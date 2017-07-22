Highly anticipated

Samsung Electronics on Friday sent out a mobile invitation to the unpacked event for the upcoming Galaxy Note8 phablet, slated for Aug. 23. The teaser image includes a silhouette of the Galaxy Note stylus with a message that says, “Do bigger things,” on which Samsung explains the phone has been designed for “people who move through barriers to do more of what matters to them.” The launch event will take place at the Park Avenue Armory in New York. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]