KT and LG U+ strengthen IoT ties against rival SK Telecom

KT and LG U+ have strengthened their partnership against larger rival SK Telecom.The two mobile carriers said Monday that they will share research labs for their Internet of Things network and services. LG’s lab in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, and KT’s lab in Pangyo, Gyeonggi, will be open to each other for co-development of IoT chipsets and modules.A network specific for IoT services is cheaper compared to existing 3G and 4G networks, so mobile carriers have been developing their own IoT-specific networks.KT and LG U+ are offering IoT services on a so-called narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) network while SK Telecom uses its own, dubbed LoRa.KT and LG U+ will introduce a remote gas metering system based on a nationwide NB-IoT network established recently, then start expanding services into tracking children and remotely managing cars and electricity.While NB-IoT technology is widely assessed to offer faster data transmission speeds and wider service coverage, LoRa is known to be more cost-effective as the chipset price is cheaper for the network.By Kim Jee-hee