Safety first (국문)

South Korea’s legal minimum wage next year will jump 16.4 percent to 7,530 won ($6.64) per hour. A tripartite panel representing the government, labor and employers passed a revised wage floor in the biggest gain in 17 years. Next year’s rise exceeds the average annual gain needed to meet the new administration’s goal to hoist up the legal wage base to 10,000 won by 2020.
The repercussions on the local economy cannot be immediately assessed. But the steep rise in minimum wage could bring about an expansive and deep shockwave to a domestic economy with a high concentration of self-employed businesses such as mom-and-pop stores. Many of the self-employed and small vendors will go out of business if they cannot afford their labor costs. According to Hana Financial Investment, the income of those running franchise convenient stores could decline 9 percent, assuming revenue rises by 2 percent.
The toll could also be heavy on workers. Jobs could become scarcer. According to a study by Seoul National University professor Lee Jung-min, when minimum wage goes up 10 percent, full-time employment will fall by 1.4 percent. Workplaces with 29 or fewer employees will likely make cuts. The smaller a business, the bigger the burden. To cushion the shock, the deputy prime minister for the economy, Kim Dong-yeon, held an economic cabinet meeting on Sunday and decided to spend over 3 trillion won to subsidize workplaces with less than 30 employees over the next five years.
The government will increase social insurance fees for apartment guards and others living off minimum wage and lower credit card servicing fees of around 2.0 percent to 1.3 percent for vendors who have revenue less than 500 million won, and 0.8 percent for those with less than 300 million won.
Yet the positive effect from the hike in minimum wage remains questionable. Government data shows that the income of the bottom-bracket takes up 14 percent of all household income. A higher wage floor will not help narrow the gap between the rich and the poor. Instead, higher wages will lead to inflation. The spike in labor cost will lead to higher costs for suppliers, subcontractors and franchisees. The government must take care that its experimental policies do not lead to a lab explosion.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 17, Page 30
내년부터 최저임금이 7530원으로 인상된다. 최저임금위원회는 그제 공익위원ㆍ근로자위원ㆍ사용자위원 27명이 모두 참석하는 전원회의를 열고 표결까지 한 결과 내년 최저임금을 올해(6470원)보다 16.4% 인상하기로 했다. 이는 2020년까지 1만원까지 올리겠다는 정부 목표에 따른 올해의 기계적인 인상률(15.4%)까지 뛰어넘었다.
이번 결정이 한국 경제에 미치는 영향과 파장은 아직 예단하기는 어렵다. 그러나 급격한 최저임금 인상은 경제 전반에 깊고 광범위한 충격을 불러올 가능성이 크다. 사업 규모가 작고 경영 기반이 취약한 개인사업자일수록 크다. 가게 문을 닫는 영세업자들도 속출할 전망이다. 하나금융투자에 따르면 편의점의 경우 가맹점주 수입이 9% 감소한다. 매출이 2% 오르고 이번 결정에 따라 인건비가 급등한다고 가정한 결과다.
취약계층 근로자 입장에서도 낙관만 할 일이 아니다. 오히려 일자리가 줄어들 가능성이 크기 때문이다. 이정민 서울대 경제학부 교수가 고용노동부 자료를 이용해 추정한 결과에 따르면 최저임금이 10% 상승하면 고용은 주당 44시간 일자리 수 기준으로 1.4% 감소하는 것으로 나타났다. 특히 여성과 고졸 이하, 청년층과 55세 이상 중고령층, 근속기간 3년 이하 근로자이거나 29인 이하 사업체일수록 일자리가 줄어들 가능성이 크다. 영세한 업체일수록 최저임금이 오르면 무거워진 인건비 부담을 줄이려고 비정규직을 비롯해 고용 조건이 취약한 근로자부터 내보낼 가능성이 크기 때문이다.
정부도 쓰나미처럼 몰아닥칠 충격에 바짝 긴장하고 있다. 김동연 경제부총리는 어제 일요일임에도 새 정부 첫 경제관계장관회의를 소집해 후속대책을 즉각 내놓았다. 우선 종사자 30인 미만 사업체는 최근 5년간 최저임금 인상률(7.4%)을 넘어서는 추가적 최저임금 인상분을 재정에서 지원해주기로 했다. 이에 따라 국민 세금으로 부담할 재정은 연간 3조원을 넘어선다. 아파트 경비원을 비롯해 취약계층의 사회보험료 지원도 확대된다. 영세 자영업자에 대한 신용카드 수수료도 최대 1.3% 낮추기로 했다.
문제는 충격완화 대책에도 불구하고 최저임금 인상의 효과는 여전히 미지수라는 점이다. 통계청 가계동향조사에 따르면 최하위 1분위 소득계층의 경우 임금소득이 전체 소득의 14% 밖에 되지 않는다. 최저임금을 올려도 소득격차 효과가 생각만큼 크지 않다는 반증이다. 반면 최저임금 인상은 전반적인 인건비 상승을 통해 물가를 크게 자극할 수 있다. 이번 결정으로 최저임금 적용 대상자는 전체 임금근로자의 24%에 달한다. 9급 공무원도 이 대상에 포함된다. 이는 물가 상승으로 이어질 수밖에 없다.
더구나 이런 속도로 최저임금을 올리면 납품ㆍ협력업체로의 비용 전가 현상이 우려된다. 정부는 이런 부분까지 세심하게 살펴 충격을 최소화해야 한다. 이같이 급격한 최저임금 인상은 탈원전에 이어 문재인 정부에서 시도하는 또 하나의 거대한 정책실험이 됐다. 우려가 현실화하지 않도록 치밀한 사후 관리를 해나가야 할 것이다.