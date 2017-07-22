Leaders, leaders everywhere

The Group of 20 summit began in 2008 when U.S. and European leaders shared a sense of crisis after the global financial crisis of 2007-08. The following year, it was agreed that the G-20 summit would be used as the highest forum for international economic cooperation and would be held annually. Since then, it has prevented the global economy from falling into another crisis like the Great Depression of the 1930s and has contributed to improving the existing international financial system and global governance through close policy coordination.Ironically, the wills of the G-20 leaders diminished after peaking at the G-20 in Seoul in 2010, and just like the old G-7, the G-20 became a regular leaders’ meeting that is not often followed by any specific action plan but has become adept at presenting empty, abstract statements. The leaders attending the summit seem more interested in bilateral or multilateral meetings than the G-20 meeting itself.Moreover, as expected, the leaders at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, experienced challenges in adopting a joint statement due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” stance. Some foreign press even called this G-20 the G-19(+1). Perhaps the term G-20(-1) would be more accurate, however. Or simply G-0.G-20(-1) means what is often referred to as G-0, or the absence of global leadership. In this situation, we cannot rule out the possibility that the world will fall into the Kindleberger Trap and face another catastrophe like the Great Depression or World War II. Of course, the world doesn’t need to worry if emerging China fills the vacancy of global leadership that the United States has given up and leads the existing liberal international order.However, China has yet to prove it has the capacity to play the role of a responsible global leader. So all players need to work on devising plans to avoid the worst-case scenario. Of course, Korea is not in a situation to fill the global leadership position. But there are certainly roles that Korea can play. First of all, as a member of the OECD and G-20, Korea can serve as a bridge between the developed world and developing and emerging economies, especially offering help to developing countries outside the G-20.The European Central Bank seems ready to normalize its non-traditional currency policy and reduce liquidity. Japan’s central bank will also reduce liquidity. Such moves will bring a major change in international money flow, especially affecting many emerging economies with large debts in U.S. dollars.It is regrettable that this problem was not discussed in depth at the G-20 summit and that Korea did not take the initiative to set it as a major agenda. Emerging economies have major economic and finance industries and are highly integrated with the economies of developed countries, so when they are in trouble, it will inevitably affect us all. Therefore, the discussion is necessary for the developed economies of the world.Domestically, Korea needs to prepare for various trade protectionist measures of the United States. Recently, the U.S. government informed Korea of the need for adjusting the Korea-U.S. FTA. It is necessary to operate a temporary task force as well as reinforcing trade-related teams in the government. If Korea actively responds with convincing reasoning and analysis, renegotiation is not necessarily disadvantageous for our side.The growing worldwide waves of trade protectionism and international trade will surely continue. Therefore, basic competitiveness of products and services are more important. In addition, active trade diplomacy and international cooperation should focus primarily on removing factors that may hinder competitiveness of Korean products and services. Reforms to improve flexibility in the labor market are also important. Moreover, we need to continuously pursue the strengthening of law and order and make improvement to the economic and social systems to enhance overall structural efficiency of the Korean economy. There is no need to emphasize the need for educational reform again.SaKong Il, an adviser to the JoongAng Ilbo and a former finance minister.주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의는 2007~2008년 글로벌 금융위기를 맞은 유럽과 미국 지도자들의 공통 위기의식에서 2008년 출범했다. 그 이듬해에는 G20 정상회의를 “국제경제 협력의 최상위 포럼”으로 활용할 것과 정상회의의 매년 정규 개최에 합의했다. 그 이후 G20은 긴밀한 정책공조를 통해 1930년대의 대공황(Great Depression)과 같은 재앙에 빠질 수 있는 세계경제를 대불황(Great Recession) 선에서 막아내고, 기존 세계금융체제와 글로벌 거버넌스 개선에도 상당히 기여한 바 있다.그 결과 역설적으로 G20에 대한 정상들의 열의는 2010년 서울 G20 정상회의를 정점으로 점차 줄어들게 되었고, 급기야 기존의 G7처럼 G20도 의례적인 정상모임이 되어 구체적 행동계획이 따르지 않는 추상적 수사(修辭) 중심의 선언문 발표에 급급하기에 이르렀다. 그리고 정상회의에 참석하는 정상들은 G20보다 양자 내지 복수 정상 회의에 더 신경을 쓰는 모습을 보여 왔다.더욱이 지난주 독일 함부르크에서 열린 G20 정상회의는 사전에 예견된 일이지만 미국제일주의를 앞세운 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령에 의해 공동성명 발표마저 어려움을 겪었다. 이에 일부 외신은 함부르크 G20을 ‘G19+1’로 특징지었다. 필자는 현재 세계의 리더십 부재 상황을 재확인시켜 주는 ‘G20-1(미국)’로 특징짓고 싶다.‘G20-1’은 현실적으로 흔히 말하는 G 제로, 즉 글로벌 리더십 부재 상황을 뜻한다. 이런 상황 하의 세계는 소위 ‘킨들버거 함정’에 빠져 1930년대의 대공황과 제2차 세계대전과 같은 재앙을 맞을 수 있는 가능성도 배제할 수 없다. 물론 현재 새로운 패권국가로 급부상하고 있는 중국이 미국이 스스로 포기한 글로벌 리더십의 공백을 메워 기존의 자유주의 국제질서를 이끌어 나갈 수 있다면 세계는 킨들버거 함정을 걱정하지 않아도 된다.그러나 중국은 아직도 책임 있는 글로벌 리더로서의 역할을 제대로 수행할 수 있는 능력과 국제사회의 신뢰 기반을 갖추지 못하고 있다. 따라서 최악의 시나리오를 피할 수 있는 대안 마련에 모두가 나설 수밖에 없다. 물론 우리나라는 글로벌 리더십의 빈자리를 채울 수 있는 처지에 있지 않다. 그러나 우리가 할 수 있는 일은 분명히 있다. 우선 우리는 경제협력개발기구(OECD)와 G20 회원국으로서 선진국과 개발도상국 및 신흥경제국의 가교 역할을 할 수 있을 뿐 아니라, 특히 G20 밖에 있는 많은 신흥경제국과 개발도상국에 도움이 될 수 있는 일에 앞장설 수 있다.유럽중앙은행(ECB)은 그동안의 비전통적 통화정책의 정상화와 유동성 환수에 곧 나서게 될 것으로 보인다. 그리고 조만간 일본중앙은행 역시 유동성 공급을 줄여 나가게 될 것이다. 그 결과는 국제자금 흐름에 큰 변화를 가져올 것이며, 특히 달러 부채가 큰 상당수 신흥경제국엔 큰 충격을 줄 수 있다.이렇게 확실하게 예상되는 문제를 이번 G20 정상회의에서 심도 있게 다루지 못한 것과 사전에 우리가 나서 주요 의제로 설정토록 하지 않은 것이 아쉽다. 현재 신흥경제국들의 경제금융 규모가 크고 선진국 경제와의 통합도가 높아 유사시 선진제국에 대한 파급효과 또한 상당히 클 수 있다. 따라서 이 주제의 논의는 선진국 경제와 세계 경제 전체를 위해서도 필요한 것이다.국내적으로는 우선 미국의 각종 보호무역주의 조치를 미리 예상하고 철저한 대응책을 마련해야 한다. 며칠 전에 미국 정부가 통보한 한·미 FTA의 조정 문제는 도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선으로 이미 기정사실화된 것이었다. 지금이라도 정부 내 통상조직 강화와 함께 관련 부처와 외부 전문가들로 구성된 한시적 태스크포스를 운영할 필요가 있다고 본다. 오히려 우리가 적극적인 자세로 설득력 있는 논리와 분석으로 대응한다면 반드시 우리에게 불리한 결과만을 초래하지 않을 것이다.세계적 보호무역주의 물결 속에서도 국제무역은 계속될 수밖에 없다. 따라서 제품과 서비스의 기본 경쟁력은 더욱 중요해질 수밖에 없다. 정부의 적극적인 통상외교와 국제협력과 함께 우리 제품과 서비스의 경쟁력을 떨어뜨릴 수 있는 요소 제거에 정책의 우선순위가 주어져야 한다. 물론 노동시장 유연성 제고를 위한 개혁은 중요하다. 아울러 우리 경제 전체의 체제적 효율성 제고를 위한 법질서의 확립과 제반 경제 사회 제도의 개선은 꾸준히 추진되어야 한다. 교육개혁의 필요성은 되풀이할 필요조차 없다.사공 일 본사 고문·전 재무부 장관