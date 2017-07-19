The Shin Kori conundrum (국문)

The controversy over the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation (KHNP)’s decision to suspend construction of the Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear plants is taking a new turn. In a dramatic shift, the state-run company in charge of producing electricity in South Korea has announced its opposition to the government’s move to permanently stop additional construction of nuclear power plants to promote more eco-friendly power generation in the future, as President Moon Jae-in promised in his campaign.
Lee Kwan-sup, President and CEO of KHNP, said in a press conference on Monday that the management of the power company would support the construction of the two new nuclear plants as it had already invested a whopping 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in the construction. He added that the leadership of the corporation will proactively defend the construction to prevent a permanent suspension of the work. The management had reached an agreement at a closed-door board meeting held at a hotel last week to temporarily stop the construction as the government requested.
At Monday’s press conference, however, CEO Lee explained why its board members agreed to suspend the construction and what kinds of problems are expected from a permanent suspension of the work. He said they decided to temporarily stop the construction in order to reduce losses expected from a myriad of contractors. In other words, he had to avert an unnecessary prolongation of the controversy since the issue has yet to go through a public debate.
Lee also expressed his objection to the permanent shutdown of the construction even though he would respect whatever decision would be reached by a committee aimed at seeking public consensus later on. He also stressed that if the construction stops permanently, it could affect our construction of nuclear plants overseas. Put differently, the suspension will have a negative impact on our nation’s exports of nuclear plants at a time when the United States, the UK and China are raising the share of nuclear power in their energy-supply system. There is another concern for KHNP. The corporation can hardly avoid breach of trust charges if the construction is cancelled.
The company has decided to publicize the safety of nuclear energy to help the public make an appropriate judgment. In the process, KHNP must not be influenced by the Moon Jae-in administration.
The government must help diverse voices be reflected in the course of seeking a consensus. Only then can the new administration avoid an energy crisis.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 19, Page 30
신고리 5, 6호기 건설 중단을 둘러싼 논란이 새로운 국면을 맞이했다. 문재인 정부가 추진하는 탈원전 정책의 거수기로 전락했다는 지적을 받아 온 한국수력원자력(한수원) 경영진이 원전 공사의 영구 중단에 반대한다는 입장을 밝혔기 때문이다. 이관섭 한수원 사장은 그제 기자간담회를 열어 “한수원이 이미 투입한 돈이 1조6000억원이다. 경영진은 신고리 5, 6호기를 계속 짓는 것이 바람직하다는 의견이다. 영구 중단을 막기 위해 적극 방어하겠다”고 경영진의 뜻을 공개했다. 한수원 경영진은 지난 14일 호텔에서 날치기 이사회를 통해 정부 요청 그대로 공사 일시 중단을 의결했다.
하지만 이 사장은 간담회를 통해 일시 중단을 의결한 이유와 영구 중단에 따른 문제점을 토로했다. 그는 먼저 “공사 일시 중단을 의결한 것은 협력업체 손실을 줄이기 위한 결정이었다”고 밝혔다. 공론화 과정을 피할 수 없게 된 만큼 소모적인 논란이 장기화하는 것을 막기 위한 고육지책이었다는 의미다. 그러면서 “공론화위원회 결정에 따르겠지만 한수원 경영진은 영구 건설 중단에 반대한다”고 말했다. 그는 “원전 건설이 영구 중단되면 수출에 영향이 없다고 말하기 어렵다”고도 했다. 미국·영국·중국 등 강대국들이 원전 증설 러시에 나선 만큼 건설 중단은 원전 수출에 부정적 결과를 초래한다는 뜻이다. 공사 영구 중단 시 배임죄를 피하기 어려운 것도 한수원의 고민이다.
이 같은 입장에 따라 한수원은 국민이 올바른 판단을 할 수 있도록 공론화 기간 중 최선을 다해 원전의 안전성을 알려 나가기로 했다. 이 과정에서 한수원이 탈원전에 방점을 두고 있는 문재인 정부로부터 부당한 압력을 받아선 안 된다. 정부는 오히려 절차적 정당성 확보를 위해 공론화 과정에 다양한 목소리가 반영될 수 있도록 도와야 한다. 그래야 백년대계의 에너지 정책이 밀실에서 날치기 처리되는 기가 막힌 사태를 피할 수 있을 것이다.