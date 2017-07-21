Souvenirs offer peek at regional craftworks

Looking for something to bring back home from your travels around Korea or souvenirs to send to your loved ones for a special occasion that is more unique than a cheap trinket from the airport?For the next two days, Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul will host the “Korea Tourist Souvenir Flea Market” where visitors can find special gift packages from different regions across Korea.Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization to show both locals and visiting travelers how each region in the country has its own special food, cosmetics or craftworks, the event also aims to inspire visitors to make their way out to different areas of the country.Out of many items available, visitors can find fingernail clippers decorated with mother of pearl, which recently became popular after it was revealed that President Moon Jae-in had given them as gifts on visits overseas.Visitors can also make their own items at the flea market, such as writing letters on traditional Korean style fans, and trying out traditional Korean garments. The market is open from 1 to 7 p.m.“The market for travel souvenirs is growing fast,” said Kim Kee-hun, executive director of the Korea Tourism Organization’s tourism cooperations support department. “We need to keep on working on finding ways to put Korean style into trendy items travelers prefer to buy such as clothing, processed food and cosmetics.”BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]