Haste makes waste (국문)

President Moon Jae-in’s reform drive is at full steam. Even though a five-year plan was announced Wednesday by a committee for state affairs planning, parts are already being pushed through. Following his first executive order to upgrade contract-based workers in the public sector to the permanent payroll, the administration put on hold the construction of two new nuclear power plants. The nation’s hourly minimum wage has been jacked up to 7,350 won ($6.50), the biggest increase in decades, and a nearly defunct consultative meeting aimed at rooting out corruption among officials has been revived.
All are reasonable policies. The discrimination in wages against contract workers should be stopped, the new administration’s push for a post-nuclear energy era should be welcomed, and corruption is still prevalent in the public sector and must be eliminated.
One problem might be in the dazzling speed of the government-led reforms. The Moon administration appears to be pressing ahead with such dramatic changes without fully taking into account their potential ramifications on our society and the economy. No one can find fault with a government that tries to push reforms before momentum starts to flag. But haste is haste.
Our presidential term is limited to five years. It is impossible for a president to reform all aspects of our society in such a period of time. The administration must go through the long and tedious process of persuading the public of the wisdom of its ideas. For instance, upgrading part-time workers to the permanent payroll would obviously help them. But it hurts others: it will increase people’s tax. The president said he would canvas public opinion about the suspension of the nuclear plant construction, but it is hardly responsible to leave the decision up to ordinary citizens disguised as a “civilian jury.” The sharp rise in the minimum wage has scared small and midsize businesses and mon-and-pop stores across the country. They will foot the bill.
We urge the Moon government to tackle challenges slowly and steadily. It must learn a lesson from the Democratic Party of Japan, which lost power after trying to raise a consumption tax to make up for massive fiscal losses after pushing populist welfare commitments.
The government must listen to diverse voices in our society, including the National Assembly, academic circles and civic groups. That’s the road to successful reforms.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 21, Page 30
군사작전 같은 탈핵,최저임금 밀어붙이기
명분·논리 있어도 민주적 절차 거쳐야
다양한 의견 수렴해 개혁 초석 다져라
문재인 정부의 질주가 거침이 없다. 그야말로 파죽지세다. 국정기획자문위원회가 엊그제 100대 과제로 정리한 국정운영 5개년 계획을 발표했지만 문재인 대통령의 핵심 공약 중 상당수는 이미 강력하게 추진되고 있다. 공공부문 비정규직 근로자의 정규직 전환이 대통령 1호 지시로 시작됐고, 탈(脫)원전 의지는 30% 공정이 진척된 원전의 강제 중단으로 이어졌다. 최저임금 1만원 시대를 열기 위해 내년 최저임금이 7350원으로 역대 최고 인상 폭을 기록했으며, 적폐 청산 구호는 10년 가까이 사문화됐던 반부패관계기관협의회를 복원시키기에 이르렀다.
하나하나 따져 보면 명분과 논리가 있는 정책들이다. 같은 일을 하면서도 비정규직이라는 이유로 차별을 받는 관행은 사라져야 하고, 단 한 번의 사고가 재앙을 부르는 원전이 없어도 된다면 축복이 아닐 수 없으며, 사람답게 살 권리는 부인할 수 없는 천부인권이고, 부패는 성장과 분배를 동시에 가로막는 치명적 사회악이 아닐 수 없는 것이다.
문제는 민주적 절차와 과정이 생략되고 지나치게 서둘러 진행된다는 점이다. 우리 사회에 미칠 영향이나 경제적 파급효과 등을 분석하고 고려해 보완책을 마련하지 않은 채 마치 군사작전하듯 밀어붙이는 분위기다. 물론 개혁이란 집권 초기 국정동력이 강할 때 드라이브를 걸어야 성공할 가능성이 크다는 건 만고불변의 진리다. 3100년 전 사람인 강태공도 중국 최초의 통치병략서라 할 수 있는 『육도(六韜)』에서 “유리한 기회를 놓치면 오히려 화를 입게 되니 놀란 말처럼 질주하고 광풍처럼 몰아치라”고 조언했다.
하지만 새 정부는 스스로 5년 임기의 민주정부임을 잊지 말아야 한다. 5년이라는 짧은 기간 동안 우리 사회의 모든 병폐를 모조리 개혁하는 건 절대 불가능하며, 중점 과제를 선정해 개혁에 나서더라도 생각이 다른 사람들을 설득하는 과정을 거치지 않으면 안 되는 것이다. 비정규직 문제만 봐도 올해 안에 공공부문 기간제 근로자 19만 명을 정규직으로 전환한다는 것은 일자리 양극화를 해소하는 효과는 있겠으나 국민 세금 부담이 늘어나고 청년 일자리가 줄어드는 새로운 문제를 유발할 수 있다. 원전 문제의 경우 문 대통령이 “공약을 밀어붙이지 않고 공론화 과정을 거치겠다”고 했지만 국가의 미래를 좌우할 에너지 대책을 비전문가인 시민배심원단의 결정에 맡기겠다는 것은 책임 있는 정부의 자세라 하기 어렵다. 최저임금 역시 수많은 중소기업과 자영업자들을 공포로 몰아넣고 있다.
이런 부작용과 후유증을 최소화하기 위해선 임기 내 개혁을 완수하겠다는 욕심을 버리고 개혁의 초석만이라도 단단히 다지겠다는 자세로 차근차근 풀어 나가야 한다. 그렇지 않으면 그러한 조급증의 결과가 몇 년 후 사회경제적 청구서가 돼 날아올 게 분명하다. 당장 지지율이 높다고 해도 청구서를 받은 뒤까지 높은 지지율이 유지되리라 기대하는 건 어리석은 일이다. 2009년 54년 만에 정권 교체를 이뤘던 일본 민주당이 3년 만에 정권을 내놓고 오늘날까지 지리멸렬을 극복하지 못하고 있는 이유 역시 무리한 복지를 추구하다 구멍 난 재정을 메우기 위해 소비세 인상을 추진한 결과였다.
정부는 과속질주를 멈추고 국회를 비롯한 유관단체, 학계가 참여한 공청회 등 다양한 목소리를 수렴하는 절차를 거치길 바란다. ‘국민 협치’라는 난센스를 거두고 야당을 국정 동반자로 인정해 끊임없이 대화하고 설득해 나가길 바란다. 그것만이 진정한 개혁의 결실을 거둘 수 있는 길이다.