[앵커브리핑] '중력을 거슬러 모두를 적셔준다면…' (“Hoping for the trickle-up effect”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.서울 덕수궁의 석조전은 우리나라 최초의 르네상스식 석조건물입니다. 1900년에 착공해 10년만인 1910년에 작업을 마쳤습니다.Seokjojeon in Deoksu Palace is our nation’s first renaissance-style stone building. Construction began in 1900 and it was finished ten years later.아름답지만 조금은 생경했을 그 서양식 건물의 완공과 함께 앞에 놓인 작은 석상들이 시원한 물을 뿜어내기 시작했습니다.In what was a beautiful yet unfamiliar western-style architecture at the time, small stone statues positioned in front started towater.*spurt out: 뿜어내다서울 최초의 분수라고 알려진 덕수궁 석조전 앞 분수대의 모습입니다.This was the scene in front of Seokjojeon of Deoksu Palace, where Seoul’s first fountain was in operation.해방 후에 이 공간에서 미소공동위원회가 열렸다 하고 그날도 분수는 청명한 물을 뽑아 올리고 있었습니다.After the liberation of Korea from Japanese rule in 1945, themet here during 1946 to 1947, and the fountain continued to shoot up clear streams of water in the background.*Soviet-U.S. Joint Commission: 미소공동위원회때맞춰 모란이 만발했던 5월 어느 날의 일이었습니다.The last of these meetings happened on a beautiful day in May, where thewere in full bloom.*peonies: 모란최초의 그 분수 이후로…분수를 싫어하는 이가 있을까?Would anyone hate on a fountain?"대지의 중력을 거슬러… 물의 운명에 거역하여 하늘을 향해서 주먹질을 하듯이 솟구친다…가장 물답지 않은 물."gravity, the water deifies its own destiny and shoots high upwards as if punching the sky.”Defy: 거스르다이어령은 그렇게 묘사했습니다.This is how poet Lee O-young described the unnatural stream of water.그의 말처럼 분수는 폭포와는 달리 중력을 거스르는 즉, 우리가 가진 상식의 격을 파함으로써 그 의외성으로 사람들의 시각과 촉각을 행복하게 하는 존재임에 틀림이 없습니다.Just like what Lee said, unlike the waterfall, thecharacteristic of water flowing up instead of flowing down challenged not only our common sense, but grasped our attention and lightened up our moods.*uncanny: 묘한내년도 최저임금 7530원.Thefor next year has been set at 7,530 won per hour.*minimum wage: 최저임금천원이 넘는 인상폭에, 한쪽에선 반가움을 표했다지만 다른 한쪽에선 그것이 가져올 부작용을 걱정하고 있으니 최저임금 7530원은 어쩌면 중력에 순응하지 않은 물답지 않은 물일지도 모르지요.With the sudden increase of more than 1,000 won, some showed extreme excitement with the news, while some expressed worry about the potentialof the decision. Maybe, this decision could be likened to what poet Lee called, “water unlike water,” which goes against natural rule.*side effects: 부작용그리고 그것은 지난 10년 간 기다려 왔던 낙수효과. 즉 그릇에 물이 차면 자연스레 물이 넘쳐 모두를 적셔준다던 믿음이 허물어진 것에 대한 반작용이었을 것입니다.This is the reaction of the people who were distraught over theof the past ten years, where they waited for the fruits of thewhich the past two presidents promised –*unfulfilled promise: 실현되지 않은 약속들*trickle-down effect: 낙수효과*to no avail: 헛되이물의 운명을 거역하며 하늘로 솟구치는 분수처럼 이제는 세상을 거꾸로 적셔보려 한다는 논리.That’s why current president Moon Jae-in promised the– defying natural laws to soak the world from below by growing household incomes.*trickle-up effect: 분수효과우리는 이제 다른 방향으로의 실험을 시작했고 방향을 바꾸는 일은 결코 쉽지 않을 것입니다.Now we are attempting to switch the flow around, which will be no easy task.오늘 공정거래위원장은 4조원의 정부 보조금이 턱없이 부족하다는 반응에 역시 물에 비유하며 그것은 마중물이라 했습니다.Kim Sang-jo, head of the Fair Trade Commission, responded to criticisms that theof four trillion won won’t be enough to solve the crisis. On Monday, he said that the amount was “” for bigger things.*subsidies: 정부보조금*priming water: 마중물그렇게 되기를 바랍니다. 최초의 분수 이후 100년 넘는 시간동안 우리가 분수 앞에서 행복했던 것은 모두의 몸과 마음을 골고루 적셔주었기 때문이니까요.We certainly hope this is the case. The reason why we have been so happy in front of the fountain since it was built is because the water trickled up and splashed both our minds and bodies.오늘(17일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on July 17, 2017Translated for July 22, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster