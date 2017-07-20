Tone it down (국문)
온갖 '등급 인플레'는 누구를 위한 제도인가
July 20,2017
Koreans like to exaggerate and be catered to. Marketing serves to feed their egos. Movies are not just released. Audiences are invited to “grand openings.” VIP somehow does not seem to important enough, so VVIP (Very Very Important Person), which does not exist in the English dictionary, has become commonly used in Korea. Owners of small and mid-sized companies like to call themselves chairmen instead of CEOs. They claim that title makes them feel more important. Such language inflation has led to the excessive grading of consumer products, which often translates into higher prices.
The grading of eggs and milk is a good example. Eggs are graded by their shell, yolk and blood spots or other defects. Over 93 percent of eggs on shop shelves claim to have been certified with the 1+ grading on a four-grade scale. Additionally, size now matters. There are “supersize”, “king-size”, and “large-size.” It is hard to tell which is bigger. King-size refers to weight of 68 grams or bigger, super-size 60 to 67g, and large-size 52-59g.
Grading is superfluous with milk as well. Few are rated below Grade A. The top grade breaks down into 1A and 1B according to the bacterial count in pasteurized milk before it is processed. Although they come from the same standard source, each brand claims theirs is the highest grade.
Beef grading is even more ridiculous. Two more grades exist above Grade A. About 72 percent of Korean-produced beef is between the Grade A and AA level. The national livestock produce assessment authority plans to come up with upgraded scoring system next year.
Hotels also have been liberal with stars. Some claim they are six-star hotel, which is obviously granted by themselves, as the domestic scale only goes up to five stars.
Service and product grading can help to improve standards. It would motivate vendors to come up with better-quality products and services. It also helps consumers make choices. But when every product is the best, it can send the wrong message to manufacturers and consumers. Vendors will no longer try to perfect their products and consumers won’t be able to find products at a reasonable price.
The grading system must be revised to better meet market trends and needs. Only then, all of the overexaggerated language that marketers use may come back down to earth.
대란 위에 왕란, 1등급 위에 1++까지
달걀·우유의 94%가 최고등급 받아
시장 선순환 위해 등급제 재정비해야
한국에서 영화는 그저 ‘개봉’되지 않는다. 언제나 ‘대개봉’된다. VIP라는 말로는 뭔가 부족했던지 영어사전에도 없는 VVIP라는 단어가 흔해졌다. VVIP의 홍수 속에서 VIP는 살짝 홀대당하는 느낌마저 든다. 웬만한 중소기업 오너들은 ‘사장’이나 ‘대표’보다는 ‘회장’ 명함을 즐긴다. 이유를 물어보면 “좀 더 대우받고 싶어서”거나 “기죽지 않기 위해서”라는 답이 많다. 우리 사회 전반에 퍼져 있는 이 같은 ‘언어 인플레’ 현상은 ‘등급 인플레’로 이어지면서 국민의 일상적인 소비생활에도 적지 않은 영향을 미치고 있다.
본지가 어제 보도한 달걀·우유·소고기 등의 등급 거품 논란이 대표적이다. 달걀은 달걀의 외관, 난황(노른자) 퍼짐 정도, 이물질 등을 평가해 1+·1·2·3등급을 매기는데, 최근 등급 판정을 받은 달걀의 93.5%가 1+등급을 받았다고 한다. 달걀을 무게에 따라 나눈 등급은 더 요지경이다. 특란, 왕란, 대란 중에 어떤 등급이 가장 큰 달걀일까. 중량에 따른 달걀 규격은 왕란(68g 이상), 특란(60~67g), 대란(52~59g) 순이다. 크다(大)는 의미의 대란도 모자라 그 위에 두 단계나 더 있는 셈이다.
등급 인플레는 달걀뿐만이 아니다. 우유는 유난히 1등급임을 강조하는 식품이다. 1등급은 1A와 1B로 다시 나뉘는데, A와 B를 가르는 기준은 가공하기 전인 원유 1mL당 들어 있는 세균 수다. 지난 5월 낙농진흥회 소속 농가에서 생산된 원유의 94%가 1A등급이었다. 대부분 똑같은 1A등급인데도 업체들은 최고 등급임을 내세워 마케팅한다.
소고기 등급제도 논란의 대상이다. 1등급 위에 1+, 1++등급이 더 있다. 한우의 72%는 1~1++등급 사이다. 웬만하면 1등급 이상이란 얘기다. 게다가 마블링(근내지방도)을 중심으로 등급을 매기기 때문에 건강을 중요시하는 요즘 트렌드와 맞지 않는다는 비판이 끊이지 않는다. 영양가나 신선도와는 상관없이 등급이 정해지기 때문이다. 축산물품질평가원이 내년까지 개선안을 내놓기로 한 것도 이런 이유에서다. 호텔 등급에도 거품이 있다. ‘6성급’을 강조하는 호텔이 있지만 이는 마케팅용으로 만든 ‘자체 등급’일 뿐이다. 국내 공식 호텔 등급은 별 하나부터 다섯 개까지다.
등급 인증제는 잘 활용하기만 하면 시장의 선순환을 가져온다. 생산자에게는 더 좋은 품질의 제품과 서비스를 제공하는 유인이 되고, 소비자에겐 합리적인 선택을 위한 정보를 제공한다. 하지만 최고 등급이 넘쳐나거나 최고 등급으로 오인되는 등급이 여럿이면 시장 참여자에게 제대로 된 신호를 줄 수가 없다. 결국 더 좋은 제품을 애써 내놓은 생산자와 합리적인 구매를 원하는 소비자만 피해를 본다. 생산·소비 트렌드의 변화에 발맞춰 마케팅 수단으로 변질된 등급제를 실효성 있게 재정비해야 한다. 국민 실생활과 밀접한 소비재의 등급제부터 우선 거품을 빼야, 강하고 힘센 단어만 좋아하는 우리 사회의 언어 인플레도 조금이나마 잦아들지 않겠는가.