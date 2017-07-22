As Pollen Counts Rise, Test Scores Fall

This is the time of year my kids and I have seasonal allergic rhinitis, better known as hay fever. I’d always thought it was merely a nuisance, but it turns out it also degrades cognitive performance, at least a little.미국에서 5월은 고초열(hay fever)이라고도 알려진 꽃가루 알레르기가 기승을 부리는 시기입니다. 알레르기는 그저 성가신 것으로만 생각해 왔는데, 인지 능력에도 미미하다지만 분명한 악영향을 끼치는 것으로 나타났습니다.Hay fever affects at least 10 percent of the population, and a higher percentage of children. The most obvious signs of allergic response include sneezing, itching and a runny nose. These can disrupt sleep, leading to fatigue, and the allergy can cause neurocognitive deficits we may not notice in ourselves or in our children. Medications used to treat the allergy can also induce sleepiness in some people.전체 미국인의 약 10%가 꽃가루 알레르기로 고생합니다. 어린이만 놓고 보면 이 수치는 더 높습니다. 눈물과 콧물이 멈추지 않고 흐르고, 가려움을 참기 힘들며, 재채기가 쉼 없이 나오는 게 가장 흔한 꽃가루 알레르기 반응입니다. 심하면 잠을 잘 자지 못하게 돼 피로가 쌓이며, 우리와 우리 아이들이 모르는 사이에 신경 인지 부족 증세를 일으키기도 합니다. 알레르기 증세를 완화해주는 약이 어떤 사람들에게는 졸음을 유발하기도 합니다.In the United States, school-age children collectively lose about two million school days because of pollen allergies. Even when they attend school, allergy-suffering students may perform a bit worse than their nonallergic counterparts.꽃가루 알레르기 때문에 미국 학생들이 학교에 결석하는 날을 모두 합하면 200만 일이나 됩니다. 증세가 심하지 않아 학교에 가더라도 알레르기가 있는 학생은 그렇지 않은 학생보다 공부에 집중하지 못합니다.Using data from Norway, a recent study shows that when pollen levels rise, students’ test scores fall. The study used data from nearly 70,000 high school exit exams, which Norwegian students must pass to graduate and are used for higher education placement. Students take exams at different locations, and each student takes several at different times of year, providing multiple data points per student.최근 노르웨이의 데이터를 분석한 연구 결과, 공기 중에 꽃가루가 많아지면 학생들의 시험 성적이 낮아졌습니다. 연구진은 노르웨이 고등학생들이 졸업장을 받기 위해 꼭 치러야 하고 대학에 갈 때도 그 점수를 제출해야 하는 고등학교 졸업시험 데이터 7만 개를 분석했습니다. 시험장은 노르웨이 전역에 퍼져 있으며, 한 학생이 1년에 여러 차례 시험을 볼 수 있습니다. 학생별로 비교, 분석할 수 있는 데이터인 셈이죠.The study’s author, Simon Bensnes, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Economics at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, combined these with pollen count data linked to the location and time at which each student took each exam, as well as other demographic and air-quality data used to control for potentially confounding factors.노르웨이 과학기술대학에서 경제학 박사과정을 밟고 있는 시몬 벤스네스는 고등학교 졸업시험 데이터와 각 학생이 시험을 치른 날 시험장 주변에 꽃가루가 얼마나 날렸는지 기록한 기상 데이터를 맞췄습니다. 꽃가루가 시험 성적에 미친 영향을 따로 추리기 위해 인구통계 자료나 대기의 질에 관한 다른 데이터를 통제했습니다.Pollen counts are measured in grains of pollen per cubic meter of air and can be as high as the 100s at the height of pollen season in Norway. For students allergic to pollen, Mr. Bensnes found that a pollen count increase of 37 — large enough to cause symptoms in highly allergic people — is associated with a drop of about one-tenth of a point in exam scores. The scores range from one (worst performance) to six (best performance).꽃가루가 날리는 정도를 나타내는 단위는 1세제곱미터 당 꽃가루의 수로 노르웨이에서 꽃가루가 한창 날리는 계절에는 이 숫자가 100을 넘기도 합니다. 꽃가루 알레르기가 특히 심한 학생들은 1세제곱미터 당 꽃가루가 37 늘어나면 알레르기 반응을 일으켜 시험 성적이 0.1점 정도 하락하는 것으로 나타났습니다. 노르웨이 졸업시험 점수는 최고점이 6점, 최저점이 1점입니다.Does such a seemingly small effect matter in the long run? Other results suggest they do. The study also finds that higher pollen counts correlate with a slightly lower likelihood of enrolling in a university and a lower probability of going into a STEM field. However, though the statistical methods to analyze test scores are rigorous enough to reasonably infer they’re causal, the ones for these longer-term results are less so.얼핏 대단히 큰 문제는 아닌 것처럼 보이지만, 다른 결과를 같이 살펴보면 장기적인 관점에서 우려할 만한 지점이 없지 않습니다. 데이터를 분석한 결과 꽃가루가 많이 날리는 곳에서 시험을 치른 학생들이 아주 미미하지만, 대학 진학률이 낮았고, 대학에 가서도 과학, 기술, 공학, 수학 등 이과 계열 전공(STEM)을 택할 가능성도 조금 낮았습니다. 다만 시험 성적 자체를 분석하는 데 사용한 통계학 방법론은 충분히 엄격한 기준을 적용했지만, 장기적인 결과와의 상관관계를 살펴보는 데 사용한 통계학 방법론은 그만큼 엄격하지 못했습니다.Still, Mr. Bensnes said, “it would be surprising if there were no effects in the longer run.” This is particularly likely in countries where exams are weighed more heavily than in Norway toward entrance to institutions of higher education. There, exams count only for about 15 percent of entrance determinations.연구를 진행한 벤스네스는 그렇다고 해도 “장기적인 영향력이 전혀 없다면 그것도 이상한 일”이라고 말했습니다. 특히 노르웨이보다 대학에 입학하는 데 시험 성적이 훨씬 더 중요한 나라에서는 결국 꽃가루가 미치는 장기적인 영향력도 더 클 수밖에 없다는 겁니다. 노르웨이 대학 입시에서 고등학교 졸업시험 성적은 15% 반영됩니다.Norway is not the only setting where a pollen-exam relationship has been found. In Britain, students take an exit exam at the end of secondary education in the spring or summer, when pollen counts are high. They also take a practice test the prior winter. Researchers found that compared with those with no allergy symptoms, British students who report allergies or take allergy medications during their secondary education exit exams are 40 percent to 70 percent more likely to score a full grade lower than they did on their practice test.노르웨이 말고도 꽃가루와 시험 성적의 관계가 연구된 곳이 있습니다. 영국 학생들이 중등 교육을 마치고 졸업시험을 치르는 시기는 늦여름과 초봄에 걸친 시기로 역시 꽃가루가 많이 날리는 계절입니다. 학생들은 앞서 겨울에 모의고사를 치릅니다. 꽃가루가 날릴 때 치르는 졸업시험에서 알레르기가 있거나 알레르기약을 복용하는 학생들이 그렇지 않은 학생들에 비해 꽃가루가 없는 겨울에 치른 모의고사 성적보다 한 등급 낮은 성적을 받을 가능성이 40~70% 높은 것으로 나타났습니다.A study in the United States found that a doubling of the pollen count is associated with about 1 or 2 percent drop in the proportion of third graders passing English and math achievement tests.미국에서도 대기 중의 꽃가루가 두 배 늘어나면 영어와 수학 과목 학업성취도 평가를 통과하는 초등학교 3학년 학생의 수가 1~2% 줄어든다는 연구 결과가 있습니다.Clinical studies have examined the cognitive effects of hay fever more directly. For example, a study found that people with hay fever experienced slower speeds of mental processing during ragweed season than at other times of year. Another study exposed allergic people to pollen in a controlled setting. It found that they exhibited slower mental function, decreased memory, and poorer reasoning and computation abilities compared with nonallergic test subjects.연구진은 임상시험을 통해 꽃가루 알레르기와 인지 능력의 관계를 직접 살펴봤습니다. 예를 들어 한 연구에서는 꽃가루 알레르기를 앓는 사람들이 (꽃가루를 많이 날려 알레르기를 유발하는 대표적인 식물인) 돼지풀(ragweed)이 피는 계절에 생각을 처리하는 속도가 더 느리다는 사실이 밝혀졌습니다. 쉽게 말해 꽃가루 때문에 알레르기가 와서 머리가 잘 안 돌아가는 겁니다. 또 다른 연구에서는 꽃가루 알레르기가 있는 사람을 통제군으로 놓고 실험을 했습니다. 알레르기가 없는 사람들과 비교했을 때 이들은 꽃가루가 날리는 계절에 생각을 처리하는 과정이 더뎠고, 기억력이 감퇴했으며, 추론이나 연산 능력도 떨어졌습니다.More generally, what we breathe affects how well we perform at school or work. Several studies found a link between air pollution and school absences, as well as labor supply and worker productivity. Worse air quality can cause or worsen respiratory problems, like asthma, reducing some children’s ability to attend school and adults’ entry into the work force. It can also harm job performance.좀 더 일반적으로 보면, 우리가 숨 쉴 때 무엇을 들이마시느냐, 얼마나 편하게 숨을 쉬느냐가 학생들의 학업 성취도, 직장인의 업무 효율에 영향을 미친다고 할 수 있습니다. 대기오염과 학생들의 결석률과 노동 공급, 노동 생산성의 관계를 연구한 논문도 많습니다. 공기가 깨끗하지 않으면 천식 같은 호흡기 질환이 자주 일어나고 학교에 결석이나 일터에 결근하는 일이 잦아지기 마련입니다. 이는 나아가 근무 실적에까지 영향을 미칠 수 있습니다.One study found that higher concentrations of certain air pollutants hurt test scores of Israeli students and the chances of passing a high school exam necessary for higher education.특정 대기오염 물질이 한 곳에 농축된 경우에 학생의 시험 성적이 떨어져 대학에 가기 위해 꼭 통과해야 하는 고등학교 졸업시험 통과율이 낮아진다는 이스라엘 연구진의 연구 결과도 있습니다.Individually, we may not be able to do much about air pollution, but we can try to reduce the impact of pollen on school and work performance. Finding allergy medication that doesn’t induce drowsiness is an obvious approach. When it comes to high-stakes exams, it may be worth choosing test dates outside the allergy season, if possible. Hay fever is rarely debilitating, but its small effects can put us off our best game.대기 오염은 개인 차원에서 대응할 수 있는 문제가 아닙니다. 하지만 적어도 꽃가루가 미치는 부정적인 영향은 우리가 학교나 일터에서 줄일 수 있습니다. 당장 먹어도 졸리지 않는 알레르기약을 비치해두는 것이 손쉬운 해결책일 겁니다. 대단히 중요한 국가고시 정도의 시험이라면 알레르기가 기승을 부리는 계절을 피해 일정을 조절하는 것도 방법입니다. 꽃가루 알레르기로 몸이 상할 정도로 병드는 사람은 거의 없지만, 알레르기 때문에 자기 실력을 다 발휘하지 못해 제 점수를 못 받고, 그로 인한 결과가 오랫동안 영향을 미치는 건 사회적으로도 손실입니다.by Austin FraktMAY 22, 2017