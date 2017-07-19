Humanitarian victory (국문)

One of the key reasons that the United States won World War II was material superiority. Sherman tanks, the main armored vehicle of the U.S. Forces, was not on par with German Panther or Tiger tanks, but by deploying five to ten tanks for every enemy tank, the United States defeated the Germans.
To wage a material war, the military supply and logistics need to be solid. The Atlantic Ocean was swarming with German U-Boats targeting Allied supply ships. The United States addressed the risk with sheer volume. It made more ships than Germany could attack.
The mass-produced ships used a standardized design known as the Liberty Ship, a model that holds 10,800 tons of cargo and sails at 11 knots, and in four years, staring in September 1941, a total of 2,710 units were made. The United States constructed two ships a day.
The Victory is an improved version of the Liberty and can take more cargo and sail faster. From January 1944 to the end of the war, 534 ships were constructed and operated as the main supply ship for the U.S. Forces from World War II into the Vietnam War. The first 35 are named after countries in the Allied Forces. The next 218 are named after American cities. The remaining are named after higher education institutes in the United States.
The SS Meredith Victory and Lane Victory, cargo freighters that rescued refugees, including President Moon Jae-in’s parents, from Heungnam during the Korean War, are named after Meredith College in North Carolina and Lane College in Tennessee.
In all, 36 Victory ships participated in the Korean War. The SS Meredith Victory is sometimes called the “Ship of Miracles,” as it evacuated 14,000 refugees even though the ship is designed to carry 12 passengers and 47 crew members.
There are now only three Victory ships remaining. Many were sold to the private sector and used as cargo ships before being taken apart. The SS Meredith was sold to China for scrap metal in 1993. Fortunately, the Lane is preserved in a Los Angeles history museum.
Geoje-si in South Gyeongsang province hopes to acquire the ship for several years as part of a memorial project commemorating the Heungnam evacuation. A civilian organization is going to work to bring the SS Lane to Korea. It won’t be easy, as the SS Lane Victory is one of only about 2,500 U.S. National Historic Landmarks.
But it’s worth the work since this ship, revered by both Korea and the United States, is a deserving symbol of the power of humanitarianism.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 18, Page 31
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
RAH HYUN-CHEOL
미국이 제2차 세계대전에서 승리한 한 요인은 물량공세였다. 미군의 주력 셔먼탱크는 독일의 판터·티거의 상대가 되지 않았지만 5대, 10대가 동시에 달라붙는 인해전술로 독일군의 두 손을 들게 했다.
하지만 물량전을 하려면 보급이 뒷받침돼야 했다. 대서양엔 연합군 보급선을 노리는 독일 U보트가 바글바글했다. 미국은 이 역시 물량전으로 해결했다. 격침되는 배보다 더 많은 배를 건조하기로 한 것이다. 이렇게 표준화된 설계로 대량생산된 배가 리버티십이다. 1만800t을 싣고 11노트로 달릴 수 있는 이 배는 1941년 9월부터 4년간 무려 2710척이 생산됐다. 하루 2척꼴로 만들어진 셈이다.
빅토리십은 리버티십의 개량형이다. 보다 많은 화물을 싣고 조금 더 빨리 달릴 수 있도록 설계됐다. 1944년 1월부터 종전까지 534척이 완성돼 미군의 주력 보급함으로 2차대전부터 베트남전까지 활약했다. 첫 35척은 연합군 참전국 이름을, 다음 218척은 미국의 도시 이름을, 이후 150척은 대학 등 미국 교육기관 이름을 땄다.
문재인 대통령의 부모를 태우고 흥남에서 철수한 메러디스 빅토리와 레인 빅토리호의 이름은 각각 노스캐롤라이나에 있는 메러디스 여대와 테네시주 레인 대학에서 온 것이다.
빅토리십은 한국전에 36척이 참전했는데 물자 보급과 병력 수송에서 큰 일을 했다. 특히 메러디스 빅토리는 흥남 철수 때 1만4000명의 피란민을 태우고 철수해 ‘기적의 배’로 불리기도 했다. 승무원 47명, 승객 12명을 태울 수 있었던 배로 이뤄낸 위업이다.
현재 남아 있는 빅토리십은 세 척에 불과하다. 많은 배가 민간에 불하돼 화물선으로 쓰이다 해체됐다. 메러디스 빅토리도 1993년 중국에 고철로 팔렸다. 다행히 레인 빅토리는 LA항에 보존돼 역사박물관으로 쓰이고 있다.
흥남 철수 기념사업을 추진 중인 경남 거제시가 몇 년 전부터 이 배의 인수를 추진하고 있는 가운데, ‘레인 빅토리호 한국 인도 추진단’이라는 민간단체가 곧 인수활동을 벌인다고 한다. 인수는 쉽지 않을 것이다. 미국에도 2500개밖에 없는 ‘국립 역사 유적’으로 지정돼 있기 때문이다. 그래도 한국과 미국 양쪽에서 추앙받는 배라는 사실은 바뀌지 않는다. 이런 게 인도주의의 힘일 것이다.
나현철 논설위원