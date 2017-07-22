Talking about taxes (국문)
김부겸이 불지핀 증세 토론, 공론화로 이어져야
July 22,2017
Kim Dong-yeon, deputy prime minister for the economy, chairs economics-related cabinet meetings. He makes opening remarks and cabinet members discuss pending issues. But it was Kim Boo-kyum, the interior minister, who stole the spotlight in Thursday’s meeting.
Interior Minister Kim was first to speak after the deputy prime minister. He said the time has arrived for the government to “honestly” discuss the need for hikes in individual and corporate income taxes in order to finance spending while ensuring fiscal integrity.
On the previous day, the media questioned how the new government planned to finance its ambitious five-year agenda. After Kim opened the meeting, other cabinet members debated the issue. Four openly argued for higher tax rates, and two others approved while cautioning about the timing. About a third of the 18 cabinet members in attendance agreed on the need.
The deputy prime minister said the meeting was where economics-related ministers freely put forth their ideas to highlight the “communicativeness” of the new administration. But he should think about why the interior minister’s comment received more media attention than his opening remarks.
The government has been dishonest in claiming that it could come up with 178 trillion won ($159 billion) over the next five years to fund its key programs through natural increases in tax revenues, savings and rationalization of the tax system. The finance ministry every year vows to fix the tax deduction segments, but its proposal always is refused by a National Assembly that is innately vulnerable to interest groups.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 21, Page 30
경제관계장관회의는 김동연 경제부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관이 주재하는 회의다. 김 부총리가 모두발언을 하고 참석한 장관들이 현안을 토의한다. 그런데 어제 열린 회의의 주인공은 단연 김부겸 행정자치부 장관이었다.
이날 부총리의 모두발언 이후 첫 발언자가 김부겸 장관이었다. 그는 국정과제의 안정적 수행과 재정의 지속가능성 확보를 위해 소득세·법인세 등의 증세가 불가피하다고 쓴소리를 했다. 그는 "이 문제를 국민과 함께 정직하게 논의할 시기가 됐다"며 공론화 필요성을 제기했다. 전날 발표된 국정운영 5개년 계획에 재원 마련 대책이 충분하지 않다는 여론의 지적에 공감을 표시한 것이다. 김 장관의 증세 발언으로 열띤 토론이 벌어졌다고 한다. 참석자 중 4명이 증세 필요성에 동의했고, 다른 2명은 논의 시기는 신중히 검토해야 한다는 조건을 달았지만 증세에 기본적으로 동의했다. 모두 18명의 참석자 가운데 3분의 1 정도가 증세 필요성을 인정한 셈이다.
김 부총리는 회의 직후 "경제관계장관회의는 경제장관들이 격의 없이 이야기하고 토론하는 자리"라며 장관들의 '성공적인 소통'에 애써 의미 부여를 했다. 하지만 부총리의 모두발언보다 김 장관의 쓴소리가 왜 언론의 스포트라이트를 받았는지 곱씹어 봐야 한다.
정부는 증세 없이 세수 자연증가분과 비과세 감면 정비, 세출 절감으로 178조원을 조달하겠다고 했지만 이는 솔직하지 않다. 당장 비과세 감면만 봐도 그렇다. 매년 기재부가 발표하는 세제개편안에 비과세 감면 조항이 단골로 들어간다. 하지만 번번이 이익단체의 눈치를 봐야 하는 국회의 문을 넘지 못한다. 이런 사정을 너무나 잘 아는 세금 전문가인 기재부 세제실 공무원들은 김부겸 장관을 속으로 응원했을 게 분명하다.