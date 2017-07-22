Scientists Fear Climate Data Gap as Trump Aims at Satellites

Among the sweeping cuts in the Trump administration’s 53-page budget blueprint released last month, one paragraph stood out to climate researchers. It proposed eliminating four of NASA’s climate science missions, including instruments to study clouds, small airborne particles, the flow of carbon dioxide and other elements of the atmosphere and oceans.The blueprint is as much a political document as a fiscal plan, in this case designed to send a message that the administration intends to pursue a long-sought goal of some conservatives: to clamp down on NASA’s study of Earth rather than space. But Congress may have other ideas, especially since the projects are not very costly. The savings from eliminating the earth science programs, which include the missions, would total $102 million out of a proposed agency budget of $19 billion.Long before President Trump was elected, climate researchers have warned that the nation’s climate monitoring capabilities — which include satellites as well as air- and surface-based instruments — were less than adequate and faced data collection gaps and other uncertainties. Elimination of any of the missions would be a further blow, they said.“That’s what’s giving my colleagues and myself heart palpitations as we think about what might be lost,” said Betsy Weatherhead, an expert on environmental monitoring at the University of Colorado.In the past, NASA has built and operated climate satellites and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has operated weather satellites. While there is some overlap, weather satellites focus on basics like clouds, winds, temperatures and moisture to provide information for forecasts. Most of NASA’s instruments are designed to provide long-term records of phenomena like ice-sheet thickness, sea-level rise, vegetation changes and the makeup of the atmosphere.NASA designed a flurry of instruments two decades ago, including about 10 that were launched aboard two satellites, Terra and Aqua. Weather satellites have been in use for about five decades and have become increasingly sophisticated.After a scare at the beginning of this decade when it looked like NOAA might have no functioning weather satellites for a time — a potentially disastrous situation — the agency now has plans and funding to replace its satellites as required. But there are currently few plans to replace NASA’s instruments, many of which are at or near the end of their useful lives.“Climate monitoring has fallen into this big gap between the agencies,” said Thomas P. Ackerman, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington.The priority has been on gathering weather data,” Dr. Weatherhead said, “because we understand the value of weather data.”That priority is reflected in the proposed Trump budget, which eliminates the NASA missions while also calling for full funding of NOAA’s replacement orbiters.NASA officials declined to comment, but an advisory group from the National Academy of Sciences is working on recommendations for new monitoring missions for the space agency for the next 10 years. Their report is expected this year.Even if the recommendations are adopted and new missions are funded, however, it will be years before the instruments are in orbit. That, Dr. Ackerman said, will lead to gaps in the kind of climate measurements obtained by current missions like Calipso and Cloudsat, which study clouds and atmospheric particles.Continuous data records are crucial to climate researchers to improve their models to better understand how the climate is changing.“We have learned an amazing amount about our atmosphere from these two instruments,” Dr. Ackerman said. “It’s a tragedy that these records will not be continued.”As a satellite ages, project managers go to great lengths to extend its life. Byron D. Tapley, principal investigator for NASA’s 15-year-old Grace mission, which measures gravity to study variations in mass from melting glaciers and other phenomena, said that by shutting down its twin spacecraft for months at a time to protect their batteries, the mission — which is already about 10 years beyond its expected lifetime — has been extended until the end of this year.By HENRY FOUNTAINAPRIL 10, 2017Summary: The current US administration is proposing cuts to NASA. These cuts are targeting a specific subset of NASA research. NASA departments that collect climate data are being targeted for these cuts. The specific areas and how they will be impacted are discussed.Future Directions: If you were a policy maker, would you support the proposed budget cuts? Why or why not? How can you promote your support for or against the cuts? If the cuts are enacted, and climate data is no longer being collected by NASA, are there other sources for this data?