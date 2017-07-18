So Ji-sub finds out how to be fierce : Actor plays street fighter unafraid to stir trouble in ‘The Battleship Island’

Top is the poster of filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan’s historic drama “The Battleship Island,” which tells the tale of the tragic lives of Korean laborers on Hashima Island, where So Ji-sub plays the role of Chil-sung. [CJ ENTERTAINMENT]

Director Ryoo Seung-wan’s latest film, “The Battleship Island,” which is set to hit theaters next week, is a historical drama that tells the tale of Korean laborers and their desperate attempts to escape the coal mines on Japan’s Hashima Island, where they were forced to work during the Japanese colonization. It is said that the shape of Hashima Island resembles a warship, where weapons and items needed for war were stored.The film, with a star-studded cast featuring Hwang Jung-min, Song Joong-ki and Lee Jung-hyun, is set in 1945 and revolves around the lives of Korean laborers on the island whose goal was to not die in prison. Actor So Ji-sub plays the role of Choi Chil-sung, a street fighter famous in Gyeongseong who stirs up trouble in the labor camp. In an interview with Magazine M, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, So revealed his thoughts about the last six months he spent shooting this film and more. Below are edited excerpts from the interview.Director Ryoo has suggested a role for me in his movies for several years but I turned those down for various reasons. So I thought that if I were to turn this chance down, then I don’t think I would ever have had the chance to work with him again.He is a director who is totally crazy about movies. I also try my best in acting, but not to the scale Ryoo is at. I receive positive energy from him and he makes me look back at whether I have really immersed myself in a certain role before.I wondered how I would be able to play this role (laughs). The difficulty resulting from the weight of a historic subject, and also the expectation for financial success was really burdensome. I think the same goes for the director, actors and the crew.I think the character that the viewers feel empathy for is Kang-ok, played by Hwang Jung-min, and my character Chil-sung is just a person who resides on the island. I think he is easily noticed because of his bold and strong personality. I had a hard time playing him since he sometimes looks clumsy, but he sometimes behaves badly. I think Chil-sung is the kind of person who doesn’t like to lose.There is an action scene in a sauna that I had to practice for about a month and a half for - that scene [especially] shows the personality of Chil-sung.In real life, I don’t talk or act fast. When I act, rather than just bursting out my feelings, I try to suppress them. Chil-sung is the kind of character who is very energetic and eager, that the director even wanted me to talk faster.Well, I am also a person, so I sometimes care about how other people think of me. I think there is a lot that the public expects from actors, so you have to have good manners and speak fluently. I needed something through which I could relieve that stress.Back then, I had some trouble related to agencies and decided that I would never be part of an agency again. So, I gathered some people that I trust and established my own company. We are doing a variety of works, including producing and importing movies, and also publishing.I don’t do it by myself; I work together with an importing company. If there is a movie that the company imported that I like, then I tell the company that I want to pay the import and distribution costs.I don’t think things have changed now that I am in my 40s. I am a bit blunt, and it takes me some time for me to get close to someone. As I work, I got better at communicating with other people.Maybe that is the reason why a lot of people near me tell me their personal feelings to me. I am the type of a friend that lasts for a long time.Recently, I have not been into movies that are going to be huge hits, but I want to build trust with the viewers.BY KIM NA-HYUN [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]그 섬은 기이하게 군함(軍艦)을 닮았다. 전쟁을 위한 병기와 연료, 비명을 가득 품은 거대한 기계를. 류승완 감독의 신작 ‘군함도’(7월 26일 개봉)는 일제의 강점기 시절, 일본 하시마(端島)에 탄광 노동자로 강제 징집돼 지옥 같은 삶을 살았던 이름 없는 조선인들을 기린 영화다.1945년, 하시마로 징용된 조선인 악사 이강옥(황정민)과 경성의 주먹 최칠성(소지섭), 모진 과거를 숨긴 말년(이정현) 그리고 비밀 임무를 받고 하시마에 위장 잠입한 광복군 장교 박무영(송중기)의 사연을 따라간다. 흙과 쇠, 땀과 피가 뒤섞인 지옥 섬에서, 네 인물과 조선인 노동자들은 사람답게 살고 죽기 위해 하나의 운명에 자신을 맡긴다.비가 퍼붓던 6월의 어느 날, ‘군함도’의 네 배우가 magazine M 커버 촬영을 위해 카메라 앞에 섰다. 지난해 촬영장에서 보낸 6개월 대장정의 여운을 잊지 않은 이들은, 이 거대하고 가슴 아픈 이야기에 대한 단단한 책임감을 지고 있는 것처럼 보였다.종로의 이름난 깡패였다는 칠성은 소지섭(40)에게 꼭 어울리는 옷처럼 보인다. 강인하고 거칠지만, 어렴풋이 따뜻한 속내가 느껴지는 남자. 하지만 그는 “한 번도 선보이지 않은 새로운 얼굴로 칠성을 연기했다”고 했다. 예의 담담하게 ‘군함도’를 기억하는 그의 얼굴엔 ‘아쉬움은 없다’는 듯한 확신이 엿보였다.“감독님이 몇 년간 꾸준히 캐스팅 제의를 하셨는데, 그때마다 여러 이유로 고사했다. 이번에도 거절하면 다시는 함께 작업할 수 없을 것 같았다. 감독님이 현장에서 배우와 어떻게 소통하는지 정말 궁금했다.”“영화에 미친 사람. 그렇지 않으면 ‘군함도’를 완성할 수 없었을 거다. 나 역시 최선을 다해 연기해 왔지만 그런 수준이 아니었다. 그만큼 한 작품에 몰두한 적이 있었는지 되돌아볼 정도로 좋은 영향을 받았다.”“‘음… 이걸 어떻게 연기하지?’(웃음) 군함도라는 역사적 소재가 주는 무게, 상업적 성공에 관한 부담이 세게 다가왔다. 나뿐 아니라 감독·배우·스태프 모두 마찬가지였다. 다 같이 힘들어 하다 나중엔 ‘결국 사람 사는 이야기다. 그 삶을 보여주는 데 열중하자’고 뜻을 모았다. 그제야 마음이 한결 편해지더라.”“이 영화에서 관객이 이입할 인물은 강옥이고, 극을 해설하는 이는 무영이다. 칠성은 군함도에서 살아가는 인물 중 하나다. 다만 성격이 아주 강해 눈에 확 띄는 사람. 칠성은 군함도에 오자마자 조선인 관리인 송종구(김민재)와 맞붙어 그의 자리를 뺏는다. 하지만 그렇다고 조선인을 돕지도 않는다. 그런 모습을 연기하는 게 혼란스러웠다. 나쁜 놈 같다가도 순박하고 모자란 놈 같기도 하고. 내가 본 칠성은 누구에게도 지기 싫어하는, 직진하는 ‘상남자’다.”“그 장면을 위해 사전 연습만 한 달 반가량 했다. ‘군함도’ 액션의 성격과 칠성이란 인물을 단번에 보여주는 대목이니까. 보호 장비가 따로 없어 안전에 신경을 많이 썼다. 감독님은 화려하고 스타일리시한 요즘 액션과 달리, 주먹 하나에도 힘이 느껴지는 묵직한 액션을 원했다. 실제 가격을 하지 않으면서 그 힘을 표현하는 게 쉽지 않지 않았다. 그래도 ‘회사원’(2012, 임상윤 감독) 액션보다는 쉬웠다. 그땐 빠른 움직임을 외우느라 머리가 터질 뻔했다.”“실제 말과 행동이 빠르지 않다. 연기할 때도 감정을 폭발시키기 보단 누르면서 표현한다. 칠성은 에너지가 넘치다 못해 터질 것 같은 사람이라, 감독님은 ‘조금 더 빨리 말하라’고 하더라. 목욕탕 격투가 끝난 후 칠성이 대사를 내뱉는 장면을 보다 깜짝 놀랐다. 평생 한 번도 보지 못한 내 모습이 보여서. 너무 뿌듯했다.”낮은 목소리로 이야기를 술술 이어가는 소지섭은 솔직하고 편안해 보였다. 올해로 20년 차 배우인 그는 랩도 했고, ‘무한도전’(2006~, MBC)에도 출연했고, 최근엔 다양성 영화를 수입했다. 세간의 시선엔 관심 없다는 듯 하고 싶은 일을 해나가는 모습이 여느 배우와는 달라 보였다. 20년간 그는 점차 변해 온 걸까. 강한 의지가 담긴 주문 같은 대답이 돌아왔다. “소지섭은 변하지 않으니까. 계속 가던 길을 가겠지.”“에이, 나도 사람인지라 조금은 했다. 연기 고민만 하는 게 너무 힘들 때가 있다. 또 대중이 배우에게 기대하는 바가 많지 않나. 성품도 고와야 하고 말도 잘 해야 하고. 그런 갑갑함을 풀어낼 데가 필요했다. 남한테 피해가지 않으면서 좋은 기운을 얻을 기회를 찾았다. 랩, 방송 출연, 영화 제작 모두 연기에 많은 도움이 됐다.”“당시 소속사 문제가 많았다. 사람에게 너무 데여 다시는 회사에 들어가지 않겠다고 다짐했다. 석 달간 휴대폰 세 대를 갖고 다니며 직접 출연 제의 연락을 받았다. 그런데 정말 내 입으로 출연료 얘기는 못 하겠더라. 신뢰하는 이들을 찾아 회사를 차렸다. 운영을 맡은 김정희 대표와 마음이 잘 맞아, 연기 외에도 영화 제작과 수입, 출판 등 다양한 일을 하고 있다.”“내가 직접 사오는 건 아니고, 수입사 찬란과 손을 잡고 하는 일이다. 그 쪽에서 수입한 영화 중에 마음에 드는 작품이 있으면 수입·배급 전 비용을 대고 싶다고 얘기한다(그는 프랑스 멜로 ‘사랑은 부엉부엉’(2016, 람지 베디아 감독)의 공동제공을 맡았다). 영화 수입으로 돈을 벌면 좋겠다. 그 돈으로 다른 좋은 영화를 또 수입하고 싶으니까.”“40대가 됐다고 변한 건 없다. 달라진 건 예전보다 살이 빨리 안 빠지는 것 정도? 인간 소지섭은 늘 비슷했다. 조금 무뚝뚝하고, 남한테 해 끼치는 걸 싫어하고, 친해지는 데 오래 걸리는 사람. 일하면서 점점 남들과 소통하는 방식이 유연해진 부분은 있다.”“그래서 그런가. 주변 사람들이 속 얘기를 많이 한다. 나한테 얘기하면 새나갈 일이 없으니까. 분명히 일 때문에 지인의 전화를 받았는데, 어느새 사적인 고민을 들어 주고 있을 때가 많다(웃음). 인간관계도 오랫동안 유지하는 편이다. 천천히 친해지고 오래 가는 유형이랄까. 친구도, 동료도, 연인도 다 비슷하다.”“‘회사원’ 등 영화에서 이렇다 할 큰 흥행을 거두진 못했지만, 그렇다고 손해를 보진 않았다. 하지만 믿고 볼 만한 배우라는 이미지를 만들진 못한 것 같다. 한 작품씩 흥행에 성공해 관객의 신뢰를 쌓고 싶다.”김나현 기자