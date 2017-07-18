Mutual trust is key (국문)
July 18,2017
The union of the country’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor Group has voted in favor of going on strike for the sixth consecutive year. The walkout won’t immediately take place since the decision must go through mediation from the National Labor Relations Commission, and the union and management also agreed to continue negotiation. But the automaker’s decision to stage a strike still raises deep concerns.
Hyundai Motor’s sales sank 8.2 percent in the first half against the same period one year ago. It has incurred loss in its Chinese operation with sales plunging 42 percent, or 60 percent in terms of shipment value. Hyundai Motor was hit hard by the boycott of Korean brands in China following Seoul’s decision to deploy a U.S. missile shield (Thaad) and fast proliferation of Chinese car brands.
The automaker needs concentrated efforts to save sagging sales. It could further lose confidence from overseas consumers if it continues to have labor conflicts despite such hostile sales environment overseas.
Of course, workers have the right to strike. But Hyundai Motor’s union represents the largest factory workplace in Korea. It has the responsibility of setting the role model to other industrial workers.
A strike at a major carmaker sends shockwaves down the supply chain, suppliers and subcontractors. As the strike will surely worsen their profitability, it can endanger their livelihoods. The Hyundai Motor union must not forget that its small and mid-sized partners threatened to wage a boycott campaign of Hyundai Motor cars after the union jeopardized their livelihoods through a lengthy strike last year.
Korea maintained its rank as the world’s fifth largest producer of cars until last year. But it could slip to seventh this year. Cars along with semiconductors represent Korea’s industrial power. The union must seek other options through negotiations with management and avoid laying down their tools.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 17, Page 30
현대차 노조가 6년 연속 파업결의안을 통과시켰다. 물론 아직 중앙노동위원회의 조정이 남아 있고, 노사가 조만간 협상 재개 의사를 밝힌 만큼 곧바로 파업에 돌입하는 것은 아니다. 그러나 올해 현대차 노조의 파업결의를 바라보는 국민의 시선은 어느 때보다 의아하고 착잡하다. 올 들어 현대차의 실적 악화와 위기 징후가 뚜렷하기 때문이다.
올 상반기 실적만 해도 판매량이 전년 대비 8.2% 줄었다. 특히 중국법인은 판매량 기준으로 전년 대비 42%, 출고 판매가 기준으로 60% 줄며 적자로 전환했다. 중국 판매의 경우 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 보복의 영향도 있지만 중국 로컬 메이커들의 약진으로 현대차의 경쟁력이 약화되고 있어서다. 지금은 위기 타파를 위해 새로운 시장 전략을 집중적으로 실행할 때다. 이런 터에 현대차 노조가 위기극복을 위한 노사화합 메시지가 아니라 갈등의 시그널을 세계 시장에 던졌다는 점이 실망스럽다.
파업권은 근로자의 권리다. 하지만 현대차 노조는 국내 최대 규모 기업노조의 하나로서, 다른 기업 근로자들에 대한 책임감과 연대의 모범도 보여야 한다. 완성차 업계의 파업은 협력업체와 영세 부품 납품업체의 수익성 악화로 이어지며 중소 협력업체 근로자들의 삶을 위협한다. 실제로 지난해 파업에 돌입한 현대차 노조를 향해 중소협력업체들이 "현대차 불매운동을 벌이겠다"고 절규했던 장면을 되돌아봐야 한다.
국내 자동차산업은 2005년부터 지난해까지 굳건하게 완성차 생산국 순위 ‘톱5’ 자리를 지켰다. 그러나 올해 7위 추락을 우려할 정도로 위기 국면이다. 자동차 산업은 반도체와 함께 국내 대표 산업으로 한국인의 자존심이기도 하다. 현대차 노사가 아직 협상의 여지가 있는 만큼 파업이라는 극단적 선택 말고 상생 해법을 찾아보길 바란다.