near the Potala Palace. The Tibetan government in exile estimates that 170,000 Tibetans were killed during the Cultural Revolution. At the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Dalai Lama said, “Because violence can only breed more violence and suffering, our struggle must remain nonviolent and free of hatred.”
Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo passed away on July 13. In his final statement in 2009, he spoke of reconciliation. “I have no enemies and no hatred… Hatred can rot away at a person’s intelligence and conscience. Enemy mentality will poison the spirit of a nation, incite cruel mortal struggles, destroy a society’s tolerance and humanity, and hinder a nation’s progress toward freedom and democracy.”
JoongAng Ilbo, July 15, Page 26
*The author is the Beijing correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIN KYUNG-JIN
다큐멘터리 영화 한 편이 중국 박스오피스에서 조용한 반란을 일으키고 있다. 차마고도가 지나는 티베트 동부의 작은 마을 주민 11명의 2500㎞ 순례기를 담은 중국 6세대 감독 장양(張楊)의 ‘영혼의 순례길(Paths of the soul)’이다. 중국어 제목은 ‘눈(雪)의 보석’이란 티베트어 ‘캉린포체(岡仁波齊·중국명 강런보치)’로 불교의 수미산(須彌山)이자 힌두교의 성산 카일라스(Kailash)다. 지난달 20일 개봉 당시 0.9%에 불과하던 스크린 점유율은 입소문을 타고 5.9%까지 올랐다. 흥행수익 9214만 위안(약 155억원)을 기록하며 장기상영 중이다.
영화는 티베트 불자의 순례를 오롯이 담아냈다. 이들은 온몸을 던지듯 엎드려 사지와 이마를 땅에 대는 오체투지(五體投地) 삼보일배로 라싸와 캉린포체로 향한다. 야크 가죽 앞치마와 손바닥 나무판이 몸을 의지할 전부다. 임신부와 아홉 살 소녀, 노인과 백정 등 모두 자신만의 이유로 순례를 함께한다. 길은 인생이다. 눈보라가 몰아치고, 벚꽃이 휘날리며, 해빙기 낙석에 아찔한 순간도 겪는다. 길에서 아이가 태어나고, 다른 순례자와 먹거리를 나누고, 바닥난 여비는 공사장 일로 메운다. 노인은 신의 품 캉린포체에서 눈을 감는다.
티베트의 영혼은 평상심이다. 극 중 지프가 순례자의 짐수레 경운기를 들이받는다. 운전자는 고산병 환자를 싣고 응급실로 가던 중이라고 말한다. 순례자는 언성을 높이지도 보상을 요구하지도 않고 보내준다. 고장 난 경운기는 버리고 남자들이 짐수레를 끌기 시작한다. 여인들은 오체투지를 계속한다. 사내들은 수레를 놓고 다시 돌아와 삼보일배를 이어간다. 순례길이 두 배로 길어졌지만 원망은 없다. 비굴함도 거만함도 기쁨도 슬픔도 없는 평상심이자 신앙의 힘이다.
달라이 라마 14세(82)는 1959년 3월 티베트 독립을 선포한 뒤 라싸를 떠나 망명했다. 그해 반중(反中) 시위로 포탈라 궁 일대에서 1만2000여 명의 티베트인이 중국군 탱크에 희생됐다. 티베트 망명정부는 문화대혁명 기간 티베트인 17만 명이 숨졌다고 추산했다. 달라이 라마는 89년 노벨평화상 수상식에서 “폭력은 또 다른 폭력과 고통을 낳습니다. 우리의 투쟁은 비폭력을 견지합니다. 증오심은 없습니다”라며 평화를 외쳤다.
노벨평화상 수상자 류샤오보(劉曉波)가 13일 영면했다. 그 역시 2009년 최후진술에서 화해를 말했다. “나는 적도 원한도 없습니다. …원한은 한 개인의 지혜와 양심을 갉아먹고, 적대감은 한 민족의 정신을 오염시키며, 너 죽고 나 살자는 잔혹한 투쟁을 선동하기 때문입니다.”
오늘도 ‘캉린포체’ 상영관을 찾는 중국 관객이 이어지고 있다.
신경진 베이징 특파원