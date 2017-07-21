Kospi streak extends to 6th straight day

Seoul’s main bourse continued its record-breaking streak to six straight trading days on Thursday, boosted by combined net buying by foreigners and institutions.The benchmark Kospi rose 11.90 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 2,441.84 on Thursday, finishing above the 2,440 level.Foreign investors scooped up 66.5 billion won ($59.1 million) in local shares. Institutional investors net-purchased shares worth 38.4 billion won. Analysts expect the coming release of quarterly earnings by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to further improve investor sentiment.Retail investors, on the other hand, offloaded 140.8 billion won in Korean stocks.By sector, information technology and software rose 2.3 percent. Energy and chemical shares moved up 1.7 percent and securities went up 1.4 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.91 percent to close at 2,560,000 won on Thursday. The tech giant’s share went as high as 2,566,000 won while in session.SK Hynix, a chipmaker, inched up 0.42 percent to 71,300 won. State-run Korea Electric Power Corporation soared 3.27 percent on speculation that the government may raise the price of electricity.The nation’s top chemical company, LG Chem, saw its share price increase by 2.35 percent to 326,000 won. On Wednesday, the battery maker announced its earnings from the second quarter, which jumped 57 percent year-on-year. The nation’s leading telecommunication provider SK Telecom edged up 0.38 percent to 263,000 won.Local auto companies, however, were in negative terrain.Top auto giant Hyundai Motor edged down 0.34 percent to 148,000 won. Its sister company Kia Motors fell 1.62 percent to close at 36,450. Auto part maker Hyundai Mobis inched down 0.61 percent to 246,000 won. AmorePacific, a top cosmetics company, tumbled 1.15 percent to 300,000 won. Local auto and cosmetic industries have seen their sales fall in China.The secondary Kosdaq also extended its rally into a sixth trading day, affected by the U.S. Nasdaq, which reached a record peak.The local currency closed at 1,125.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.90 won from the previous session’s close.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]