Supporting adoptees (국문)

46-year-old Han Ho-gyu has been abandoned twice. His biological parents gave him up, and he was adopted by an American family in 1978. He lived as an American named Monte Heinz. In 2009, he was abandoned by the United States.
He only learned that he did not have proper citizenship as his adoptive parents failed to get his documents, when he was arrested for drug possession. He and his parents sought ways to obtain U.S. citizenship to no avail. In the end, he was deported to Korea.
Eight years have passed, but he is still an alien in Korea. Due to his limited Korean proficiency, he stays around Itaewon, central Seoul, where English is spoken commonly. Aside from a few fellow adoptees who were also deported from the United States, he had no one to confide in. One of them was arrested for bank robbery with a toy gun, and another was convicted after he got into a fight.
Society has been apathetic towards adoptees who were abandoned twice. Kim Sang-pil, 43, was deported from the United States like Han and killed himself in May, but their stories were only recently addressed when the New York Times reported on them, writing “Deportation is like the death sentence to them.” It is estimated that about 20,000 Korean-born adoptees in the United States do not have citizenship. They could get deported for reasons like being convicted of crimes.
When the stories of deported adoptees were reported on the JoongAng Ilbo on July 17, many readers emailed in response. An executive at a small company wrote, “I would like to hire them. I understand how they feel as I lived in a foreign country for years.”
The Korean government should not remain so indifferent. At the government level, the issue has never been officially brought up to the U.S. government or U.S. Congress. An adoption agency official said that they hope President Moon Jae-in will be more interested in the issue since he was formerly a human rights lawyer. A diplomatic solution for the deportation of adoptees should be sought.
“I want to be reunited to my parents waiting for me in the United States,” said Han.
A bill to give citizenship to the adoptees who have become adults is pending in the U.S. Congress, but it is unclear whether it will be passed due to Donald Trump administration’s anti-immigration stance.
The author is a national news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 19, Page 29
Song Wu-young
한호규(46)씨는 두 번 버림 받았다. 처음엔 친부모가 그를 버렸다. 1978년 미국으로 입양된 그는 ‘몬테 하인즈’란 이름의 미국인으로 살았다. 2009년엔 미국이 버렸다. 양부모가 서류를 잘못 챙겨 시민권을 얻어 놓지 못했다는 사실을 마약 소지 혐의로 체포된 뒤에야 알았다. 양부모와 함께 시민권을 취득할 수 있는 방법을 강구했지만 뾰족한 수가 없었다. 결국 한국으로 쫓겨왔다.
모국에서 8년이 지났지만 그는 여전히 이방인이다. 한국말이 서툰 탓에 생활 반경은 영어가 통하는 서울 이태원 언저리다. 미국에 입양됐다 쫓겨난, 비슷한 처지의 몇몇 말고는 마음을 터놓을 상대도 거의 없었다. 이들 중 한 명은 장난감 총으로 은행을 털려다 붙잡혔다. 다른 입양인과 다투다 손찌검을 해 전과자가 된 경우도 있다.
우리 사회는 두 번 버림 받은 이들의 삶에 무관심했다. 한씨와 비슷한 이유로 미국에서 추방된 김상필(43)씨가 지난 5월 스스로 목숨을 끊었지만 미국 뉴욕타임스(NYT)가 이를 보도한 뒤에야 '추방 입양인'들의 삶이 일부나마 드러나기 시작했다. NYT는 '이들에게 미국 추방은 사형 선고와 같다'고 적었다. 현재 시민권 없이 미국에 사는 한국 출생 입양인은 2만 명 정도로 추정된다. 이들 중 범죄 연루 등 사유로 얼마나 더 추방될지 알 수 없다.
한씨를 비롯한 추방 입양인들의 딱한 사연이 보도(본지 7월 17일자 10면)되자 독자들의 e메일이 답지했다. 중소기업의 중역이라는 한 독자는 '당장 채용하고 싶다. 나도 어릴 적에 수십 년간 외국에서 살아 이들의 아픔이 남 일 같지 않다'고 했다.
우리 정부까지 ‘남 일’처럼 여겨서는 곤란하다. 정부 차원에서 미국 정부나 의회에 이 문제의 해결을 공식 촉구한 적이 없기에 하는 말이다. 한 입양기관 관계자는 “인권 변호사로 활동해온 문재인 대통령이 좀 더 관심을 갖고 살펴 보셨으면 좋겠다"고 말했다. 입양인 추방을 인권 문제로 보고 외교적 해법을 모색했으면 하는 바람이다.
미 의회에는 성인이 된 입양인에게 시민권을 부여하는 법안이 계류 중이지만 도널드 트럼프 정부의 반(反)이민 정책기조로 인해 통과 여부가 불투명하다. "미국에 돌아가 나를 기다리는 부모와 재회하고 싶다"는 게 한씨의 소원이다.
송우영 기자 사회2부