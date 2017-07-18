Sports Briefs

FOOTBALLThe number of registered footballers in Korea has surpassed the 100,000 mark, the sport’s national governing body said Monday.The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the 100,000th player - an elementary school student - was registered in its database last Friday, and there are now more than 100,000 footballers, including both pro and amateur, in the country.The number of registered footballers has more than tripled from a year earlier. Such a rapid hike is due to the KFA’s merger last year with the Korea Soccer Association of Sport for All (Ksacosa), a sports organization for people who play football for recreational purposes, the KFA explained.The merger then allowed the Ksacosa’s players to join the KFA database.FC Barcelona’s Korean prospect Lee Seung-woo is mulling over multiple options as he’s met with the Catalan club to discuss his future, an official here said Monday.Lee, who departed for Spain on June 26, recently met with Barcelona officials to negotiate his future contract, a person close to Lee told Yonhap News Agency.The 19-year-old forward has been playing with Juvenil A of the La Liga club, which is the final team in the club’s youth academy.In his first meeting with Barcelona, Lee reportedly asked about Barcelona’s vision when he gets promoted to the “B” team, the reserve squad of Barcelona that will play in the second division.Lee’s current contract with Barcelona runs through June 2018, but because of age limits, he needs to sign a new pro contract.Yonhap