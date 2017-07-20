Exo tops major music charts with new album

Boy band Exo stormed major music streaming charts on Wednesday with its new album, and also conquered more than 30 Apple iTunes charts around the world.The band’s new reggae-inspired track “Ko Ko Bop,” from its fourth full-length studio album “The War,” topped six major charts on six streaming services as of Wednesday morning, including Melon, Genie and Olleh Music.The album also rose to the top of 37 iTunes album charts, including in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Russia. Pre-orders of physical copies of “The War” at home topped more than 800,000 units, according to S.M. Entertainment.Since its debut in 2012, Exo has grown into one of the most popular K-pop boy bands in Asia. Last year, Exo garnered top honors at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), the Melon Music Awards and the Asia Artist Awards.Yonhap