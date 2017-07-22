Park Sung-hyun wins U.S. Women’s Open

Park Sung-hyun holds up the U.S. Women’s Open trophy after winning her first LPGA tour title, the biggest tournament in women’s golf, in only her 14th event of the rookie season at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday. [AP/YONHAP] 박성현이 US여자오픈 우승 트로피를 들고 있다. 일요일 미국 뉴저지주 베드민스터의 트럼프 내셔널 골프장에서 열린 여자 프로골프 최대 대회

July 18, 2017

Park Sung-hyun captured her first LPGA tour victory at the U.S. Women's Open, the biggest tournament in women's golf, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Sunday.*rookie: 신인 선수, 초보자'수퍼루키' 박성현이 일요일 미국 뉴저지주 베드민스터의 트럼프 내셔널 골프장에서 열린 US여자오픈에서 LPGA 첫 우승을 일궈냈다. US여자오픈은 여자 프로골프 대회 중 규모가 가장 크다.Until the second round, Park was ranked 21st at one under par. But with a round of 67 on the third day, Park moved up to tie for fourth to start the final round three shots behind the leader, Shanshan Feng of China.2라운드까지는 박성현은 1언더파로 21위였다. 3라운드에서 67타를 쳐 박성현은 공동 4위로 올라갔고, 선두 중국의 펑샨샨보다 3타 뒤진 점수로 최종 라운드를 시작했다."I did not have the best first and second rounds," Park said, as quoted on the LPGA website. "I wanted to believe in myself again for the final two rounds, and I did."LPGA 웹사이트에 따르면, 박성현은 "1, 2라운드는 최상의 컨디션이 아니었다. 3, 4라운드에서 다시 나를 믿고 싶었고, 그렇게 해냈다."고 말했다.In her final round, Park slowly moved her way up to the, making three birdies and a bogey in the front nine to finish tied for second after the first half. While Choi Hye-jin made a bogey on the tenth, Park made a birdie on the 12th, sinking a six footer, towith Choi. Then, Park made another birdie on the 15th by making a 24 foot put, to take lead.*leaderboard: (골프) 선두 선수들의 이름과 점수를 적은 판*share the lead: 공동 선두를 달리다최종 라운드에서 박성현은 천천히 리더보드 상단으로 올라갔다. 전반 9홀에서 보기 1개와 버디 3개를 기록해 공동 2위로 전반을 마쳤다. 최혜진이 10번 홀에서 보기를 하고, 박성현이 12번 홀에서 6피트 퍼트를 홀컵에 넣어 버디를 낚으면서, 박성현은 최혜진과 공동 선두가 됐다. 그리고 나서 박성현은 15번 홀에서 24피트 퍼트를 성공시켜 버디를 추가해 선두로 치고 나왔다.But shortly after, Choi also made a birdie on the same hole and the two remained tied until the 16th. As Choi hit her tee shot into the hazard on the par-three 16th, making a double, Park took a two shot lead, but her victory wasn'tas the 18th hole was considered one of the hardest on the course.*a sure thing: 틀림이 없는 것그러나 곧바로 최혜진도 같은 홀에서 버디를 했고, 둘은 16번 홀까지 공동 선두였다. 파3 16번 홀에서 최혜진이 티샷을 물에 빠뜨려 박성현은 2타 차 선두가 됐다. 그러나 마지막 18번 홀이 가장 어려운 홀이어서 박성현의 승리는 확실한 것이 아니었다.With Park's par on the last hole, she was able to win two shots ahead of Choi, who finished with a birdie. Since Choi is still an amateur, she had to give up her purse of $540,000.박성현은 마지막 홀에서 파를 기록해 마지막 홀에서 버디를 기록한 최혜진에 2타 차로 우승할 수 있었다. 최혜진은 아마추어 선수이어서 54만 달러 상금을 받지 못했다.the top two finishers, the leaderboard this weekend grabbed significant attention, as Korean golfersthe field once again. Eight of the golfers in the top ten were Korean - the other two are Feng of China and Carlota Ciganda of Spain. This is the first time in the U.S. Women's Open history that not a single golfer from the United States finished inside the top ten.*aside from~: ~을 제외하고, ~외에*dominate: 지배하다, 군림하다1, 2위 선수들 외에도 한국 선수들이 대거 리더보드 상단을 차지하면서 주목을 받았다. 톱10 중에서 8명이 한국 선수였다. 나머지 두 명은 중국의 펑샨샨과 스페인의 카를로타 시간다 였다. US여자오픈 역사상 미국 선수가 한 명도 톱10에 들지 못한 대회는 이번이 처음이다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)