Slipping on a pair of Korea’s favorite work shoes : The cheap Adidas knock-off is a local symbol of comfort

The three-lined slippers, an imitation of German sportswear Adidas’ Adilette Slide Sandal, have been a national favorite since the mid-2000s. [LEE HYUN]

Popular webtoon artist Kian84 adores his slippers so much that he wears them during all four seasons. [KIAN84]

The samdidas have evolved over time. To appeal to young students, left, the original black body comes in numerous colors, including pink. At right, an office worker who always has a pair under her desk. [INSTAGRAM, LEE HYUN]

A simple black rubber shoe, featuring three white lines across the foot are symbol of youth and comfort in Korea. The soft soles support tired feet and with just a flick of the ankle, the slippers come off easily. There is no need to worry if it gets stolen or ripped, because you can always buy a new pair for only 3,000 won ($2.68).Due to its similarity with the company that owns the trademark three-striped design, Adidas, a lot of people even call it samdidas, a portmanteau of the number three in Korean - sam - and the German sportswear behemoth. They are most visible during times of intense studying in Korea - before big national tests and exam periods in middle schools and high schools. But also, as the weather heats up, they are a cheap way to keep your feel cool. JoongAng Ilbo, affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily investigated the world of the three-line slippers.For Bae Yoon-hyuk, a researcher at the Natural History Museum of Ewha Womans University, the slippers are his partner in crime. He started wearing them in the classroom, then started traveling the nation to study insects wearing only his slippers. Even when he traveled far to places like Jeju and Japan, the slippers were on his feet.“When I go out to study insects I have to go in the water often. Slippers are good because they dry fast and it is easy to slip them off quickly,” said Bae, who has become known for always wearing the iconic slippers.The webtoon artist known as Kian84 is also famous for enjoying the three-lined slippers. Even in the middle of winter, he puts on the slippers on his bare feet and roams around in the snow. He has also been seen wearing the slippers while appearing on television. When asked why he enjoys wearing them, he responded, “It’s gotten to a point where grooming has become a tiresome task. Plus, I have no one to impress [with fashion]. After living a vast majority of my life with slippers on, when I put on enclosed shoes, I feel a little suffocated.”It’s been a while since the slippers became a national favorite. They can be found almost everywhere - from stationary stores to convenience stores in business districts. Near universities it is not uncommon to spot students wearing track suits with their slippers on - a uniform that shouts “I’m only focused on studying.”In the heat of the summer, one of the worst things to experience is sweaty feet. Being the peak season for slippers, the shoes are also most likely to be destroyed thanks to the scorching temperatures.High school student Seo Ji-seong was recently playing soccer during his physical education class with his slippers on because he forgot to bring his sneakers for the day. While running out on the hot field, a slipper suddenly flew off his foot after the adhesive material holding together the shoe melted.The cheap slippers usually break due to wear and tear. Either the rubber straps rip off or like Seo’s case, the adhesive fails to stick. Those who wish to prolong the lifespan of their 3,000 won slippers have been known to stitch the strap to the sole of the shoe or fix the two together with thumbtacks.The biggest consumers of the three-lined slippers are middle school and high school students. Only a decade ago, when white indoor shoes were required in schools, the three-lined slippers were a symbol of teenage delinquents. Now, the slippers are a requisite in schools. Teens can be seen wearing a wide array of colors on their feet, from pink to light blue. Some show off their creativity by drawing characters in the stripes.However, even the coveted slippers aren’t safe from the attack of the “Made in China” products. A manufacturer, who asked to not be identified said, “Only 15 percent of the slippers that are distributed in Korea are made in Korea.” The manufacturer has been making the three-lined slippers in Busan from 2001.At one point in time, Korea-manufactured three-lined slippers were being exported to Uzbekistan and Southeast Asia. Today however, those manufacturers have closed down their factories because they were squeezed out by Chinese manufacturers. The manufacturer said, “The unit cost of a slipper made with even the best of ingredients is 1,300 won. Chinese manufacturers on the other hand, use 30 percent of the original ingredient and use reclaimed rubber for the rest. Those products, needless to say, get destroyed easily.”The samdidas are an imitation of Adidas. The sportswear brand released the original Adilette Slide Sandal in 1972. The slipper caught on among teenagers in Korea, but the 25,000 won price was too much for most consumers. Students soon started purchasing the cheaper, imitation version of the slipper for one eighth of the price.As the generation that coveted the slippers aged, the culture of the three-lined slipper expanded. An office worker surnamed Jeong said, “I have repeatedly bought the three-lined slippers for 15 years. There is always a pair of slippers under my desk.”Lee Jun-yeong, a professor at Sangmyung University, said, “We can interpret the phenomenon of these slippers being a national favorite as the result of psychological togetherness.Koreans, especially the younger generations, feel a sense of security when they are not the odd one out. Serious infatuations with trends can be explained by the need to feel security [among the younger generations].”Adidas took another path to differentiate itself from their imitators. The Adilette Slide Sandal put cushions in the soles and the straps. A customized version of the sandal is also available and costs 75,000 won.Adidas has always been sensitive to other organizations copying their trademark three-striped design. When sportswear competitor Puma released a four-striped soccer shoe, the German behemoths sued them for trademark infringement. That same month, the group filed a notice of opposition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office when it deemed Tesla Model 3’s three-bar logo was too similar to their trademark symbol. Tesla quietly removed the three-bar logo and changed it to the numerical three.In Korea, the famous three stripes were registered as a trademark in 2009. It may just be three lines, but it was acknowledged as a trademark as everyone can recognize the symbol at one glance. The sportswear company also won a lawsuit against a domestic online shopping mall when it sued the outlet for trademark infringement of the logo.The three-lined slippers currently sold in stationary or convenience stores have tweaked their design to avoid infringement. It keeps the three lines, but adds the word “KOREA” in between the lines, or adds thin lines to make a six-lined slipper.A spokesperson for Adidas said, “We have registered the ‘three-striped’ trademark for all shoes. As this is the company’s major line of products, we are focusing on protecting it. We will go to court with any imitators or imposters.” However, to date, Adidas has never gone to court with any of the three-lined slipper manufacturers.BY LEE HYUN [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]As a wedding gift, LG Electronics’ TROMM Styler is one of the most sought-after items. It’s an electronic closet that steams and refreshes clothes without the use of water or detergent. It has been nicknamed the “washing machine for suits.”Despite being a relatively uncommon product, even in Korea, there is already an imitation product in China.China Electronics ShenZhen Company released a product in April that is similar in design, function and specifications. From the exterior, everything looks like the complete product bar the price, which is half of what LG Electronics asks for its product.However, the Korea-based company isn’t looking to go to court with the Chinese company any time soon. A source from the company said, “TROMM Styler is technically much more advanced and performs better than any imitation products. Ultimately our product will take over the market and actually, the Chinese imitation model is expanding the market of a previously unfamiliar product.”Ottogi’s mayonnaise was also on the receiving end of unforeseen benefits from imitation products. After Ottogi’s mayonnaise proved a hit at local supermarkets, local firms made imitation products that resembled the design of the bottle, with its trademark red cap. This didn’t affect sales, as it intrigued consumers who didn’t know much about the Korean brand.자칫 칙칙해 보일 수 있는 검은 몸통에 흰 줄 3개가 들어가 밝고 깔끔한 느낌을 더한다. 말랑말랑한 바닥은 피로에 지친 발바닥을 편안히 지탱해 준다. 발목을 까딱하는 간단한 동작만으로 벗을 수 있어 생활의 간편함을 더해 준다. 도둑맞거나 망가져도 걱정이 없다. 까짓것 3000원 주고 새로 사면 되니까. ‘삼선슬리퍼’ 이야기다. ‘오리지널’ 제품을 만든 회사의 이름까지 본뜬 ‘삼디다스’라는 별칭엔 장난기가 넘친다. 지난달 21~24일 치러진 마지막 사시, 제59회 사법시험 제2차 시험장에도 삼선슬리퍼를 신은 수험생이 많았다. 여름이 뜨거워질수록 더 자주 만나게 될 친구, 삼선슬리퍼의 세계를 살펴봤다.◆덥든 춥든 삼선(三線)슬리퍼를 신는다=이화여대 행동생태실험실에서 곤충을 연구하는 배윤혁(23)씨에게 삼선슬리퍼는 중요한 ‘연구도구’다. 연구실 생활을 하면서 신기 시작한 삼선슬리퍼와 함께 전국 방방곡곡을 누볐고, 제주도와 일본 출장길에도 동행했다. 배씨는 “곤충을 관찰하기 위해 물가에 가는 경우가 많아 발이 물에 잘 젖는데 슬리퍼가 금세 말라 좋고 아예 벗어 버리기도 편하다”며 삼선슬리퍼가 자신의 마스코트라고 했다.웹툰 작가 ‘기안84’도 삼선슬리퍼를 즐겨 신기로 유명하다. 엄동설한 눈밭에서도 맨발로 삼선슬리퍼를 신고, 방송 촬영을 하는 날에도 삼선슬리퍼를 신고 카메라 앞에 섰다. 그에게 삼선슬리퍼를 즐겨 신는 이유를 물었다. “살다 보니 꾸미는 게 귀찮아지기도 했고 잘 보일 사람도 없다”며 “(막힌) 신발을 안 신어 버릇하니 가끔 신으면 발도 답답하고, 마감할 때는 슬리퍼가 가장 편해 자주 신게 된다”는 답이 돌아왔다.삼선슬리퍼는 국민 슬리퍼가 된 지 오래다. 중·고교 앞 문구점에서도, 오피스타운 편의점에서도, 장례식장 매점에서도 살 수 있다. 서울 신림동 고시촌과 시험기간 대학가에서 삼선슬리퍼를 신은 청춘을 3초에 최소한 한 명은 볼 수 있다. 사법시험 시험장에도 수험생들은 트레이닝 팬츠에 삼선슬리퍼, 오로지 시험에만 집중하기 위한 패션으로 나왔다.◆폭염에는 삼선슬리퍼도 뻗어 버린다=발에 땀이 차기 쉬운 여름철이 ‘삼선슬리퍼 성수기’지만 날이 너무 더우면 수명을 다하는 삼선슬리퍼가 속출한다. 고교생 서지성(18)군은 며칠 전 수업시간을 착각하는 바람에 체육시간에 실내화인 삼선슬리퍼를 신고 축구를 했다. 달궈진 운동장에서 한참 뛰어다니는데 슬리퍼가 발에서 ‘이탈’했다. 접착제가 폭염에 녹는 바람에 스트랩이 떨어져 나갔다. 서군은 “친구가 종이박스에 삼선 스트랩을 얹은 실내화를 만들어 줬다”며 자신의 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS) 페이지에 사진을 올렸다.삼선슬리퍼의 최후는 대동소이하다. 오래 신다 보면 발등을 덮는 고무재질의 스트랩이 찢어지거나 스트랩과 밑창을 연결한 접착 부분이 분리된다. 생명을 연장시키기 위해 실로 밑창과 스트랩의 연결 부위를 꿰매거나 볼트나 압정을 박기도 한다.◆‘삼선답지 않은’ 예쁜 디자인=삼선슬리퍼의 최대 소비자는 중·고교생이다. 2000년대 중반만 해도 흰 실내화를 신게 한 학교가 대부분이라 삼선슬리퍼는 반항기 있는 청소년의 상징으로 여겨지기도 했다. 요즘은 아예 삼선슬리퍼를 실내화로 신는 학교가 많다. 10대 취향에 맞게 분홍·하늘·연보라 등 색깔도 다양해졌다. 줄무늬 위에 인기 캐릭터를 그려 넣는 ‘패션감각’을 발휘하기도 한다.하지만 삼선슬리퍼도 ‘메이드 인 차이나’의 공습을 피할 수 없었다. 2001년부터 경남과 부산에서 공장을 운영하며 삼선슬리퍼를 만들어 온 A씨는 “국내에 유통되는 삼선슬리퍼 중 15% 정도만 국산이다”고 말했다. 한때는 국산 삼선슬리퍼가 우즈베키스탄과 동남아시아 등에 수출되기도 했다. 그러나 요즘은 저가 중국산 슬리퍼에 밀려 문을 닫은 공장이 많다고 했다.A씨는 “제대로 원료를 다 쓴 최고급 슬리퍼도 납품 단가는 겨우 1300원이다”며 “중국산 저가 제품은 생산비를 아끼기 위해 원재료는 30%만 쓰고 나머지는 재생고무를 섞는다. 그런 제품은 밑창이 닳기도 전에 바닥이 푹 꺼진다”고 설명했다. 그에 따르면 국내 업체 중에도 끈 떨어진 리퍼를 한 켤레에 100~150원에 매입해 재활용하는 곳이 있다.◆짝퉁은 어떻게 ‘국민 슬리퍼’가 됐나=삼선슬리퍼는 이른바 ‘짝퉁’이다. 1972년에 나온 아디다스 슬리퍼 ‘아딜렛’이 삼선슬리퍼의 원조다. 2000년대 초 아디다스의 오리지널 슬리퍼가 청소년들 사이에서 인기를 얻었는데 가격이 2만5000원이었다. 학생들은 비싼 명품 대신 문방구에서 8분의 1 가격의 모조품을 사서 신기 시작했다.학창 시절에 이를 즐겨 신었던 세대가 성장하면서 삼선슬리퍼의 영역도 넓어졌다. 직장인 정모(31)씨는 “15년째 이 슬리퍼를 계속 구입해 신고 있다. 사무실 책상 밑에 항상 삼선슬리퍼를 둔다”고 말했다.이준영 상명대 소비자주거학과 교수는 “국민 슬리퍼가 된 것은 동조심리 때문인 것으로 해석 가능하다. 우리나라 사람들, 특히 어린 친구들은 주변 사람과 똑같이 행동하고 있다는 안도감을 얻으려는 동조심리가 강하다. 유행에 민감한 것도 같은 이유로 설명된다”고 말했다.오리지널은 짝퉁과 다른 길을 택했다. 아딜렛은 발등과 바닥에 쿠션을 넣어 짝퉁과 차별화했다. 밑창·스트랩·줄무늬 색을 마음대로 조합하고 이니셜도 새길 수 있는 7만5000원짜리 ‘커스터마이즈’ 제품까지 나왔다.◆아디다스 “유사 상표 사용은 법적 조치”=아디다스는 다른 회사가 삼선 줄무늬를 사용하는 것에 민감한 반응을 보여 왔다. 지난 2월 푸마가 축구화에 사선 줄무늬를 사용한 것이 상표권 침해라며 미국 연방법원에 소송을 냈다. 같은 달 테슬라의 모델3 로고에 넣은 석 삼(三) 자가 아디다스 상표와 유사하다며 미국 특허상표청에 상표 사용금지요청서를 내기도 했다. 테슬라는 삼선 로고를 없애고 대신 숫자 ‘3’을 넣었다.한국에서는 2009년 아디다스의 삼선이 상표로 등록됐다. 단순한 줄무늬일 뿐이지만 수십 년간 삼선이 들어간 제품을 판매하면서 많은 소비자가 옆 선에 줄 3개만 봐도 어느 회사의 상표인지 알아볼 수 있게 됐기 때문에 상표로 인정받았다. 2011년엔 삼선 줄무늬가 포함된 스포츠의류를 만들어 판 인터넷쇼핑몰을 상대로 상표권 침해 금지소송을 제기해 이겼다. 재판부는 “국내에서도 널리 알려진 상표라 아디다스와 출처에 관한 혼동을 일으킨다”며 삼선 줄무늬가 포함된 스포츠의류를 제조 또는 판매해서는 안 되고 보관 중인 의류도 폐기하라고 결정했다.시중에 판매되는 삼선슬리퍼를 자세히 보면 하얀 선 위에 양각으로 ‘KOREA’라고 새겨진 것들이 있다. 굵은 흰 선 위에 보일 듯 말 듯 가는 실선을 넣은 ‘육선슬리퍼’도 있다. 상표권 분쟁을 염두에 둔 디자인 변형으로 추정된다.아디다스 측은 “(슬리퍼를 포함해) 모든 신발에 대해 삼선 상표를 등록해 뒀다. 삼선 무늬 상표는 당사의 주요 상표이므로 이를 보호하는 데 주력하고 있다. 유사한 상표 사용에는 법적 조치를 취하겠다”고 원론적 입장을 밝혔다. 하지만 전국에 퍼져 있는 삼선슬리퍼에 대해 아디다스가 소송을 제기한 적은 없다.최근 혼수품으로 LG전자 트롬 스타일러가 인기를 얻고 있다. 스팀을 이용해 물세탁하기 힘든 옷을 청결하게 유지해 주는 가전제품이다. ‘정장 세탁기’로도 불린다.한국 소비자들에게도 생소한 제품인데 중국에서 이미 유사품이 유통되고 있다. 중국의 온풍건조기 제조업체 톈쥔은 지난해 4월 크기와 모양이 비슷한 제품을 출시해 현지에서 판매하고 있다. 가격은 LG전자 제품의 절반 수준이다. 제품 크기, 내·외부 디자인과 바지 다림질 기능이 있는 점까지 완전히 판박이다.하지만 LG전자는 톈쥔을 상대로 한 소송을 검토하지 않고 있다. LG전자 관계자는 “우리 제품이 기술적으로 훨씬 앞서 있어 결국 시장에서의 우월적 지위를 갖게 될 것이라고 믿고 있고, 중국산 유사품이 스타일러라는 생소한 가전제품 시장을 넓히는 데 도움이 되는 측면이 있기 때문에 나쁘게만 보지는 않는다”고 말했다.오뚜기 마요네즈는 러시아 시장에서 유사품 덕을 봤다. 오뚜기는 1996년부터 러시아에 마요네즈를 수출했고, 라면이나 국에 마요네즈를 넣어 먹는 사람들까지 생겨났다. 그러자 2000년대 중반에 현지 식품업체들이 앞다퉈 마요네즈를 출시하면서 용기를 오뚜기 제품과 비슷하게 만들었다. 그럼에도 불구하고 오뚜기 제품의 매출은 줄지 않았다. 유사품은 마요네즈에 대해 잘 모르던 소비자들까지 관심을 갖도록 했다.이현 기자