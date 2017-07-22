On North Korea, Trump’s on the Right Track

Henry Kissinger once offered a good description of the way in which policy choices come before a president. “If forced to present options, the typical department will present two absurd alternatives as straw men bracketing its preferred option — which usually appears in the middle position,” he wrote in his memoirs.헨리 키신저는 자신이 원하는 정책을 대통령이 받아들이도록 만드는 요령을 다음과 같이 설명했다. “내 아이디어를 가운데 놓고 말도 안 되는 대안 두 가지를 앞뒤로 제시한다. 그러면 대통령은 가운데 있는 내 아이디어를 선택해 밀어붙일거다.”What are Donald Trump’s options when it comes to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs? Conventional wisdom offers the usual three: more sanctions on Pyongyang, renewed diplomacy or military strikes. The first option can handicap the regime but has not stopped its nuclear drive. The last option is only responsible as a last resort.이 말이 맞는다면 북한의 핵과 미사일 개발을 막기 위해 트럼프 대통령 앞에 놓인 선택안은 무엇일까? 세 가지가 있다. 대북제재, 외교, 군사행동이다. 첫 번째 방안은 북한 정권을 괴롭힐 수는 있지만 핵 개발을 막지는 못했다. 마지막 방안은 말 그대로 최후의 수단으로만 가능하다.That leaves diplomacy, which has the presumptive virtue of buying time against a decaying regime while allowing deterrence to work.그러면 외교밖에 없다. 이를 통해 김정은의 도발을 억지하면서 북한 체제가 와해될 때를 기다리는 것이다.But this is likely to fail, too, and not just because the North always cheats. North Korea’s economy isn’t nearly as decrepit as previously thought, and — given its successful test this week of an intercontinental ballistic missile that could put Anchorage within range — time isn’t on our side.그러나 이 방법 또한 실패할 가능성이 크다. 북한 경제는 우리가 생각했던 만큼 절망적이지 않다. 또 그들의 미사일 성능은 알래스카를 사정권 안에 둘 만큼 발전했다. 외교로 시간을 벌 여유도 거의 없는 셈이다.As for deterrence, if it really works, then there’s no need for Washington to negotiate another bargain. We can simply carry on as before in the confidence that Mutual Assured Destruction works as well with Pyongyang today as it did with Moscow in the Cold War.또 대북 억지가 이미 효과를 발휘하고 있다면 미국이 굳이 협상에 힘을 써야 할 이유도 없다. 냉전 시대 미국이 소련에 써먹었던 것처럼 ‘상호 확증 파괴(MAD)에 의한 공포의 균형’ 논리가 북한에도 적용된다는 믿음하에 과거 방식을 고수하면 된다.The hellish thing about Kim Jong-un is that we can have no such confidence: He acts with apparent rationality until he doesn’t — as when he executed his deputy premier for slouching. And the North’s advancing capabilities put other vital United States interests at risk.그러나 문제는 김정은에게 어떤 믿음도 통하지 않는다는 점이다. 그는 합리적으로 보이지만 언제든 돌변할 수 있다. 박수를 제대로 안 쳤다고 측근들을 처형한 게 좋은 예다. 게다가 북핵을 방치하면 미국은 다른 측면에서도 갈수록 위협을 받게 된다.We don’t want the North to share its capabilities with its friends — Syria, for instance, or Iran. We don’t want to tempt South Korea or Japan to develop indigenous nuclear arsenals. We don’t want to allow North Korea to use a cycle of nuclear threats and negotiations to edge the United States out of East Asia. If direct sanctions, negotiations or strikes don’t advance our goals, what does?우선 북한은 시리아나 이란에 핵 기술을 전파할 수 있다. 북핵에 위협을 느낀 한국과 일본이 핵무기를 자체 개발할 수도 있다. 북한이 핵무기를 내세워 벼랑 끝 전술을 펼치며 미국을 동아시아에서 밀어낼 수도 있다. 절대로 미국이 받아들일 수 없는 시나리오들이다. 그렇다면 무엇을 해야 하나?Welcome to Option 4, which begins with rethinking what our goal should be. The usual answer — a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula — is wrong. There is no strategy of inducement or coercion that can persuade Pyongyang to relinquish an arsenal that is both its best defense against coercion and its best way to extort benefits from the West.네 번째 방안이 여기서 등장한다. 먼저 우리의 목표가 뭔지 상기해 보자. ‘한반도 비핵화’라고 습관처럼 답할 수 있지만, 틀렸다. 북한 입장에서 핵무기는 최강의 안보방화벽이자 서방으로부터 이득을 갈취하기 위한 최고의 수단이다. 이런 핵무기를 북한이 포기하게 만들 전략은 존재하지 않는다.A more recent answer — an agreement by the North to freeze its nuclear and missile programs in place in exchange for United States concessions, such as the suspension of joint American-South Korean military exercises — is also wrong. The North will inevitably violate it, but the agreement will persuade Pyongyang and Beijing that they can drive a deep wedge between Washington and Seoul.북한이 핵과 미사일을 동결하는 조건으로 한·미 연합훈련을 중지하라는 제안을 최근 했지만 옵션이 될 수 없다. 북한은 한국과 미국이 연합훈련을 중단해도 결국 핵 개발을 재개할 것이다. 연합훈련 중단은 한·미 동맹에 균열을 낼 수 있다는 믿음만 북한과 중국에 주게 될 것이다.The right answer is that we want the Kim regime out of North Korea. It isn’t the nukes that ought mainly to worry us. It’s the hands that hold them.따라서 목표는 김정은 정권의 축출로 수정돼야 한다. 미국에 위협이 되는 건 핵무기 자체가 아니라, 핵무기를 손에 쥔 독재자다.Critics of a regime-change strategy note that the only way it could be brought about — short of war, coup or uprising — is with China’s acquiescence. Beijing could end the flow of diesel and gas to Pyongyang, invite Kim for a parley, and permanently ensconce him in the guesthouse that once housed Cambodia’s deposed Prince Sihanouk. Instead, Beijing prefers to maintain the North as a buffer state, a diplomatic bargaining chip and a tool for indirectly threatening the United States.그러나 전쟁이나 쿠데타 외의 방식으로 북한 정권을 교체하려면 중국의 묵인이 필수적이다. 중국 정부는 대북 석유 수출을 금지하고, 김정은을 베이징으로 불러내 유폐시킬 수도 있다. 그러나 중국은 그렇게 하지 않고 있다. 북한을 완충지대로 유지하는 걸 선호하기 때문이다.Until recently, Beijing paid no price for this behavior. It went along with ineffectual United Nations sanctions but enforced them lackadaisically, if at all. That started to change only last year, when the Obama administration charged four Chinese individuals and a Chinese company with laundering funds for the North.최근까지도 중국은 이 선택에 대해 어떤 대가도 치르지 않았다. 중국은 별 효력이 없는 유엔 제재에 동참하긴 했지만, 마지못해 이를 수행했다. 또 중국은 1년 전 오바마 행정부가 북한을 위해 돈세탁을 한 중국인 4명과 1개의 중국 기업을 고발하고 나서야 변하기 시작했다.브렛 스티븐 미 정치평론가July 7, 2017