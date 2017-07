Inspectors from the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency check out imported U.S. beef at a storage facility in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Thursday. The government said it will be toughening inspections on beef imported from the U.S. from 3 percent of all imports to 30 percent after it was confirmed that an 11 year-old cow in Alabama was infected with mad cow disease. It was first case in five years. See story on Page 5. [YONHAP]