‘Spider-Man’ keeps hot streak going at box office

The third iteration of the Spider-Man series directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” swept local cinemas through the weekend, and is close to exceeding the 6 million ticket mark.The newest version, which details the teenage life of the young Peter Parker, played by British actor Tom Holland, had some 1.16 million people across the country during Saturday and Sunday heading to theaters, tallying 5.9 million tickets in total.“Homecoming” has now sold over 48 billion won ($42.5 million) in Korea alone, and is now the best-performing foreign movie of 2017.Young Holland, having made his first appearance in his Spidey suit in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), plays Parker, who finds himself stuck somewhere in between an ordinary high school student living with his Aunt May, and a hero with powers strong enough protect New York City.Sony Pictures collaborated for the first time with Marvel Studios to create a bigger cinematic world, and Robert Downey Jr. stars as Tony Stark, who acts as a mentor for the confused Parker.Disney Pixar’s latest “Cars 3” landed in a distant second at the Korean box office with a total of 248 thousand tickets over the weekend. “Anarchist from Colony,” a local period epic directed by Lee Joon-ik and starring Lee Je-hoon, added 160 thousand tickets on Saturday and Sunday, coming in at third place.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]