Viewers call out celebrity nepotism : TV shows featuring stars’ family raises eyebrows over fairness

Left: Han Soo-min, the wife of popular comedian Park Myung-soo, on MBC’s “Infinite Challenge,” expressed interest in working in the entertainment business. Right: The newly-launched tvN show “Escaping the Nest,” portrays the lives of celebrity children. [MBC, TVN]

Veteran singer Kim Heung-gook’s daughter Kim Joo-hyun appears on the all-girl audition program “Idol School” from Mnet. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Cable network tvN’s latest variety program called “Escaping the Nest,” which began last week, may remind some of MBC’s 2014-15 show “Dad! Where Are You Going?,” a show which showed the lives of celebrity’s children. On the show “Escaping the Nest,” six children of popular celebrities such as Park Mi-sun, Lee Jong-won and Park Sang-won embark on a journey together to Nepal.The show received a 4.1 percent viewership for the show’s first airing, but viewers criticized the show online. Viewers commented that the show felt like an engine for the children of celebrities to get into the entertainment business.A similar response happened when it was announced that the wife of the popular comedian Park Myung-soo will appear on the SBS show “Single Wife.” This show will capture the lives of the wives of celebrities as they take trips and escape from daily life.Not long ago, Park’s wife Han Soo-min briefly appeared in MBC’s “Infinite Challenge,” and some viewers have asked whether she used the show as a way for her to break into television.More and more, the children and families of celebrities are finding their ways into the entertainment industry. Singer Kim Heung-gook’s daughter Kim Joo-hyun recently appeared on Mnet’s audition program “Idol School.”Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu’s daughter Lee Ye-rim, actor Cho Jae-hyun’s daughter Cho Hye-jung, and comedian Kim Gu-ra’s son also frequently appear on TV shows.This phenomenon started after the boom of MBC’s “Dad! Where Are You Going?” in 2014, and other programs such as the KBS show “The Return of Superman,” and SBS hits “Oh! My Baby” and “My Ugly Duckling,” a show featuring the mothers of unmarried celebrities.Professor Yun Seok-jin from Chungnam National University noted that, “These types of variety programs satisfy those who are curious about the personal lives of celebrities, and these shows also act as a way for celebrities to become more familiar to the viewers.”However, those critical of these programs say they are turned off by the on-screen nepotism. Culture critic Bae Guk-nam said, “The entertainment business is a very competitive field, and there are many who are very desperate to appear on TV, and only a few of them make it. However, if the kids of celebrities easily appear on the TV, it is easy for them to be met with backlash from the public.”The public’s evaluation of them is unforgiving. Some have criticized “Escaping the Nest” as opportunity for rich celebrities’ children to live humble lives.After actor Cho Jae-hyun’s daughter Cho Hye-jung was cast in the lead role in “Imaginary Cat” on cable channel MBC Everyone straight after appearing on the SBS show “Take Care of My Dad,” she was flooded with criticisms from viewers.“On the flip side, family members of celebrities who begin their career as actors themselves are prone to fierce criticisms compared to those who make a debut on their own,” said another culture critic Kim Heon-sik. “That is why actor Ha Jung-woo, when he first appeared on television, kept it a secret that his father was the famous actor Kim Yong-gun.”Professor Yun of Chungnam National University added that, “being able to have easy access to the opportunities of appearing on public broadcasting stations and riding on the fame of their already-famous family members in that way, I believe is equivalent to abusing something that’s open to the public for their personal gain.”BY NOH JIN-HO [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]아들·딸 이어 배우자까지 … 해도 너무한 연예인 세습지난 15일 처음 방송된 tvN ‘둥지탈출’은 MBC ‘아빠, 어디가?’의 청춘 버전이라 할 수 있다. 개그우먼 박미선, 배우 이종원·박상원 등 연예인 자녀 6명이 나와 네팔 포카라의 작은 마을로 향하는 험난한 여정을 그린다. 방송에는 배우 지망생인 최민수의 아들도 출연했다. ‘둥지탈출’은 첫 회 시청률 4.1%를 기록하며 순조롭게 출발했지만 시청자 게시판의 반응은 차가웠다. “연예인 2세의 연예계 진출 맛보기용인가” “금수저들 부러워하며 보는 예능인가” 등의 의견이 달렸다.SBS 예능 ‘싱글와이프’에 박명수의 아내가 섭외됐다는 소식에도 비슷한 반응이 나왔다. 싱글와이프는 연예인 배우자가 일상을 벗어나 여행하는 모습을 카메라에 담는 프로다. 3부작 파일럿 프로그램이었지만 정규 편성이 최근 확정됐고 이르면 8월 초 방송될 예정이다. 박명수 아내 한수민은 얼마전 MBC ‘무한도전’에 출연해 방송 활동 의사를 밝힌 바 있어, 네티즌 사이에는 “박명수가 아내의 방송 데뷔를 도우려 ‘무한도전’을 이용했다”는 부정적인 여론이 나왔다.이뿐 아니다. 연예인 가족들의 방송 데뷔는 계속 이어지고 있다. 지난해 채널 A ‘아빠본색’에서 아버지와 다정한 모습을 보였던 김흥국 딸 김주현은 지난 13일 처음 방송된 Mnet ‘아이돌학교’에 출연 중이다. 그외 조재현의 딸 조혜정, 이경규의 딸 이예림, 김구라의 아들 김동현(MC그리)은 아버지와 함께 방송에 여러 차례 출연하며 인지도를 굳히고 있다. JTBC ‘유자식 상팔자’에 각각 나왔던 이경실 아들 손보승, 박남정 딸 박시은도 연기자 활동 중이다.이런 흐름 뒤에는 몇 년 전 시작된 ‘가족 예능의 범람’이 있다. 2014년 초 MBC 예능 ‘아빠, 어디가?’의 빅히트 후 연예인 가족 예능은 인기 장르로 자리 잡았다. KBS ‘슈퍼맨이 돌아왔다’, SBS ‘오! 마이 베이비’ 등 어린 자녀와 함께하는 프로부터 40대 싱글남성 연예인과 그의 어머니가 나오는 SBS ‘미운 우리 새끼’, 연예인의 배우자가 나오는 ‘싱글와이프’ 등 성인가족까지 출연하고 있다.윤석진 충남대 국어국문학 교수는 “가족 예능은 시청자들에게는 스타의 사생활에 대한 관음증을 공식적으로 충족시켜주고, 연예인에게는 대중과 정서적으로 가까워질 기회를 주며, 제작진에게는 안정적인 기획을 보장해 계속 범람하고 있다”고 진단했다. 비판도 만만치 않다. 배국남 대중문화평론가는 “몇 년씩 피땀 흘려 연습하고도 방송에 출연하지 못하는 지망생들이 한둘이 아닐 만큼 연예계의 경쟁은 치열하다”며 “이 같은 상황에서 연예인 가족들이 가족예능을 통해 손쉽게 인지도를 쌓고 연예계에 진출하는 것은 본인의 노력 여하를 떠나 금수저 논란, 연예인 세습 같은 대중의 반발을 사기 쉽다”고 지적했다.실제 이들에 대한 대중의 평가는 더욱 엄격하다. tvN ‘둥지탈출’을 향해서는 “현대판 귀족 자녀들의 가난 체험기”라는 비판이 온라인에 넘쳐난다. 조재현의 딸 조혜정이 SBS ‘아빠를 부탁해’ 출연 직후 MBC에브리원 드라마 주연으로 발탁됐다가 엄청난 후폭풍에 휘말린 적도 있다. 김헌식 대중문화평론가는 “연예인의 가족은 역으로 더욱 엄격한 평가를 받게 되고 부정적 이미지가 굳어질 수도 있다”며 “영화배우 하정우는 아버지가 김용건이라는 사실을 숨기고 연기력만으로 인정을 받은 것은 참고할 만한 사례”라고 말했다.윤석진 교수는 “가족이 유명 연예인이라는 이유로 쉽게 방송에 출연해 인지도를 높이고 개인 사업 광고용으로 이용한다면 공공재인 방송을 사적으로 이용한 것으로 비칠 수 있다”며 “제작진과 연예인 모두 방송의 공공재적 성격을 고민하고 정도를 지키는 게 필요하다”고 말했다.노진호 기자