LG Chem finishes construction of new plant in Osong

LG Chem, the nation’s top chemical company, finished construction of a new plant in Osong, North Chungcheong. It will produce the company’s diagnostic products.Construction of the new factory was officially completed on Monday, LG Chem said in a press release. The company will soon begin production of 12 diagnostic reagents at the plant, including its in-vitro immunoblot assay and tuberculosis diagnosis kits. LG Chem said the new factory in North Chungcheong can manufacture a number of kits capable of conducting some 19 million tests per year.The company started construction of the factory in late 2015 to follow a major shift in the medical industry from treatment to prevention, the company said.LG Chem began research and development in diagnostic reagents about 30 years ago before it began production of testing kits in 1992.By Choi Hyung-jo