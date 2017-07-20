Top ’90s stars fail to click with modern pop fans : Despite much fanfare, artists fall flat after debuting new music

Scenes from entertainment show “Infinite Challenge” project “Saturday, Saturday is for Singers” broadcast on November 2014. After it featured a few artists from the ’90s, a nostalgia boom swept across the nation, with many artists from the ’90s staging comebacks. [JOONGANG ILBO]

After four years away from the industry, singer Lee Hyo-ri’s recent return was met with much fanfare - only to see her songs drop from the charts in matter of days.Lee’s name is a brand itself. Debuting in 1998 with the now-defunct Fin.K.L, she released her first solo album in 2003 and quickly became an icon in the Korean music industry. Every girl group that came after proclaimed to be the next Fin.K.L, and every member strived to become the next Lee Hyo-ri.When the news first broke that the elusive singer was returning to the entertainment business, both the industry and her fans were excited to listen to her music. Headlines dominated local news sites and social media was abuzz.Only six days after the release of her sixth album, the album’s singles “Black” and “Seoul” were nowhere to be seen.A source close to Lee told Ilgan Sports, affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that “the result was disastrous. She is widely regarded a top singer and for her to get a report card like that, it’s devastating for artists from the ’90s - because if a top star like Lee fails, then we’re all doomed.”This phenomenon isn’t only limited to Lee. Countless forgotten artists from the ’90s have tried to feed off nostalgia in recent years, mostly due to the nostalgia boom seen after the success of the MBC entertainment show “Infinite Challenge” and their 2014 special, “Saturday, Saturday is for Singers.”From November 2014 to January 2015, the program brought back hit music from the ’90s, and invited some of the most famous artists from the decade to perform. Being the nation’s most popular variety show, “Infinite Challenge” started a boom of ’90s nostalgia seen across pop culture.Many artists have tried to reclaim their fame from the ’90s, without much success. Six-member boy group Sechs Kies jumped on the hype train and held a reunion concert in 2016 after having disbanded in 2000. They then signed with mega-label YG Entertainment in May 2016 and celebrated their 20th anniversary by releasing “The 20th Anniversary” in April. It topped the charts in its first week.Nineties dance duo Clon didn’t enjoy the success that Sechs Kies saw. Even with K-pop superstar Ailee lending a hand on the track that they released, the duo failed to make any waves on the charts.Uhm Jung-hwa also attempted to reclaim the diva title that she held for the better part of the ’90s when she released her tenth album “The Cloud Dream of the Nine” in December 2016, her first in eight years. Similar to Lee’s case, Uhm’s return to music made waves online.Just like Lee, the music debuted at first place, but was quickly pushed out of the charts by contemporary artists. At the time, Uhm’s agency Mystic Entertainment said, “Uhm had a hard time mentally due to the treatment for thyroid cancer she received. Uhm being able to release an album is a feat in itself.”Music critic Kim Seong-dae said the lack of success of Lee’s latest album is due to the quality of the music. “Lee aspired to become a singer-songwriter through this album, but I believe her vocal skills just aren’t good enough. Compared to the giant brand that is Lee Hyo-ri, her voice is too timid to have any kind of influence. Artists need technique and expression, or at least have commanding power over the audience. On this album, Lee doesn’t have any of that.”Kim also faults the promotion of Lee’s new project. Kim said, “The way she attempted to promote her album was to make appearances on entertainment shows and show a little bit about her life. She might have been able to grasp the public’s attention as a personality, but she never did focus on her music. The attempt to promote the singer Lee by being the entertainer Lee was destined to cause discord from the beginning.”Shim Hee-chul, professor at Dong-Ah Institute of Media and Arts, also saw problems with the gap between the entertainer Lee and the singer Lee. “On entertainment shows, she shows this simple and honest side of herself. In one, she shows her actual life as a housewife in Jeju [“Hyori’s Home Stay”] and shows her everyday life. Seeing her this way is great for television.However, her music, which sounded like an autobiographical essay, was too distant from the general pop market. It didn’t have any appeal to the younger generations. While Uhm attempted to replicate her heyday with her music and performance, Lee’s lyrics were convoluted. We didn’t get a sense of ‘Oh, this is the Lee we used to know.’”Shim continued to show remorse on Lee’s approach. “Lee, as a sexy icon, is supposed to be sexy. That’s the intuitive appeal we get from her as a celebrity. She threw her established image away and chose to go in a very unique direction. I think she tried to be too artistic. An ambiguous repositioning of her artistic identity actually broke down the reputation that she had built up.”Music critic Kang Tae-gyu analyzed the weak performances by the ’90s singers who made comebacks as a failure to gather as many fans as the contemporaries.“The recent failure by Lee isn’t only her own shortcomings. The actual performance on the charts doesn’t necessarily translate into the artist’s popularity. The main target audience of the streaming charts are those in their teens and 20s. The ’90s artists failed to grasp the attention of millennials.”Even with the aforementioned failings, critics rated the artists’ challenges highly. Kang said, “These artists started off as members of an idol group or as singers from agencies. However, they are now attempting their own style of music. This needs personal investment and the artist’s own philosophy. Their efforts to come back long after they have been forgotten by the public will be a framework for current pop stars in the future.”BY LEE MI-HYUN, KIM JUNG-KYOON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]이효리, 차트 실종…90년대 가수들의 아쉬운 성적표가수 이효리가 4년 만에 절치부심, 컴백했지만 차트에서 실종됐다. 지난 4일 정규 6집 '블랙'으로 컴백한다고 했을 때 가요계는 물론 대중들도 그의 음악을 내심 기다렸다. 그러나 1주일 뒤 그가 집어 든 성적표는 '차트 아웃'이다.이효리는 '이효리' 자체가 브랜드다. 1998년 핑클로 데뷔한 이효리는 2003년 솔로 1집을 발표하며 대중음악계에서 트렌드를 이끄는 '아이콘'으로 자리 잡았다. 모든 걸그룹이 '포스트 이효리'를 꿈꿨고, 대중들도 '워너비 이효리'를 외쳤다. 대중문화에 미치는 영향력은 막대했다. 그의 예능 출연 소식은 포털 사이트를 점령했고, 한동안 실시간 검색어에서 내려올 줄을 몰랐다.이런 영향력에도 불구, 10일 오후 현재 타이틀곡 '블랙'은 최대 음원 사이트 멜론에서 91위를 기록 중이다. 이날 오전에는 차트 아웃이었다가 오후 들어 반짝 진입했다. 선공개곡 '서울'은 차트에서 찾아볼 수 없다.이효리와 함께 활동했던 가수 측 관계자는 일간스포츠에 "이효리의 성적을 보고 참담했다. 업계에서 소위 말하는 'A급' 아닌가. 1990년대 1세대 아이돌이나 당시 활동했던 가수들은 그의 성공을 빌었다. 이효리가 성공하지 못하면 다른 가수들은 명함조차 내밀지 못하는 실정이지 않나"며 한탄했다.이효리뿐 아니다. 90년대 가수들은 여러 번 음원 차트 진입을 노렸으나 무위로 돌아갔다. 엄정화는 지난 해 12월 8년 만에 정규 10집 '구운몽'을 들고 가요계에 노크했다. 컴백 자체가 가요계에 이슈였다. '퍼포먼스 퀸'의 귀환이라며 떠들썩한 컴백이 이어졌다.화제성은 차트로 직결되진 못했다. 발매 당시 엠넷 차트에서 1위에 안착했지만, 그 밖의 주요 음원사이트 상위권에서는 엄정화의 이름을 찾아보기 힘들었다. 엄정화 소속사 미스틱엔터테인먼트 측은 "갑상선암 치료 후 정신 건강상으로 힘들었다. 가수로 나오기 힘든 상황인데 끈을 놓지 않고 재활 치료를 했다"며 "정규 음반을 발표하는 것만으로도 성공"이라고 밝혔다.정덕현 대중문화평론가는 "이효리는 자기가 사는 모습의 변화를 그대로 드러내면서 아티스트와 자연스럽게 연결했다. 대충 노래를 만든 게 아니라 살아온 과정들을 녹였다. 이효리는 그의 삶을 통해 대중의 공감을 이끌어 내 왔다"고 설명했다. 이효리의 화제성은 이번엔 음원에 직결되지 않았다.이와 관련, 김성대 음악평론가는 '차트 실종'은 결국 '음악' 때문이라고 평가했다. 김 평론가는 "싱어송라이터로 거듭나려는 의지를 담았지만, 평단에선 이효리의 보컬에 안타까움을 표하고 있다. 이효리라는 거대한 브랜드에 비해 너무 밋밋하다는 의견이 대다수다. 테크닉•표현력, 그것도 아니라면 듣는 이를 압도하는 장악력이라도 있어야 하는데 이번 이효리의 목소리에는 그 어느 것도 없다는 것이 중론"이라고 평가했다.홍보 방식에도 문제로 삼았다. 김성대 평론가는 "앨범을 홍보하는 방식이 예능 프로 위주다 보니 '컴백'으로 대중의 환심을 사는 덴 성공했을지 몰라도 '음악'으로 대중의 관심을 끄는 데는 실패했다"며 "예능 스타 이효리가 뮤지션 이효리를 홍보하려 했다는 것에서 불거진 엇박자는, 어쩌면 필연이었을지도 모르겠다"고 지적했다.심희철 동아방송예술대학교 교수는 이효리의 삶이 예능에는 적합했지만 가수로서는 미흡했다고 설명했다. 심희철 교수는 "이효리는 주부로서 제주도에서 소박한 모습을 보여줬다. 솔직한 부분은 예능에 맞았다. 하지만 음악에서는 자기 고백적 에세이 느낌이 강했다. 20대 중심 대중문화에서 철 들은 이효리의 의식은 낯선 느낌이었다. 소구력 있는 공감대 요소가 전혀 없었다"며 "반면 엄정화는 무대에서 전성기의 모습을 보이기 위한 노력이 묻어났다. 이효리는 가사가 난해했고, 고상한 것들을 이것 저것 배치한 느낌이 들었다. 역시 이효리구나 라는 것보다 새로운 것만 주입한 것 같다"고 말했다.이어 "이효리하면 섹시한 흥이 있다. 그게 직관적 재미다. 이번 앨범은 그런 모습을 버리고 유니크함을 택했다. 너무 아티스트적인 컨셉트를 보인 것 같다. 어중간한 컨셉트 리포지셔닝은 오히려 이효리의 브랜드를 깎았다"고 덧붙였다.강태규 음악평론가는 90년대 가수들의 잇따른 차트 진입 실패에 대해 팬덤을 모으지 못한 결과로 봤다. 강 평론가는 "이효리와 엄정화의 경우를 떠나 실제 차트와 인기가 일치하는 경우는 드물다"라며 "음원차트의 주요 타깃 층은 10~20대다. 1990년대 활동한 가수들은 2000년대 생들의 새로운 팬덤을 확산하지 못했다고 봐야 한다"고 밝혔다.그럼에도 불구하고 일단 전문가들은 이효리와 엄정화의 도전을 높게 샀다. 강 평론가는 "아이돌이나 기획형으로 시작해서 자생적인 음악을 하고 있다. 이는 음악에 개인적인 투자가 필요하고 철학도 있어야 한다. 나이가 들면서 방향성도 달라진다. 소신으로 음악 하는 모습은 진행형 아티스트로 봐야 한다. 후배 걸그룹에게는 이정표로 남겨졌다"고 설명했다.이미현