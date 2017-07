Maj. Gen. D. Scott McKean, left, the new commanding general of the U.S. Forces Korea’s 2nd Infantry Division, receives the colors of the division from Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, the commander of the U.S. Eighth Army, in a change of command ceremony held on Tuesday at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi. Far right, McKean’s predecessor, Maj. Gen. Theodore D. Martin. [YONHAP]