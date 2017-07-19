Marriott launches ‘Meetings Imagined’ service in Korean

Mei Xue Ying, Ramesh Daryanani

A sampling of the photos people can find on “Meetings Imagined,” Marriott International’s online platform for getting information on how to plan meetings and special gatherings. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Global hotel operator Marriott International now offers Korean language on its online platform “Meetings Imagined” used to organize meetings and conventions at its hotels worldwide.The company decided to add Korean to the languages it offers due to increasing interest from individuals and companies based in Korea looking to book events at its venues here and overseas, according to Ramesh Daryanani, vice president of global sales for Asia-Pacific, during his meeting with local media last week. The company has seen a 10 percent increase on event planning from Korea each year for the last five years, and hopes the new service will better cater to future customers here.On the company’s website, one can browse through about 7,000 photos from events done at venues with Marriott International worldwide, so those hoping to get their events planned can see what concepts are possible and how their ideas can be executed in real life. But getting an immediate quote is not possible since the tool is meant to help the hotel get a better idea what their customers are looking for prior to an in-person meeting, according to Mei Xue Ying, director of Marriott International’s business-to-business marketing and events for Asia-Pacific.For now, photos from seven out of all 30 brands within the company, including Renaissance, JW Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott and Autograph Collection, are available, and more are updated constantly.The international hotel giant, which has 15 hotels in Korea, plans to open 16 more in the next five years.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]For more information, go to www.meetingsImagined.com.