A looming fiscal disaster (국문)
무턱대고 공무원 17만 명 늘이면 재앙 닥친다
July 21,2017
President Moon Jae-in vowed to hire 174,000 additional public officials over the next five years starting with 12,000 this year. The plan was part of the new administration’s 100-point agenda. By creating 810,000 jobs in the public sector as well by moving those in contract-based job positions to the permanent payroll, the government hopes to help ease youth unemployment and upgrade civil services.
But the plan raises serious questions about the plan’s efficacy and affordability, since it is not based on a need for more government employees. According to a study by the Korea Taxpayers’ Association, a government employee on average is paid 107.99 million won ($96,111) a year. The payroll grows to approximately 3 billion won given that a public employee on average works for 28 years. The number is sharply higher than the 1.73 billion won estimated by the National Assembly Budget Office to afford a single additional public employee.
The group advocating for the rights of taxpayers claimed that the annual payroll for government employees already reaches 120 trillion won, taking up 7.3 percent of the gross domestic product. It argued that the state cannot provide for the families of 1.2 million government employees.
The government must not push ahead with the controversial agenda. It should first examine how many extra staff is needed in central and local governments. It then must scrutinize the quota and work that each position and division has, in order to eliminate excess.
For instance, the post office, firefighting, and social welfare segments of the government are understaffed while other area are overstaffed. The public-service sector requires as competitive environment just like the corporate sector.
If the hiring of public employees is stretched, the public finance will be ruined and too many young people will spend their days studying for the state exam.
The state exam to hire 10,000 of the lowest ninth-grade civilian servants in local governments drew 220,000 test-takers last month. Four out of 10 job-seekers already are studying for the state exam. The race for public-sector jobs should not end up distorting the private-sector job market.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 20, Page 26
향후 5년간 공무원 수를 17만4000명 늘리겠다는 것은 문재인 대통령의 공약이다. 올해 1만2000명을 시작으로 2022년까지 단계적으로 증원하겠다는 계획이다. 이는 국정 100대 과제에 포함된 공공 일자리 81만 개 창출의 일환이기도 하다. 청년 실업난 해소의 마중물로 삼고 대민 서비스의 질을 높이겠다는 취지다.
하지만 재정 문제와 실효성을 둘러싼 논란이 거세다. 명확한 비용 추계와 수요 파악이 그 쟁점이다. 어제 한국납세자연맹이 내놓은 분석 자료가 불을 지폈다. 자료에 따르면 공무원 1인에게 지급되는 기본임금과 수당 등 여덟 가지 비용은 연간 1억799만원이었다. 이를 평균 재직기간 28년에 적용하면 1인당 총 30억2384만원이 든다고 한다. 공무원 한 명을 더 뽑으면 최소 17억3000만원이 필요하다는 국회 정책예산처 추산(30년 기준)보다 13억원이나 많은 금액이다. 연맹 측은 “지금도 공무원의 연간 유지비용이 120조원으로 명목 국내총생산(GDP)의 7.3%에 이른다”며 “공무원 수가 120만 명을 넘으면 국가가 감당하기 어렵다”고 주장했다. 장기적으로 엄청난 재앙이 닥친다는 것이다.
논란이 큰 만큼 정부는 일방적인 공무원 증원을 밀어붙여서는 안 된다. 우선 중앙·지방 정부의 인력 수요부터 파악하는 게 순리다. 직종·직렬별 정원과 직무 특성을 세밀히 분석해 과잉 부분을 도려내는 효율화가 필요하다. 집배·소방·사회복지 인력은 태부족한데 다른 부분은 일손이 남아도는 실상도 감안해야 할 것이다. 생존경쟁이 치열한 기업들처럼 공직사회에 자극을 불어넣는 일도 중요하다.
무턱대고 공무원을 더 뽑는다면 국가 재정을 거덜내고 ‘공시족(공무원 시험 준비족)’만 양산할 우려가 있다. 지난달 1만 명을 뽑은 9급 지방공무원 시험에 22만 명이 몰린 게 과연 정상인가. 취업준비생 열 명 중 네 명이 공시족이다. 공무원 증원이 민간부문 고용시장을 왜곡해서도 안 될 것이다.