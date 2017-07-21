[Guest Report] A home by the sea at the Citadines Haeundae

Guests of the Citadines Haeundae Busan can visit the Beach Bar and receive complimentary drinks and food. [THE ASCOTT LIMITED]

Managed by The Ascott Limited, the Citadines Haeundae Busan is the first international-branded serviced residence in Busan. With its prime location in Haeundae District, it offers safe and comfortable accommodations for travelers, providing guests with the flexibility to choose from a number of services to customize their stay experience according to their lifestyles.The Citadines Haeundae Busan is connected to Haeundae Station on Busan Metro Line 2 via a direct walkway and with the nearby intercity bus terminal. The serviced residence also offers vibrant living with a wide array of tourist attractions, restaurants and entertainment outlets, all located in the vicinity. These include Haeundae Beach, Shinsegae Centum City, Bexco and the SEA Life Busan Aquarium.With 468 units, residents can select from a variety of apartments ranging from studios to one-bedroom units. Each is furnished with stylish yet homely interiors and modern amenities. Besides spacious living areas and fully equipped kitchens, a stay at the Citadines Haeundae Busan also comes with fitness facilities, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and 24-hour security, providing residents with a comfortable home away from home.The Citadines Haeundae Busan operates a guest-only private beach area at Haeundae Beach until Aug. 20. It is open to Private Beach Package users, and guests will be provided with beach gear, including beach umbrellas, sun beds, beach tubes and beach toy sets. Complimentary beverages and delicious club sandwiches are available at the Beach Bar.The Citadines Haeundae Busan is managed by The Ascott Limited, a member of CapitaLand. It is one of the world’s leading serviced residence owner-operators with more than 300 properties in over 100 cities across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East. It operates three award-winning brands: Ascott, Citadines, Somerset, The Crest Collection and lyf.The Ascott Online Advantage program provides members with exclusive discounts, seasonal promotions and special perks. Without the hassle of comparing rates on a number of websites, members can simply log in and book directly with us to be guaranteed the lowest rates and enjoy preferential treatment. Visit www.citadines.com for more information.