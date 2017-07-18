Careful approach is needed (국문)

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Unification has proposed to North Korea that a military meeting and a Red Cross meeting be held at the same time. That’s a follow-up to the new Korean Peninsula peace initiative President Moon Jae-in laid out during the Group of 20 summit on July 6. Moon offered a military meeting at Panmunjeon on July 21 to discuss a suspension of hostilities across the border and a meeting for a reunion of separated families after the Korean War (1950-53). We hope his effort to find a breakthrough in the current stalemate through dialogue helps achieve the ultimate goal of a denuclearized peninsula without the risk of war.
The hostile activities Moon mentioned refer to each side’s loud speaker broadcasts and flying balloons carrying propaganda leaflets. Both sides resumed the offensive campaign after the North’s fourth nuclear test in January. Pyongyang went so far as to lay more 2,000 landmines along the DMZ and send unmanned reconnaissance drones to the South. Therefore, stopping such antagonistic activities is crucial to easing tension on the peninsula. A reunion of separated families is also desirable given the old age of the separated family members. If North Korea accepts the proposal, a bilateral meeting could be held 19 months after the last vice-ministerial level meeting in 2015 between the two governments.
But more important is denuclearization of the North. Pyongyang is expected to secure scores of nuclear weapons through its highly enriched uranium within three years, following the production of its plutonium-based nuclear bombs this year. Once nuclear-armed, North Korea can pose a real threat to not only South Korea but also Japan and the United States. After successfully launching its first ICBM on July 4, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a nationwide ceremony to celebrate it.
A strategic balance can be broken when North Korea succeeds in developing an ICBM capable of striking the U.S. mainland in a few years. When that happens, no one can ensure our security. To avoid that critical point, Uncle Sam has already begun levying additional sanctions on more than ten Chinese companies that do business with North Korea as part of a secondary boycott. No doubt the U.S. sanctions will intensify down the road.
Under such circumstances, it will be better if our government can make some tangible accomplishments. But if the government is obsessed with making appeasement proposals, this can backfire; Seoul can expect small gains, but could fail in averting a bigger crisis. Pyongyang could simply dismiss Moon’s proposal as sheer nonsense.
We hope our government acts prudently, as time is running out to prevent the North from arming itself with nuclear weapons. Pyongyang also must respond to the proposal with sincerity for the sake of the peninsula.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 18, Page 30
남북 적대행위 중단 및 이산가족 상봉
임박한 북한 핵무장 차단이 더 중요
대화 중요하지만 집착하면 일 그르쳐
국방부와 대한적십자사가 어제 북한에 군사회담과 적십자회담을 동시에 제안했다. 정부의 이번 제안은 문재인 대통령이 지난 6일 ‘베를린 구상’으로 알려진 ‘신한반도 평화비전’의 후속 조치다. 정부 대북 제안의 핵심 내용은 오는 21일 판문점에서 군사회담을 열고 군사분계선 일대에서의 적대행위 중단을 논의하는 한편, 남북 적십자회담을 열어 이산가족 상봉을 추진하자는 것이다. 대북 제안이 이처럼 봇물을 이루는 것은 우선 대화의 실마리부터 찾아 북한의 비핵화를 유도함으로써 핵과 전쟁 위협이 없는 평화로운 한반도를 만들자는 것이다. 당연히 필요하고 좋은 결과를 기대한다.
군사분계선에서의 적대행위란 휴전선에서 남북 간 확성기 방송과 풍선 날리기 등이다. 북한이 가장 부담스러워하는 심리전이다. 이 심리전은 지난해 1월 북한의 4차 핵실험으로 재개됐다. 북한의 적대행위는 최근 더 늘어났는데 비무장지대에 2000여 발의 지뢰를 매설하고 정찰용 무인기도 내려보내고 있다. 따라서 이러한 행위를 남북이 중단하는 것은 한반도 긴장 완화에 중요하다. 이미 고령화된 이산가족이 다시 만나는 것도 바람직한 일이다. 북한이 우리의 회담 제안에 응하면 2015년 남북 차관급회담 이후 1년7개월 만에 남북 당국 간 회담이 성사되는 것이다.
하지만 정작 중요한 것은 북한의 비핵화다. 북한은 올해 안에 플루토늄을 이용한 1단계 핵무장에 이어 3년 내에 고농축우라늄으로 수십 발의 핵무기를 가질 전망이다. 일단 북한이 핵무장을 하게 되면 한국은 물론 미국 및 일본까지도 위협을 준다. 북한 김정은 노동당 위원장은 미국 본토에 닿는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 개발에도 광적으로 매달리고 있다. 김 위원장은 지난 4일 ICBM 시험발사에 성공한 뒤 과학자들을 포상하고 축하행사를 실시했다. 문제는 북한이 핵무장을 하고 미국 본토까지 보낼 수 있는 ICBM을 수년 내 성공하면 남북 간 전략적 균형이 무너진다. 우리의 안보, 한반도의 운명이 어떻게 전개될지 장담할 수 없는 위기 국면에 도달한다. 이런 상황을 우려해 미국은 북한과 거래한 중국의 단둥은행을 비롯한 기업 10여 곳에 대한 추가 제재에 들어갔다. 미국은 대북제재에 이어 군사적 옵션까지 준비 중이다.
그런 만큼 정부가 이번 대북 제안으로 작은 성과라도 내는 것도 중요하지만 너무 집착해선 오히려 일을 그르칠 수 있다고 본다. 북한이 대북 제안에 매달리는 우리 정부를 역이용할 수 있기 때문이다. 그럴 경우 작은 불은 잡지만 핵과 미사일이라는 큰불 진화에는 실패할 수 있다. 북한이 문 대통령의 베를린 구상에 대해 “잠꼬대 같은 궤변”이라고 하지 않았던가. 이런 점에서 정부는 북한의 핵을 차단할 수 있는 시간적 여유가 별로 없다는 점에 유의하고 신중하길 바란다. 북한도 이번 제안에 대해 한반도 평화를 위해 진정성 있는 태도로 나와야 할 것이다.