Protecting adoptees (국문)
해외입양 65년, 참혹한 입양인 인권 챙겨야 할 때다
July 19,2017
The biggest export of Korea used to be babies. An estimated 170,000 have been sent overseas over the last 65 years. It was in the 1980s, not immediately after the 1950-1953 war, when the biggest number of children — 65,000 — was put up for adoption abroad. Since then, Korea has been stigmatized as an exporter of children. The country has never atoned for its irresponsibility. Neither the government nor society paid any attention to how the Korean-born adoptees turned out and lived.
In May, Phillip Clay, who was adopted at 8 by an American family but deported back to Korea at the age of 29 because he never obtained American citizenship, jumped from an apartment building in Seoul after living in poverty and loneliness.
Advocates for the rights of international adoptees recently demanded an end to Korea’s adoptee system, bringing further attention and humiliation to our insensitivity.
We have stayed indifferent and ignorant of how Korean adoptees have been deserted and abused by new families. According to the Adoptee Rights Campaign, about 35,000 adult adoptees in the United States may lack citizenship because it was not granted automatically before 2000. Only then, children under the IR-3 visa were granted citizenship without a separate court process. Yet Korea continued to send out babies and children under the IR-4 visa until 2012. If they were given an IR-4 visa, they had to go through the court process in the United States all over again.
Numerous adoptees grew up under tough and painful conditions. Korea must be extra careful when it comes to overseas adoption. The government must make diplomatic endeavors to ensure the adoptees cope well with their new families and societies. Moreover, it must have the social safety and welfare system ready if they choose to return to their birth country.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 19, Page 30
우리나라 고아들의 해외입양이 시작된 지 65년째다. 그 사이 해외 입양인 수는 지난해까지 17만 명. 가장 많은 아동이 입양된 건 전쟁 직후가 아닌 80년대(6만5000명)다. 이때부터 한국은 해외입양아 세계 1위를 기록하며 ‘아동 수출국’이라는 오명을 얻게 됐다. 해외 입양을 이렇게 많이 보냈지만 입양인들의 사후 적응이나 복리, 인권 문제 등에선 정부도 사회도 무관심했다.
그러다 지난 5월 미국으로 입양됐지만 시민권을 얻지 못해 한국으로 추방됐던 입양인 필립 클레이(43)씨가 생활고를 겪다 투신자살한 사건을 계기로 입양인들이 ‘입양인 인권’ 문제를 제기했고, 이제야 세간의 관심을 끌기 시작했다. 최근 국내외 입양단체에서 활동하고 있는 입양인들은 ‘산업화된 대한민국 해외입양 제도의 즉각 종결을 촉구하는 선언문’을 발표하고, 정부에 의견을 전달했다. 이를 계기로 돌아본 입양인들의 실태는 우리를 부끄럽게 한다.
실제로 우리 정부는 입양인들이 파양과 학대 등에 노출돼 고통을 겪는 실상을 파악하지 못하고 있었다. 또 2000년 미국 정부가 입양아들에게 시민권을 자동으로 부여하는 ‘입양아시민권법(CCA)’을 제정하면서 이를 미국 입국 시 ‘IR-3’ 비자를 받은 어린이로 한정했다. IR-4 비자를 받으면 미국 법정에서 입양되는 절차를 또 밟아야 한다. 그럼에도 한국은 2012년까지 IR-4 비자로 어린이들을 많이 내보낸 것으로 나타났다. 이런 무관심 속에서 미국의 경우 시민권을 얻지 못한 입양인 3만5000명 중 2만 명 가까이가 한국 출신이다.
많은 입양인은 상처받고 힘든 성장 과정을 겪는다고 호소한다. 이제라도 해외 입양 정책에 신중해질 필요가 있다. 입양인들이 현지에 잘 정착할 수 있도록 현지법 정비를 위한 영사적 노력과 함께 그들의 삶을 관리하는 사후 서비스 시스템도 도입해야 한다. 또 한국으로 돌아온 입양인들을 돌보는 복지 시스템도 시급히 마련해야 한다.