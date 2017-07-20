Korean cosmetics makers foray into the U.S. and China

Two Korean cosmetics brands will launch in the United States and China, respectively, company officials said Thursday, as local firms seek to diversify into broader markets.Gowoonsesang Cosmetics said that its derma-cosmetics brand Dr. G will be sold in the U.S. pharmacy store chain Walgreens starting later this year.Dr. G, last year made its first foray into the world’s largest market through wholesalers, Wal-Mart and Amazon.LG Household & Health Care , Korea’s No. 2 cosmetics maker, said that its international cosmetics brand VDL will be sold through China’s online website, Tmall, a website for business-to-consumer online retail that is operated by Alibaba Group. YONHAP