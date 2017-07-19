[Guest Report] Hyundai Motor Group prepares global leaders

Young people selected as the members of the 18th Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers wave their hands at the program’s opening ceremony. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers, the largest overseas volunteer group for university students in Korea, was founded by Hyundai Motor Group in 2008.It was created as a corporate social responsibility project for the company focused on nurturing talented youth and boosting national image. As a global social contribution project, 500 young people are sent all around the world, twice a year.In January and February, 500 young people, who made up the 18th class of the Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers, were sent to 6 regions in 4 countries including Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and China.For about 2 weeks, they partook in activities to help develop local communities and interacted with local residents. These activities included providing education about traffic safety and engineering, preserving world heritage, constructing a school and a house and protecting the environment.Chung Jin-haeng, the president of Hyundai Motor Group and the head of Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers, encouraged participants during the program’s welcoming speech. He said, “I hope you try your best while you are abroad as a part of this program, as the representatives of Korea.” He also inspired the participants by emphasizing that, “This will be a great stepping stone for every one of you to grow up as global leaders in the future, who know how to challenge creatively and understands the true value of cooperation.”When selecting the members of the Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers, Hyundai Motor Group assesses an individual’s will to be a part of social contribution activities and volunteer work, as well as their eagerness and capacity to work in a team.Moreover, extra points are given to applicants in need of social protection, such as beneficiaries of basic living subsidies and those who have lost parents due to traffic accidents, during the selecting process. This is done in order to carry out one of the most significant purposes of running the volunteer group program: to provide as many chances to as many young people as possible to be trained as global leaders.Additionally, all costs, from flights to living expenses, are provided to every participant to prevent anyone from being under economic pressure when taking part in the project.Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers has sent approximately 8,500 youth abroad since 2008, enabling students to organize themselves as leaders of the future generation. Hyundai Motor Group plans to continue to manage various programs like the Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers which educate skilled individuals and continue its global social contribution activities.Hyundai Motor Group Employment Stepping Stone program is a systemic job training program that provides internship opportunities at partner companies on the spot. From this course, young job seekers can improve their capacities and gain opportunities while, at the same time, affiliates can acquire talented personnel.Participants receive basic education related to the auto industry and job performance provided by Hyundai Motor Group for 2 months. After being trained, they begin work as interns in the 155 primary affiliates of Hyundai-Kia Motor for 3 months.Hyundai Motor Group plans to provide this opportunity to 800 youth annually, and aims to give a total of 2,400 young people to go through the training process by 2018.Outstanding members of the Employment Stepping Stone program are also given chances to be employed as regular workers in the offices they work for.Han Sung-kwon, head of the human resource development center in Hyundai Motor Group, said that, “We hope the Employment Stepping Stone program can increase job opportunities for young people, and help affiliates recruit skilled workers.” He added, “We are going to continue putting our effort into consolidating the competitiveness of the auto industry.”BY YEE JAE-EUN [yee.jaeeun@joongang.co.kr]