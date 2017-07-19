Jung Sang-soo charged with a DUI

Jung Sang-soo, formerly a contestant on hip-hop audition program “Show Me the Money” seasons three and five, found himself in trouble with the law for the third time this year on Tuesday, this time for intentionally causing a traffic accident while intoxicated.According to Gwanak District Police, Jung has been indicted on assault and DUI charges. The police said Jung intentionally hit an on-coming car. A test showed Jung’s blood alcohol concentration to be 0.054 percent, which was enough to get his driver’s license suspended.In April, he caused a scene at a bar in Mapo District, western Seoul, which led to him being tasered by the authorities. On July 5, he assaulted a customer in a bar in Seocho district, southern Seoul. He also assaulted the officer that came to arrest him.By Kim Jung-kyoon