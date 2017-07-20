Roadmap and barometer (국문)

The Moon Jae-in administration’s advisory committee on planning state affairs released an ambitious five-year plan on Wednesday. President Moon said it will serve as a road map for the nation during the remainder of his term. The 193-page package includes five goals of governance, 20 national strategies and 100 tasks to achieve them. The government first aims to embody the spirit of the “Candlelight Revolution” led by ordinary citizens that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.
The 100 tasks cover a wide spectrum, including a transfer of wartime operational control of Korean forces based on a solid alliance with the United States, a reform of powerful government agencies, innovation of service industries to create quality jobs and establishing customized social welfare services, to name a few.
The plan reflects Moon’s campaign pledge to create 810,000 jobs in the public sector. To reform agencies in a democratic way, the government will set up a separate authority to investigate corruption among high-ranking officials and rearrange investigative rights between the prosecution and the police. To achieve inter-Korean reconciliation and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the administration plans to strengthen civilian-level cooperation, normalize operation of the Kaesong Industrial Complex and resume tours to Mount Kumgang if certain conditions are met.
We welcome the five-year strategy as it helps us understand where the administration is going. It will also serve as a useful barometer of its performance. It is also laudable for the government to divide the president’s five-year term into three stages according to certain priorities. For instance, the government seeks to introduce an autonomous local police system between 2019 and 2020 and tackle sensitive issues — such as the creation of 810,000 jobs in the public sector, a scrapping of part-time workers in the government, and shutdown of old thermal power plants — after 2021.
But the plan lacks concrete ways to fund many of its parts. Despite the government’s reassurance, a presidential candidate’s promise is different from a president’s.
One of the five goals of this government is, “Toward a government taking responsibility for people’s lives.” Some 32 of the 100 national tasks are related to that goal. Of course, welfare, education, day-care for children, the environment and safety are the government’s responsibilities. But a state cannot take care of all individuals.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 20, Page 26
새 정부 설계도 '국정운영 5개년 계획'
이행계획 밝혀 예측가능성 높였지만
구체적 재원 마련방안 빠진 건 문제
새 정부의 국정 청사진을 담은 국정기획자문위원회의 국정운영 5개년 계획이 어제 공개됐다. 문재인 대통령은 “새로운 대한민국으로 향하는 설계도가 되고 나침반이 될 것”이라고 의미를 부여했다. 193쪽에 달하는 방대한 분량의 5개년 계획에는 ‘국민의 나라 정의로운 대한민국’이라는 국가 비전 아래 5대 국정 목표, 20대 국정 전략, 100대 국정 과제가 촘촘히 담겼다.
100대 국정 과제에는 '굳건한 한·미 동맹 기반 위에 전작권 임기 내 전환', '좋은 일자리 창출을 위한 서비스 산업 혁신', '혁신을 응원하는 창업 국가 조성' 등이 망라돼 있다. ‘소득 주도 성장을 위한 일자리 경제’에는 대선 당시 논란이 됐던 공공부문 일자리 81만 개 공약이, ‘권력기관의 민주적 개혁’에는 검찰 개혁을 위한 고위공직자비리수사처 설치와 검경 수사권 조정이 담겼다. ‘남북 간 화해협력과 한반도 비핵화’에는 유연하게 민간 경제협력의 재개를 추진하고 여건 조성 시 개성공단 정상화 및 금강산 관광을 재개하는 내용이 포함됐다.
설계도 없이 제대로 된 집을 지을 수 없고, 나침반이 없으면 나아가는 방향과 목표를 알기 힘들다. 5개년 계획은 국가 운영의 예측 가능성을 높이고 향후 국정 운영의 평가 기준이 된다는 점에서 의미 있다. 특히 문재인 정부 5년을 3단계로 나눠 이행목표와 계획을 설정했다는 점은 평가할 만하다. 2018년까지는 권력기관 개혁과 개헌을, 2019~2020년엔 광역 자치경찰 전면 실시, 준자율주행차 조기 상용화, 연대보증제 폐지 등 새 정부의 대표 정책을 마무리하겠다고 약속했다. 공공부문 일자리 81만 개 창출, 공공기관 비정규직 폐지, 노후 화력발전소 폐쇄 등 민감한 내용은 집권 후반기인 2021년 이후로 미뤘다.
문제는 국정과제 이행을 위해 5년간 178조원이 필요하다고 하면서도 재원 마련 방안이 구체적이지 않다는 점이다. 증세에 대한 언급을 애써 자제했던 대선 공약에서 별로 나아가지 못했다. 한 표가 아쉽던 선거판에서의 공약과 ‘나라를 나라답게’ 만들겠다는 새 정부의 국정 운영 청사진이 같을 수는 없다. 박근혜 정부의 ‘증세 없는 복지’와 뭐가 다르냐는 지적이 나오는 이유다. 새 정부가 내년 지방선거를 염두에 두고 민감한 증세 이슈를 뒤로 미룬다는 분석까지 나온다. 발 먼저 시원하게 뻗어 보고 누울 자리를 만드는 격이다.
5대 국정 목표엔 ‘내 삶을 책임지는 국가’가 포함돼 있다. 100대 과제 중에 가장 많은 32개가 여기에 속한다. 복지·보육·교육·환경·안전 등은 최근 들어 국가의 책임성이 강조되는 분야이긴 하다. 문재인 대통령도 후보 시절 자신이 내건 ‘J노믹스’가 큰 정부인지 작은 정부인지보다는 유능한 정부인지 무능한 정부인지 따져보라고 강조한 바 있다. 하지만 개인의 삶을 어디까지 국가가 책임져야 하는지는 여전히 논쟁의 대상이다. 포용적 복지를 넘어 ‘나라에서 다 책임져 준다’는 잘못된 시그널을 주지 않을까 걱정된다. 국민 개개인의 삶을 국가가 다 책임질 수는 없다.