It’s all in the numbers (국문)
전기는 죄가 없다
July 17,2017
The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation, which operates nuclear plants across the country, held a board meeting to endorse the government decision to temporarily halt construction of the Shin Kori 5 and 6 reactors. The government and KHNP argued that the procedure was necessary to activate a civilian-led commission in charge of reviewing and gauging public opinion about decommissioning reactors under construction.
An independent commission will discuss the pros and cons of building additional nuclear generators and leave the fate of the two reactors in the hands of a civilian jury. But given the controversy and extreme polarization in opinion, the validity of the commission’s formation and its decision could be questioned. The commission activity therefore must be thoroughly transparent and based on objective facts and data.
The data released on Friday already raised concerns. According to the government’s eighth energy supply and demand outline from 2017 to 2031, energy demand in 2030 was estimated to be 10 percent lower than was projected two years ago. Maximum electricity demand in 2030 is now estimated at 101.9 Gigawatts, compared with 113.2 GW estimated two years ago. Using such an estimate, the government could argue that it will not need extra reactors. This raises the question of whether the government is cherry-picking data to suit its policy.
The trade, industry and energy ministry argued that the data were revised using an objective model. It claimed the revision in demand estimates were based on growth outlooks. In the last outline, the energy supply and demand was estimated on growth prospects of 3.4 percent. In the latest data, it estimated growth at 2.5 percent. The growth estimates were borrowed from the state-run Korea Development Institute. Korea’s growth outlook has been weakening. But it does not make sense that government growth estimates can be pared 1.1 percentage points in just two years. It was either overly optimistic then or has become conservative to meet the new administration’s policy now.
Poor estimates could lead to a blackout as in 2011. The overly conservative energy plan of the government under President Roh Moo-hyun led to a power shortage crisis in the following five years.
Conservatives and liberals differ greatly in their views on nuclear power. But one cannot persuade the opposing side with data tailored for its own argument. The previous government should face criticism for over-investment in nuclear reactors if it inflated demand estimates.
On the same grounds, the incumbent government should face criticism if it is playing with the numbers to support the case that we should wean ourselves off nuclear power.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 15, Page 26
한국수력원자력이 어제 이사회를 기습적으로 열어 신고리 원전 5, 6호기 공사를 일시중단하기로 결정했다. 정부와 한수원은 공론화 절차를 진행하기 위한 불가피한 조치라고 설명하지만 신고리 원전을 둘러싼 사회적 갈등은 더 커지는 양상이다.
이제 신고리 두 원전의 운명은 공론화위원회의 논의를 거쳐 시민배심원단이 결정하게 된다. 원전에 대한 입장이 확연히 갈리는 상황에서 위원회에서 충분한 토론을 할 수 있을지 벌써부터 걱정이다. 위원회를 어떻게 구성하든 뒷말이 나올 수밖에 없기 때문이다. 합리적인 토론을 위해선 ‘정치적으로 오염되지 않은’ 객관적인 데이터와 팩트에 근거해야 한다. 하지만 어제 공개된 8차 전력수급 기본계획(2017~2031년)의 전력수요 전망치는 심각한 우려를 자아낸다. 2030년 우리나라 전력 수요가 2년 전 예측보다 10%가량 감소하는 것으로 전망됐다. 2030년 최대 전력 수요가 101.9GW로 2년 전 7차 기본계획의 예상치(113.2GW)보다 11.3GW나 줄었다. 아직 초안이기는 하지만 이 데이터를 근거로 발전소 건설 계획을 짠다면 원전 11기 정도는 더 짓지 않아도 된다는 분석으로 이어진다. 이런 점 때문에 ‘탈(脫)원전’이라는 새 정부 정책 기조에 따라 원전 건설 중단의 근거를 만든 것 아니냐는 의혹이 나왔다.
정부는 이에 동의하지 않는다. 산업통상자원부는 14일 “검증된 모형에 따라 객관적으로 분석된 수치”라는 설명자료를 냈다. 수요 예측이 달라진 가장 큰 원인은 경제성장률 전망치 때문이다. 7차 계획에는 연평균 성장률을 3.4%로, 이번 8차 계획에는 2.5%를 적용했다. 산업부는 “경제성장 전망은 국내에서 가장 권위 있는 기관 중 하나인 한국개발연구원(KDI)의 장기성장률 전망을 이용했다”고 밝혔다. 우리 경제의 장기 성장률 추이는 의문의 여지 없이 추세적으로 하락하고 있다. 아무리 그렇다고 해도 2년 만에 연평균 성장률 전망이 1.1%포인트나 하락한 것은 이해하기 힘들다. 2년 전에 장밋빛 전망을 했거나 이번에 정부 눈치를 보고 너무 많이 내렸거나 둘 중에 하나다.
정부는 2년마다 전력 수요를 새로 계산해 발전 설비 건설 계획을 세운다. 잘못된 수요예측은 2011년 9·15 전력대란을 비롯해 그 후 2년간 이어진 전력 부족 사태의 근본 원인이었다. 노무현 정부 때의 부실 예측이 이명박 정부의 전력대란을 부른 셈이다.
원전을 둘러싼 보수와 진보의 시각차가 크다는 점은 이해한다. 하지만 자기 주장을 관철하기 위해 입맛에 맞는 수치만 제시해서는 결코 상대방을 설득할 수 없다. 보수정권 때의 7차 전력수요 예측이 과대포장됐다면 ‘원전 마피아’라는 비판을 면할 수 없다. 거꾸로, 진보 정권의 8차 수요 예측이 과소계상됐다면 현실을 무시하는 ‘탈핵 탈레반’이라는 냉소를 감수해야 할 것이다. 원전을 보는 시각에는 좌우가 있을 수 있지만 국민 생활의 필수재인 전기에는 좌우가 있을 수 없다. 색안경을 끼고 팩트를 주무르는 사람이 문제다. 전기는 죄가 없다.