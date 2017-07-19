2017.7.19 Hotel events

To Sept. 30: The Grand Hyatt Seoul has begun its “Poolside Barbeque,” open only during the summer season. The barbecue takes place right next to the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool, which provides a view of Seoul from Mount Namsan. It’s a romantic dinner for couples and a fun time for families.The barbecue features an appetizer station with fresh salad, grilled vegetables, fried rice, soup and more.The main station serves a variety of charcoal-grilled dishes, all grilled on the spot, and a dessert station includes seasonal fruits, ice cream, cakes and cookies.The menu features items from both land and sea-sirloin steaks flavored with espresso beans, grilled lamb chops with rosemary, marinated chicken in soy sauce, grilled jumbo shrimp garnished with chimichurri sauce and salmon drizzled in maple syrup.The Poolside Barbeque is open daily from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in July and August) through September, and is closed only in the event of rain. The price is 88,000 won ($78), including taxes, from Monday to Thursday; and 98,000 won from Friday to Sunday and on holidays. The price is always 98,000 won during the peak season of July and August.Grand Hyatt Seoul: (02) 799-8888322 Sowol-ro, central Seoulseoul.grand.hyatt.krTo Oct. 9: Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering a special room package for Seoul urbanites to take advantage of the much anticipated Seoullo 7017, the newly opened walkable overpass in the central Seoul. Located just outside the hotel and connecting to popular areas of Seoul, the Seoullo 7017 promises to be a prime destination for citizens and visitors, and a boon for walking tourism.Guest staying at the Millennium Seoul Hilton will be able to enjoy convenient access to the Seoullo 7017 in addition to scenic Mount Namsan. Guests choosing the Seoullo 7017 Room Package will receive a deluxe room with a city view, a complimentary picnic cooler bag with a bagel cream cheese sandwich, a focaccia sandwich, a Greek salad, fresh strawberries, one freshly-squeezed orange juice, a half bottle of red wine, one bottle of water, and chocolate walnut brownies packaged inside. Guests may choose to have a picnic along the Seoullo 7017 walkway or even on Mount Namsan. The hotel will also provide a complimentary photo printing service of up to 10 photos from guests’ mobile phones.The package also includes complimentary internet access, two complimentary bottles of water and complimentary access to the fitness center and swimming pool. Packages are only available to Korean citizens or foreigners who have an alien registration card. The package is priced at 250,000 won.Millennium Seoul Hilton: (02) 317-3000Namdaemunro 5-ga, central Seoulwww.seoul.hilton.co.kr