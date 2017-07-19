AI’s future hinges on precise brain map

Artificial intelligence is threatening human positions in many areas. AlphaGo defeated Ke Jie, the world’s top ranked player, 3 to 0 and retired. Driverless cars seem to be ready to dominate streets soon. Watson is threatening the career of doctors. AI had been disappointing for a long time since it was created in the 1950s, but it has been making drastic development in the late 2000s. Deep learning that resembles the logic of the brain has brought a breakthrough. As the brain nerve system enhances intelligence through learning over time, AI is now equipped with the ability to learn and has made a great leap.What are the characteristics of human brain that AI needs to learn? Human brain is composed of many compartments, such as frontal lobe and parietal lobe, and hubs and connections are all across the brain. The nerve network of over 100 billion neurons allow ceaselessly expansion and reinforcement. The constant changes of nerve network, amazing efficiency and free flexibility will be the key information to design the architecture of next-generation artificial intelligence.The marriage of brain science and AI is essential for the development of the humanity. Elon Musk’s brain chip project and Facebook’s communication strategy between humans and computers suggest that AI and humans will communicate and integrate more and more. In order to survive in this era and to make human-friendly AI, we desperately need to understand our own brains.However, we still have a long way to understand the brain. With more than 100 billion neurons and more than 1 quadrillion synapses, the nerve network of the brain is a complicated and dynamic small universe. However, if we can complete a precise brain map, a navigation into all paths in the brain, the mankind will make a great progress in next-generation AI development and conquering of brain diseases. We ardently wait for the day to set a great milestone in long exploration of the mankind to reveal mysteries of mind and conscience.*President of the Korea Brain Research Institute.Kim Kyung-jin