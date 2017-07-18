Keeping silent on Liu’s death (국문)

On July 14, the day after Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese human rights activist Liu Xiaobo passed away, I asked the foreign ministry about our government’s position on the death. I received answers like “under review” or “in discussion.” Later that evening, I was told, “The Korean government is well aware of the path he took. We pray for him to rest in peace and convey condolences to his family.”
But it did not include explanation or evaluation on “the path he took.” It did not mention Liu’s name either.
There have been no other official statements, comments or public remarks by high-level government employees. The foreign ministry sent the two-line comment to those who inquired about the government’s position.
Liu Xiaobo was China’s highest intellectual and conscience, who did not yield his belief in democracy and human rights until the last moment.
But the Korean government did not openly express condolences for him. Korea’s candlelight protestors surprised the world and a new administration was born from the people’s power. A former human rights lawyer is now the president, and an internationally renowned human rights expert is the foreign minister. But we remained silent on the death of Liu who fought for democracy and human rights in China.
It reminded me of another bitter memory. In 2010, after Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Nobel Committee, the Chinese government pressured countries not to attend the award ceremony. Korea had its Ambassador to Norway attend the event as was customary, but the process was controversial. Outside figures were called in for advice and a representative with a lower position than the ambassador was considered to attend the event. That gave the international community the impression that Korea wants to take into account China’s stance on human rights.
Was China grateful for Korea’s consideration? Will China stop retaliating against the Thaad deployment because the Korean government refrained from publicly speaking up on Liu Xiaobo’s death? The answer is easy to guess.
The economic and political relationship with China should rightly be valued. However, we need to show that there are values we need to stand by at any cost.
Norway faced retaliation from China for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Liu with a ban on salmon imports, but they did not bend their principles. It did not exchange salmon for human rights. What values would we never give up?
JoongAng Ilbo, July 17, Page 29
*The author is a political news reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.
YOO JEE-HYE
중국 민주화운동가이자 노벨 평화상 수상자 류샤오보(劉曉波)가 숨을 거둔 다음 날인 14일. 그의 사망에 대한 한국 정부의 입장이 무엇인지 외교부에 물었다. “검토 중”이라거나 “고심 중”이라는 답이 종일 반복됐다.
저녁이 돼서야 나온 정부 입장은 간단했다. “우리 정부는 그가 걸어온 길에 대해 잘 알고 있다. 그의 영면을 기원하며 유가족에게도 애도의 뜻을 전한다.”
‘그가 걸어온 길’에 대한 설명이나 평가는 없었다. 류샤오보의 이름 석 자도 없었다.
이 밖에 공식 성명이나 논평, 정부 고위 인사들의 공개 발언도 나오지 않았다. 정부의 입장을 문의한 곳에만 외교부 당국자가 이 같은 두 줄짜리 내용을 알려줬다.
류샤오보는 마지막 순간까지 민주화와 인권 운동에 대한 소신을 꺾지 않은 중국 최고의 지성이자 양심이었다. 그런 그에게 정부는 공개적인 애도 표명조차 하지 않았다. 전 세계를 놀라게 한 촛불의 힘, 그로부터 탄생한 정부, 인권변호사 출신 대통령, 국제적 인권 전문가가 외교부 장관인 나라에서 민주주의와 인권 수호를 위해 평생을 바친 그의 죽음에 침묵했다.
씁쓸했던 일이 기억났다. 2010년 노르웨이 노벨평화상위원회가 류샤오보를 수상자로 선정했을 때 중국 정부는 각국에 “시상식에 참석하지 말라”고 압박했다. 한국은 결과적으로는 관례대로 노르웨이 주재 대사가 참석했지만 그 과정이 문제였다. 외부 인사들까지 불러 모아 자문하고 대사보다 급을 낮춰 참석시키는 방안을 검토하는 등 인권 문제에 중국 눈치를 보는 듯한 인상을 줬다.
당시 이런 고민을 했다고 중국이 한국에 고마워했을까. 지금 류샤오보 사망에 대해 정부가 공개 입장 표명을 자제한다고 중국이 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치에 대한 보복을 그만두겠다고 생각할까. 답은 쉽사리 짐작이 갈 것이다.
중국과의 정치·경제적 관계는 마땅히 중시해야 한다. 하지만 어떤 대가를 치러도 우리가 수호할 가치는 보여줘야 한다. 중국이 “이 문제만큼은 한국을 아무리 압박해도 소용없겠구나” 하고 깨닫게 만드는 선을 정하는 건 우리의 몫이다.
노르웨이는 류샤오보의 노벨 평화상 수상 문제로 중국으로부터 연어 수입 금지 보복 조치를 당했지만 원칙을 굽히지 않았다. “인권과 연어를 바꿀 수 없다”는 당연한 명분 때문이었다. 정부에 묻고 싶다. 우리가 결코 바꿀 수 없는 가치는 무엇인가.
유지혜 기자 [wisepen@joongang.co.kr]